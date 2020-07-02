Coronavirus LIVE Updates: With Over 19,000 New Cases in 24 Hours, India's Covid-19 Tally Crosses 6 Lakh-mark; WHO Says 60% of Total Cases Reported in Past Month

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: New daily coronavirus cases in the United States soared past 50,000 for the first time Wednesday, as the World Health Organization delivered a grave warning that the global pandemic is accelerating. Restaurants, bars and beaches in the world's worst-hit nation closed from California to Florida, as states reeling from yet another surge in the deadly virus braced for Independence Day festivities. Global infections have hit their highest level in the past week, WHO data showed, with chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus saying new cases topped "160,000 on every single day."
The grim milestone came as the European Union left the United States, Brazil and Russia off its final list of nations safe enough to allow residents to enter its borders. With more than 52,000 new COVID-19 cases in the United States alone in the past 24 hours, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally, several US states imposed 14-day quarantines on visitors in the buildup to the long weekend's July 4 celebrations. California suspended indoor dining at restaurants in Los Angeles and several counties, while New York scrapped plans to allow restaurants to seat customers inside from next week.
Jul 2, 2020 10:13 am (IST)
Tokyo Daily Cases Highest in Two Months | Tokyo confirmed more than 100 new coronavirus infection cases, according to public broadcaster NHK, the Japanese capital’s highest daily tally in two months.
Jul 2, 2020 10:08 am (IST)
Nagaland Reports 34 New Cases in Past 24 Hours | Nagaland reports 34 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases to 535 including 353 active cases, 182 recoveries and no deaths so far, stated State Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom.
Jul 2, 2020 10:02 am (IST)
Kerala Revises Discharge Guidelines | Kerala has revised its discharge guidelines which are now in line with ICMR and WHO guidelines. The government has decided to do away with a double negative test for discharge. For asymptomatic and patients with mild symptoms, on day 10 since the first positive result, follow up tests would be done. If it comes negative, they would be discharged. For others, test on the 14th day since the onset of symptoms. If it comes out as negative, they would be discharged if it has been there for 14 days since the onset of symptoms and don't experience any symptoms for three days. After discharge, non-essential travel must be avoided for seven days.
Jul 2, 2020 9:53 am (IST)
According to the figures released by the Maharashtra Prison Department, a total of 363 inmates and 102 jail staff tested positive for Covid-19 so far. Four inmates have died due to the viral infection.
Total 363 inmates&102 jail staff tested pisitive for #COVID19 till date.4 inmates have died due to COVID-19. Total 255 inmates&82 jail staff recovered so far.Mumbai Central Prison has reported maximum positive cases with 181 inmates 44 Jail staff positive: Maharashtra Prison Dept pic.twitter.com/1rsMsrI9A4
Outgoing minister David Clark described himself as 'an idiot' in April after admitting he breached strict lockdown orders by taking a 20-kilometre (12-mile) drive to the beach with his family.
Jul 2, 2020 9:23 am (IST)
Railways Manufactures Over 15,000 Wheels Amid Pandemic | Riding through the pandemic, Rail Wheel Factory manufactured 15,582 wheels and 6,480 axles in June 2020, higher than 15,295 wheels and 5,020 axles of the same period last year, said Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways.
Jul 2, 2020 9:18 am (IST)
UPDATE | The total number of samples tested up to July 1 is 90,56,173 of which 2,29,588 samples were tested yesterday, said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Jul 2, 2020 9:14 am (IST)
Jul 2, 2020 9:08 am (IST)
Health Experts Slam US Deal for Large Supply of Virus Drug | Public health experts criticized the U.S. for securing a large supply of the only drug licensed so far to treat COVID-19. The U.S. government announced this week that it had an agreement with Gilead Sciences to make the bulk of their production of remdesivir for the next three months available to Americans.
Jul 2, 2020 9:02 am (IST)
Germany's Cases Rise by 503 to 195,228 | The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 503 to 195,228, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed. The reported death toll rose by 9 to 8,994, the tally revealed.
Jul 2, 2020 8:57 am (IST)
UPDATE | Devotees offer prayers at a temple in Rameswaram. State Govt allowed small temples in rural areas with an annual income of less than Rs 10000, small mosques,churches and other religious places to open from July 1 except in Chennai Police Commissionerate areas and in containment zones.
Jul 2, 2020 8:51 am (IST)
Victoria Records Over 70 Cases in Past 24 Hours | Victoria has recorded its fourth day of high yet stable Covid-19 numbers, with 77 new cases overnight, as a large cluster of at least 20 people emerges in Melbourne’s north. The Victorian chief health officer Brett Sutton said that despite numbers appearing to plateau he was still concerned, reports The Guardian.
The RMRC is the third government laboratory in the country after the NIV, Pune; and the CCMB, Hyderabad, to isolate the virus. The other facility to do so is Bharat Biotech, a private biotechnology…
Jul 2, 2020 8:41 am (IST)
UPDATE | APMC market in Vashi and Thane are exempted from the lockdown in Maharashtra.
Jul 2, 2020 8:37 am (IST)
Districts on Mumbai's Outskirts To Go Under Lockdown Amid Rising Cases | Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Dombivali, Mira-Bhayandar, Ulhansnagar, Panvel on Mumbai's outskirts to go under 10-day lockdown amid rising Covid-19 cases. Meanwhile, Vasai-Virar will under partial lockdown.
Jul 2, 2020 8:32 am (IST)
Mumbai Police Seize Over 5,000 Vehicles For Violating 2-km Rule | As many as 5,800 vehicles seized in the last two days, in connection with violation of Coronavirus lockdown norms. On June 30, 3508 vehicles were seized and on July 31, 2369 vehicles were seized, said Mumbai Police.
Jul 2, 2020 8:27 am (IST)
1,500 Musicians Urge UK Government to Support Live Music | Paul McCartney, Ed Sheeran and The Rolling Stones among some 1,500 musicians who have called for the British government to help the live music business survive the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reports.
Jul 2, 2020 8:23 am (IST)
In A First, No Giant Lalbaugcha Raja Idol For Mumbai Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Jul 2, 2020 8:15 am (IST)
Uber Extends Mask Requirement for Drivers, Riders Launches New Campaign | Uber Technologies Inc extended indefinitely a requirement for drivers and riders on its platform to wear a face covering or mask and launched a new campaign video to educate users about the policy. The company began requiring masks on May 18 and on Wednesday extended the policy, which was originally slated to run out at the end of June.
Jul 2, 2020 8:03 am (IST)
UPDATE | Sixty per cent of all COVID-19 cases so far, have been reported just in the past month, said World Health Organisation.
Jul 2, 2020 7:56 am (IST)
No new cases found out of 382 samples tested in last 24 hours. Total COVID-19 positive cases in the state stand at 160, cured/discharged 123, active cases 37 and 0 deaths: Government of Mizoram
ICMR has strongly recommended that laboratories should be free to test any individual in accordance to the ICMR guidelines and state authorities must not restrict an individual from getting tested.
Jul 2, 2020 7:39 am (IST)
Flight from Kuwait Reaches Chandigarh | A flight from Kuwait, carrying 177 Indians, arrived in Chandigarh yesterday. All repatriated persons will reach their districts under the supervision of respective State government representatives where they'll be quarantined as per Govt guidelines: Chandigarh International Airport Limited.
Jul 2, 2020 7:36 am (IST)
Assam Isolates Covid-19 Virus | The Regional Medical Research Centre in Assam's Dibrugarh has become the fourth laboratory in the country to successfully isolate SARS-CoV-2 virus that can be used for the production of a vaccine against COVID-19, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.
Jul 2, 2020 7:34 am (IST)
'No Help from Authorities': Body of Covid-19 Patient Kept Inside Freezer | The body of a septuagenarian coronavirus patient was kept inside a freezer by his family members here for at least 48 hours as "no help" came from the authorities to cremate it. The 71-year-old man, who suffered from breathing issues, had died on Monday at his home on Raja Rammohan Roy Sarani in the central part of the city, health department sources said on Wednesday.
Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu have accounted for over 70% of 17,400 coronavirus deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
Jul 2, 2020 7:27 am (IST)
Dollar's Dominance to Melt Away: Poll | The dollar's dominance will slowly melt away over the coming year on weakening global demand and a sombre U.S. economic outlook, according to a Reuters poll of currency forecasters whose views depend on there being no second coronavirus shock.
Jul 2, 2020 7:25 am (IST)
Community Intervention Programme in TN | Tamil Nadu: Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash started Community Intervention Programme in Tondiarpet area,yesterday. It focuses on slum areas in the wake of COVID-19. The Commissioner says "In association with 93 NGOs we rolled out this program around 40-45 days ago."
We have around 1979 nodes, classified as backward areas & slums. We wanted to specially focus on poor&vulnerable people. All slum households will be screened & surveyed everyday. We'll have a specific foucs on vulnerable & aged population: Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner https://t.co/XCnhkARTuqpic.twitter.com/TOjgUp51u0
A healthcare worker checks a resident's temperature in Mumbai. (Reuters)
President Donald Trump reiterated his belief that the contagion will "at some point... sort of just disappear, I hope." But the US leader who has yet to be seen in public wearing a face mask during the pandemic added he would have "no problem" doing so.
EU travel ban eased
The rollbacks came as the European Union reopened its borders to visitors from 15 countries. The bloc hopes relaxing restrictions on countries from Algeria to Uruguay will breathe life into its tourism sector, choked by a ban on non-essential travel since mid-March.
Travelers from China, where the virus first emerged late last year, will be allowed to enter the EU only if Beijing reciprocates. And Brazil -- which has suffered the most deaths globally for the last week, and is the second-worst affected country overall -- was excluded entirely. It topped 60,000 total fatalities Wednesday, after suffering 1,000 deaths in just 24 hours.
However, with over 10 million known infections worldwide and more than 500,000 deaths, the pandemic is "not even close to being over", the WHO warned.
Data provided by the UN health agency for the seven days from June 25-July 1 showed the highest number of new daily cases ever recorded came on June 28, when over 189,500 new cases were registered worldwide.
'Dutch brothels reopen'
According to the United Nations, the coronavirus crisis could cost global tourism and related sectors from $1.2 to $3.3 trillion in lost revenue. Greece, which has suffered fewer than 200 virus deaths, has seen its economy hit hard by lockdowns and travel restrictions -- all but ending its lucrative tourism season before it began.
Romanian Cojan Dragos was "the first tourist" in one Corfu hotel after driving there with his wife and daughter. "We have the whole hotel just for us," he told AFP.
Separately, Spain and Portugal held a ceremony as they reopened their land border. The Netherlands also confirmed the reopening Wednesday of another tourist draw -- its brothels and red-light districts. "I'm totally booked," said sex worker Foxxy, adding that she had held a "little party" when she heard restrictions would be lifted.
Clusters spur new lockdowns
Russia did not make the EU's list of approved countries so its citizens will be absent from the bloc's tourist hot-spots. The country, however, enjoyed a public holiday Wednesday as it voted in a referendum to approve constitutional changes allowing President Vladimir Putin to stay in power for another 16 years.