Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Sees Highest Single-day Spike of 17,296 New Covid-19 Cases, Death Toll Crosses 15,000-mark

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Microsoft founder Bill Gates has said the fact that people are still dying in the US today shows that the country is "not even close" to doing enough to fight the pandemic. He also expressed disappointment with what he called a lack of US leadership to tackle this virus globally, which has led to developing countries — such as Brazil and India — bearing the brunt of this disease. Gates also dismissed the White House's claim that an increase in case numbers is a direct result of an increase in testing, calling it "completely false.""It's fair to say, you can find more cases when you do more testing, but the US is experiencing a rebound, even once you factor out the increased testing," Gates said during CNN's coronavirus town hall. Local officials, he said, have "gotten their act together on testing." Gates said testing capacity will continue to increase in the fall, and "that's good news." "But that's not the reason we're seeing these case increases," he said. "If you take the New York or the New York area out, in fact we're still very much in the thick of things."