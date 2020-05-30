Maharashtra's Covid-19 Infections Cross 60,000-mark with 2,682 New Cases and 116 Deaths

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 2,682 new coronavirus cases and 116 deaths on Friday, and also saw a record 8,381 COVID-19 patients being discharged from hospitals, the state health department said. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 62,228 while the death toll is 2,098.

Out of 116 deaths in the state on Friday, 38 were reported from Mumbai and 58 from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) covering Mumbai and its surrounding areas.

With 8,381 coronavirus patients being discharged, the highest in a single day, the number of recovered patients in the state jumped to 26,998, said the health department, adding 715 patients were discharged in Mumbai alone. The total number of active cases in the state is 33,133 and so far 4,33,557 samples have been tested.

Mumbai has recorded 36,932 cases and 1,173 deaths while 16,008 patients have recovered. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region has reported 47,482 cases and 1,397 deaths.

Pune city has reported 6,321 cases and 296 deaths. Solapur city has reported 727 cases and 60 deaths, Aurangabad 1,380 cases and 64 deaths, and Malegaon 732 cases and 52 deaths.

The patient doubling rate -- the number of days during which the number of cases doubles -- in the state now is 15.7 days from the 11 days last week, the release said. The recovery rate in Maharashtra is 43.38% and the mortality rate 3.37%.







Currently 5,35,467 people are in home quarantine and 35,967 in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra Health Minister said 1,200 beds in 53 hospitals in the state have been taken over by the government for treatment of both coronavirus and non-coronavirus patients. In a video statement, he said that of 33,000 active cases in the state, 83% are asymptomatic while 15%-16% have mild to moderate symptoms.

The beds that the government has taken over include ICU beds, where hospitals will charge the rates prescribed by the state government. The 1,200 beds in 53 hospitals will make up for the ICU bed shortage, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)