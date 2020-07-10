Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Biggest One-day Spike of Over 26,000 New Cases Pushes India's Covid-19 Tally Close to 8 Lakh-mark

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The Union health ministry has recommended the use of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in mild and moderate cases of Covid-19 but asked that it be avoided in severe patients. The wonder drug, which was widely touted as a cure for the virus and backed by US President Donald Trump and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro, has been mired in controversy after the World Health Organisation said it's now been definitively proven that the cheap malaria drug doesn't work in stopping deaths among people hospitalised with the new coronavirus. The body’s top scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said that there is still a gap in determining whether hydroxychloroquine has a role at all in prevention or minimising the severity of the illness in early infection or even in preventing it. The move came after the UN health agency announced this week that it is suspending the hydroxychloroquine arm of its own trial testing various experimental therapies for COVID-19, referring to previous results from a large UK trial and a separate analysis of evidence on the drug.
The United States, however, said the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus patients has become highly politicised in the US but it is used widely in India, with a top White House official asserting that latest research showed that the anti-malarial drug is highly effective in the early stages of COVID-19. It's the politicisation of this medicine by the mainstream media and portions of the medical community that somehow made this a battle between President (Donald) Trump and them and created this undue fear and hysteria over a drug, a medicine that has been used for over 60 years relatively safely and is regularly prescribed to pregnant women if they are going to a malaria zone, White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Director Peter Navarro told reporters. The idea that this is a dangerous drug is just silly, but if you ask the American people based on the media's coverage of it, that is kind of the state of play right now, he said.
Read More
Jul 10, 2020 9:59 am (IST)
World Covid-19 Update
Jul 10, 2020 9:58 am (IST)
India Covid-19 Update
Jul 10, 2020 9:54 am (IST)
A total of 596 inmates and 167 jail staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in jails of Maharashtra till date. Highest 219 inmates and 57 jail staff have contracted the infection in Nagpur Central Prison: State Prison Department.
- India's mortality rate is now 2.7% (down from 2.8% yesterday)
- India to cross 8 lakh cases mark today. Recoveries to cross 5 lakh cases
- India's recovery rate is 62.4% (62.1% yesterday)
- Daily rise of over 26k cases (26,506)
- Delhi's daily recoveries almost double of daily new cases (4027 vs 2187). Recpvery rate rises to 76.8% (from 74.6% yesterday)
- Karnataka situation worsens with 2,228 new cases. States total crosses 30k (31,105). Recovery rate 41.3%
Jul 10, 2020 9:37 am (IST)
Highest-ever Daily Spike of 26,506 New Cases, Tally Nears 8L | India reports 475 deaths and the highest single-day spike of 26,506 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Positive cases stand at 7,93,802 including 2,76,685 active cases, 4,95,513 cured/discharged/migrated and 21,604 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.
Jul 10, 2020 9:28 am (IST)
Age-wise Covid-19 fatalities in India
Jul 10, 2020 9:10 am (IST)
WHO Promises 'Honest Evaluation' of How World Handled Coronavirus | The World Health Organisation (WHO) says it is setting up an independent panel to review its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and the response by governments. The announcement follows strong criticism by US President Donald Trump's administration of the global agency's role in the crisis - though the WHO said the review was not linked to the United States. READ MORE
Jul 10, 2020 9:05 am (IST)
Jair Bolsonaro Reiterates Need to Reopen Country | Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this week, reiterates the need to reopen the country's economy despite the worsening Covid-19 situation. In an online broadcast on Thursday, the President emphasises a potential economic crisis was more dangerous than the ongoing pandemic, warning the consequences will be harmful to the country.
Jul 10, 2020 8:58 am (IST)
532 New Cases in UAE | The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announces 532 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 53,577. UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention says in a statement the new cases include many nationalities. All are in a stable condition and receiving medical treatment. A total of 1,288 more patients have recovered from the virus, taking the tally of recoveries in the UAE to 43,570, according to the ministry.
Jul 10, 2020 8:51 am (IST)
Strict 3-day Lockdown to be Enforced in Agra | After the Agra District Magistrate's stern warning that another lockdown was inevitable if people continued to violate the ICMR guidelines, and moved around markets without masks, the city will be under strict lockdown for three days beginning Friday evening. The decision to enforce the restrictions strictly came after the Yogi Adityanath government on Thursday announced a three-day lockdown in the state from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday.
Jul 10, 2020 8:39 am (IST)
US Army Chief Welcomed to Thailand with Coronavirus Test | A US Army delegation led by chief of staff Gen. James McConville becomes the first official visitors to Thailand since entry rules were eased as part of the lifting of coronavirus restrictions. A photo released by the Thai Army shows a medical team wearing hazmat suits taking a nose swab from McConville on his arrival from Singapore. Thai officials say they were told he also would be tested before departing Singapore.
Jul 10, 2020 8:31 am (IST)
Global Cases Top 12.2 Million | The overall number of global Covid-19 cases surges to over 12.2 million, while the deaths increase to more than 5,54,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stand at 1,22,32,211, while the fatalities rise to 5,54,291. The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 31,12,252 and 1,33,228, respectively. Brazil comes in the second place with 17,55,779 infections followed by India with 7,67,296 total confirmed cases.
Jul 10, 2020 8:19 am (IST)
Use HCQ in Mild, Moderate Cases Only: Health Ministry | Union Health Ministry recommends use of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in mild and moderate cases and to be avoided in patients with severe diseases.
Jul 10, 2020 8:03 am (IST)
Bolivian President Infected as Virus Hits Region's Elite | Bolivia's interim president and Venezuela's No. 2 leader announces that they have been infected with the new coronavirus, just days after Brazil's leader tested positive as the pandemic hits hard at some of Latin America's political elite. Three Cabinet ministers in the administration of the Bolivian leader have also tested positive for the virus, including Health Minister Eidy Roca and Presidency Minister Yerko Nuez, who is hospitalised. READ MORE
Jul 10, 2020 7:49 am (IST)
UP Govt Imposes Lockdown from Friday Night to Monday Morning | The Uttar Pradesh government imposes a lockdown in the state from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday, except for essential and some other services. The decision was taken after reviewing the present state of Covid-19 and to effectively check its spread, the chief secretary said in the order, adding all offices and markets will remain closed during this period, although medical and health services and essential services will continue as before.
Jul 10, 2020 7:44 am (IST)
Total Lockdown in Bengal Containment Zones | A strict seven-day lockdown has been clamped in all containment zones across West Bengal from Thursday evening as the state witnesses the highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases and fatalities. The containment zones which went into lockdown from 5 pm Thursday are spread across 20 of the state's 23 districts.
Jul 10, 2020 7:37 am (IST)
Gym owners and trainers in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, say they are facing hardships amid Covid-19 pandemic as gyms are closed.
Tamil Nadu: Gym owners & trainers in Chennai say they're facing hardships amid #COVID19 pandemic as gyms are closed. JK Ravi, a gym owner, says, "I tried to manage till June but I can't buy pay rent anymore. Surviving has become difficult as all my savings have exhausted". (9.7) pic.twitter.com/OMp0w65tPM
SKIMS Srinagar Conducts First-ever Plasma Therapy | Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura conducts the first-ever Plasma for Covid-19 patients - a medical procedure, doctors are using to treat novel Coronavirus diseases across the globe: SKIMS, Srinagar.
Jul 10, 2020 7:23 am (IST)
Odisha government revises 'Special COVID Fee' of 50% imposed on alcoholic beverages. rationalisation will be done in such a manner that MRPs of various IMFL/ Beer/Wine/ RTD brands will be hiked in the range of around 15% over the prevailing MRP of 2019-20: State Excise Dept.
Jul 10, 2020 7:21 am (IST)
Delhi Govt Dispensaries to Offer Rapid Antigen Tests to Eligible Persons | In continuation of measures undertaken to augment Covid-19 testing, Delhi government decides to offer Rapid Antigen Detection tests by all govt dispensaries and polyclinics from 9 am to 12 noon on all days to all eligible individuals with immediate effect.
Jul 10, 2020 7:16 am (IST)
US Records Over 65K New Cases | US posts new record 24-hour coronavirus caseload of more than 65,000, reports AFP news agency quoting Johns Hopkins.
Commuters wearing face masks wait for a bus in Kolkata. (AP)
As the cases of coronavirus rise in India, which now stands at the third position among the worst-hit countries, the Uttar Pradesh government will impose a lockdown from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday, permitting movement only for providing medical and essential services in the state.
All markets, food grain markets and other establishments will remain closed during this period and the supply of essentials will be ensured through doorstep delivery. The movement of trains and air services will continue but road transport will be shut down. Buses, however, will be made available to air and train passengers. “The curbs have been imposed in the state to check the spread of Covid-19 and other communicable diseases,” said Chief Secretary RK Tiwari in an order to district officials.
Tiwari said the decision was taken after reviewing the current situation in the state and to put an effective check on it, adding that all offices and markets will remain closed during this period although medical and health services and other essential services will continue as before.
The announcement came on a day when the state registered 1,248 new cases of the coronavirus as well as 17 deaths. Of the latest figure on Thursday, a maximum number of the cases were reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar with 172 cases, followed by Ghaziabad with 128, Lucknow with 85, Ballia with 61, Meerut with 55 and Kanpur Nagar with 45 cases.
However, there will be no restrictions on freight vehicles on national and state highways, said the state government order, adding that petrol pumps and ‘dhabas’ will also remain open along them. Railway services will also continue as before. While industrial factories in urban and rural areas will remain open during the period, they will have to strictly follow norms of social distancing.