Coronavirus LIVE Updates: US Adds 40,000 New Covid-19 Cases in 24 Hours; Taj Mahal to Stay Shut as Agra Sees Surge in Cases

A shopper wears a face mask in the US. (Reuters)



Officials at the epicenter of the worsening coronavirus crisis in the United States warned Sunday their hospitals were in danger of being overwhelmed by the upsurge, as India registered a record number of new cases.



The pandemic has killed at least 531,789 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally on Sunday based on official sources. More than 11 million people have been infected in 196 countries and territories.



After the United States, Brazil is the hardest-hit country with 64,867 deaths, followed by Britain, Italy and Mexico. The US' annual July 4 holiday weekend was overshadowed by growing evidence that its fractured response has exacted a heavy price across the south and west, after previous hotspots such as New York emerged from the worst of the virus.



"Our hospitals here in Harris County, Houston, and 33 other cities... they're into surge capacities. So their operational beds are taken up," said Lina Hidalgo, chief executive of Harris County, which includes Houston, Texas. "Restaurants are still open. Indoor events can take place no matter the size," she told the ABC TV channel. "What we need right now is to do what works, which is a stay-home order."