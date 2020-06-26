Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Sees Highest Single-day Spike of 17,296 New Covid-19 Cases, Death Toll Crosses 15,000-mark

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Microsoft founder Bill Gates has said the fact that people are still dying in the US today shows that the country is "not even close" to doing enough to fight the pandemic. He also expressed disappointment with what he called a lack of US leadership to tackle this virus globally, which has led to developing countries — such as Brazil and India — bearing the brunt of this disease. Gates also dismissed the White House's claim that an increase in case numbers is a direct result of an increase in testing, calling it "completely false."
"It's fair to say, you can find more cases when you do more testing, but the US is experiencing a rebound, even once you factor out the increased testing," Gates said during CNN's coronavirus town hall. Local officials, he said, have "gotten their act together on testing." Gates said testing capacity will continue to increase in the fall, and "that's good news." "But that's not the reason we're seeing these case increases," he said. "If you take the New York or the New York area out, in fact we're still very much in the thick of things."
Jun 26, 2020 10:25 am (IST)
UNLOCK 2.0 | In Phase 2 of Unlock, the government will look at easing labour strength. More companies will be allowed to open and incentives will be given to firms using local labour and indigenous accessories, say sources.
Jun 26, 2020 10:20 am (IST)
Drive-through Testing Facilities Increased in Delhi | Twenty-minute through COVID-19 testing facilities increased in Delhi; private labs like Dr Dangs Lab scale-up testing to counter the surge in coronavirus cases.
Jun 26, 2020 10:15 am (IST)
WATCH | Inside The World’s Largest COVID-19 Care Facility That Opens In India Today
Jun 26, 2020 10:01 am (IST)
3 Day Lockdown in Punjab District | Three day lockdown to be imposed in Gidderbaha in Muktsar district of Punjab in view of rising coronavirus (Covid-19) cases.
Jun 26, 2020 9:54 am (IST)
Update | The health agency has purchased 14,000 oxygen concentrators from manufacturers and plans to send them to 120 countries in coming weeks, Tedros said. A further 170,000 concentrators - valued at some $100 million - will be potentially available over the next six months.
Jun 26, 2020 9:46 am (IST)
WHO: Shortage of Oxygen Concentrators | The world faces a shortage of oxygen concentrators, needed to support breathing of COVID-19 patients suffering from respiratory distress, as the number of worldwide cases of coronavirus infection nears the 10 million mark, the World Health Organization head said on Wednesday.
An official word on postponement of the T20 World Cup will allow BCCI a window to plan for the IPL, which continues to remain suspended.
Jun 26, 2020 9:28 am (IST)
India Records Spike of 17,000+ Cases | India witnessed a spike of 17,296 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, and 407 deaths. Positive cases in India stand at 4,90,401 including 1,89,463 active cases,2,85,637cured/discharged/migrated & 15301 deaths.
Jun 26, 2020 9:16 am (IST)
Total Samples Tested | Total number of samples tested up to 25 June is 77,76,228; the number of samples tested on 25 June is 2,15,446: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Jun 26, 2020 9:13 am (IST)
In Maha, Families of Police Covid-19 Casualties to Continue Living in Residence | Families of police personnel who lost their lives to coronavirus (Covid-19) to continue living in official residence, said Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh
The Class 12 students, the CBSE told the court, will be given an option to accept the scores on the basis of their last three internal assessments conducted in their schools, or sit in the remaining…
Jun 26, 2020 9:00 am (IST)
Vaccine Push | An influential foundation focused on preparation and response to epidemics that is backing nine potential coronavirus vaccines has identified manufacturers with capacity to produce four billion doses a year, the group's top manufacturing expert told Reuters.
Jun 26, 2020 8:52 am (IST)
Disney's Reopening Delay | The unprecedented travel restrictions came as Disney announced it would delay the reopening of its theme parks, and Nevada's governor signed a directive requiring face coverings in casinos and all other public places from Friday.
Jun 26, 2020 8:46 am (IST)
Quarantine on Arrival in Some US States | The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut ordered travellers from eight other U.S. states to be quarantined for two weeks on arrival, as COVID-19 infections surged in regions spared the brunt of the initial outbreak.
Jun 26, 2020 8:41 am (IST)
Nashik Covid-19 Cases | Maharashtra's Nashik district registered seven more coronavirus deaths, taking the toll to 199 on Thursday, while 220 fresh cases pushed up the tally to 3,378, officials said.
Jun 26, 2020 8:32 am (IST)
Assam Coronavirus Cases | Assam reported 276 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 6,646 in the state, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
In case of emergency, as soon as the patient uses this alarm system, the red light outside the box will light up, apart from making a loud noise.
Jun 26, 2020 8:09 am (IST)
Yemen Faces Humanitarian Crisis | The number of malnourished children in Yemen could rise to 2.4 million by the end of the year due to a big shortfall in humanitarian funding amid the coronavirus, the United Nations children's agency UNICEF said on Friday. UNICEF Yemen representative Sara Beysolow Nyanti said:
"If we do not receive urgent funding, children will be pushed to the brink of starvation and many will die. We cannot overstate the scale of this emergency."
Jun 26, 2020 7:59 am (IST)
US: China Using Covid-19 to Lash Out | Stating that China continues its premeditated military incursion along the border with India, a top American Senator has alleged that Beijing has used the COVID-19 pandemic to lash out in every direction.
Jun 26, 2020 7:55 am (IST)
UN: No Reason for Any Country to Include Coal in Recovery Plans | A week after India launched the auction process for coal blocks for commercial mining, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said there is no reason for any country to include coal in their COVID-19 recovery plans and investments should instead be made in non-polluting energy sources.
Jun 26, 2020 7:48 am (IST)
Night Curfew Revised | Night curfew hours in Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur and Muzaffarnagar revised, to be imposed from 8 pm to 6 am. Those found without mask/spitting in public places to be penalised.Movement,except essential services, prohibited in containment zones: Meerut Divisional Commissioner.
The family members of over 50 people who were being treated in the state’s Covid-exclusive hospital refused to take them back even after they were ready to be discharged. Despite repeated calls from…
Jun 26, 2020 7:44 am (IST)
SMEs and Larger Industries Can Start Manufacturing in K'taka | Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and larger industries can start manufacturing in Karnataka for the first three years without waiting for any government clearance, as mandated by the amended Industries Facilitation (Act) 2002, an official has said.
Jun 26, 2020 7:40 am (IST)
Bill Gates Says 'US Not Even Close' to Fighting Pandemic | Billionaire Bill Gates, in an interview with CNN, said people still dying in the United States shows that the country was "not even close" to doing enough to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. He was also disappointment by US' lack of leadership in handling the virus globally, which had resulted in developing countries like India and Brazil in bearing the brunt of the disease, CNN reports.
Jun 26, 2020 7:36 am (IST)
Repatriations Under 'Vande Bharat Mission' | Over 3.6 lakh Indians have returned to India from abroad after the government launched the ''Vande Bharat'' evacuation mission on May 7 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.
Jun 26, 2020 7:35 am (IST)
Odisha to Conduct Sero Survey | The Odisha government on Thursday decided to launch serology survey to ascertain the immune strength among people against COVID-19, even as the state's coronavirus tally increased to 5,962 with the detection of 210 more cases, a top official said here.
Jun 26, 2020 7:33 am (IST)
4 Arrested in Noida for Lockdown Violations | Four people were arrested and owners of 636 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday for alleged violation of curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.
Jun 26, 2020 7:29 am (IST)
WHO on Coronavirus Situation | The COVID-19 pandemic is subsiding in Europe, but getting worse globally with the number of infections expected to reach 10 million next week and the number of deaths 500,000, the head of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
Jun 26, 2020 7:27 am (IST)
DU Members Want Online Open Book Exams Scrapped | The academic and executive council members of the Delhi University on Thursday wrote to the vice chancellor asking him to scrap the online open book exams.
Jun 26, 2020 7:25 am (IST)
117 of Mumbai Fire Brigade Test Positive | A total of 117 personnel of Mumbai Fire Brigade have tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) as of June 25, of which 80 have been discharged and 8 have succumbed to the virus: Mumbai Fire Brigade.
A health worker takes a nasal sample of a woman for the COVID-19 rapid antigen test in New Delhi. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
The United States on Thursday battled a resurgence of coronavirus cases in a number of states including Texas, while the World Health Organization warned that several European countries were also facing dangerous upticks. The pandemic -- which has claimed more than 480,000 lives around the world -- continued to pummel Latin America. Brazil, the hardest-hit country in the region, had close to 55,000 deaths and 1.2 million infections, while Mexico on Thursday surpassed 25,000 fatalities. In the United States, after hitting a two-month plateau, the rate of new cases is now soaring in the south and west, with the confirmed infection rate nearing levels last seen in April.
The United States recorded 37,667 cases and 692 deaths in 24 hours, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, with nearly 122,000 lives lost overall -- by far the highest toll in the world.