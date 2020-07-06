Coronavirus LIVE Updates: US Adds 40,000 New Covid-19 Cases in 24 Hours; Taj Mahal to Stay Shut as Agra Sees Surge in Cases

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The United States recorded 39,379 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed Sunday, as infections continue to trend up around the country. The country's total number of cases now stands at 2,876,143. The world's largest economy also recorded a further 234 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 129,891, the Baltimore-based institution's tracker showed. Sunday's tally comes after a string of surging daily new infections, including a high of 57,683 on Friday. The lower number could be attributed to less reporting on the July 4th national holiday weekend.
The United States is the hardest-hit country in the global pandemic, both in caseload and deaths, and has struggled to respond to the devastation wrought by the virus. Some mayors say their cities reopened too early and worry that their health care systems will soon become overwhelmed.
Read More
Jul 6, 2020 8:30 am (IST)
Health Ministry Confirms COVID-19 Recovery Rate in 21 States, UTs Higher Than National Average
Jul 6, 2020 8:23 am (IST)
Asia Shares Climb as China Blue Chips hit 5-year Peak | Asian shares scaled four-month peaks as investors counted on super-cheap liquidity and fiscal stimulus to sustain the global economic recovery, even as surging coronavirus cases delayed re-openings across the United States, Reuters reports.MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 1% to its highest since February.
Jul 6, 2020 8:16 am (IST)
Saudi Arabia Announces Haj Health Measures for Domestic Pilgrims | Saudi Arabia announced health protocols to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in the 2020 haj season, banning gatherings and meetings between pilgrims, the state news agency said. Saudi Arabia decided in June to limit the number of domestic pilgrims to around 1,000 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, after barring Muslims abroad from the rite for the first year in modern times.
Jul 6, 2020 8:03 am (IST)
Coronavirus cases in Chile are at 295,532, as per Worldometeres tally.
Get 'Prasad' by Post from Kashi Vishwanath Temple Amid Pandemic | Since devotees may not be able to visit the famed Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, they can now get home delivery of 'prasad' during the Sawan period of Hindu calendar beginning on Monday.
The omitted part of the science feature had said that none of the vaccines that have entered human trials phase are likely to be ready for mass use before 2021.
Jul 6, 2020 7:48 am (IST)
UPDATE | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayer at Mansarovar Temple in Gorakhpur as sawan month begins today.
Jul 6, 2020 7:46 am (IST)
Kansas Paper Owner Apologises For Equating Mask Rule With Holocaust | A Kansas county Republican Party chairman who owns a weekly newspaper apologized Sunday for a cartoon posted on the paper's Facebook page that equated the Democratic governor's coronavirus-inspired order for people to wear masks in public with the mass murder of Jews by the Nazis during the Holocaust.
Jul 6, 2020 7:38 am (IST)
UPDATE | Taj Mahal, other monuments to not reopen as Agra sees surge in COVID-19 cases.
Jul 6, 2020 7:30 am (IST)
Two Arizona Relievers Tested Positive for Virus | Arizona manager Torey Lovullo says that relief pitchers Silvino Bracho and Junior Guerra have both tested positive for COVID-19. The Diamondbacks had previously revealed that three players on the 40-man roster had tested positive but Sunday was the first time any were identified.
Jul 6, 2020 7:24 am (IST)
Founder of S African Hindu political Party Succumbs to Covid-19 | Jayraj Bachu, a founding member and national leader of South Africa's only Hindu political party, has succumbed to COVID-19. He was 75. The Durban resident Bachu was cremated on Saturday.
Jul 6, 2020 7:20 am (IST)
Mexico Records 4,683 New Cases | Mexican health authorities reported 4,683 confirmed new infections of the novel coronavirus, pushing its tally to a total of 256,848, and 273 more deaths to a total of 30,639.
Jul 6, 2020 7:17 am (IST)
Migrant workers who had returned to their native places due to COVID-19 lockdown are heading back to their workplaces. A migrant worker told ANI, "I am from Farrukhabad (UP) and I have been called by my employer, so I have come back."
India recorded a highest single-day surge of nearly 25,000 cases, with states like Assam, Kerala and Karnataka imposing selective lockdown and tightening restrictions to check the rising infection.
Jul 6, 2020 7:15 am (IST)
Victoria, Australia Confirms 127 New Cases, States Close Borders | Victoria has confirmed 127 new coronavirus cases overnight, 34 of the cases are connected to known outbreaks, while 40 are from routine testing and 53 are under investigation. The border between Victoria and New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, will close.
Jul 6, 2020 7:10 am (IST)
Devotees offer prayers at Dudheshwar Nath Temple of Lord Shiva, on the first Monday of 'sawan' month in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.
A shopper wears a face mask in the US. (Reuters)
Officials at the epicenter of the worsening coronavirus crisis in the United States warned Sunday their hospitals were in danger of being overwhelmed by the upsurge, as India registered a record number of new cases.
The pandemic has killed at least 531,789 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally on Sunday based on official sources. More than 11 million people have been infected in 196 countries and territories.
After the United States, Brazil is the hardest-hit country with 64,867 deaths, followed by Britain, Italy and Mexico. The US' annual July 4 holiday weekend was overshadowed by growing evidence that its fractured response has exacted a heavy price across the south and west, after previous hotspots such as New York emerged from the worst of the virus.
"Our hospitals here in Harris County, Houston, and 33 other cities... they're into surge capacities. So their operational beds are taken up," said Lina Hidalgo, chief executive of Harris County, which includes Houston, Texas. "Restaurants are still open. Indoor events can take place no matter the size," she told the ABC TV channel. "What we need right now is to do what works, which is a stay-home order."