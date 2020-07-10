Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Biggest One-day Spike of Over 26,000 New Cases Pushes India's Covid-19 Tally Close to 8 Lakh-mark

Read More

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The Union health ministry has recommended the use of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in mild and moderate cases of Covid-19 but asked that it be avoided in severe patients. The wonder drug, which was widely touted as a cure for the virus and backed by US President Donald Trump and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro, has been mired in controversy after the World Health Organisation said it's now been definitively proven that the cheap malaria drug doesn't work in stopping deaths among people hospitalised with the new coronavirus. The body’s top scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said that there is still a gap in determining whether hydroxychloroquine has a role at all in prevention or minimising the severity of the illness in early infection or even in preventing it. The move came after the UN health agency announced this week that it is suspending the hydroxychloroquine arm of its own trial testing various experimental therapies for COVID-19, referring to previous results from a large UK trial and a separate analysis of evidence on the drug.The United States, however, said the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus patients has become highly politicised in the US but it is used widely in India, with a top White House official asserting that latest research showed that the anti-malarial drug is highly effective in the early stages of COVID-19. It's the politicisation of this medicine by the mainstream media and portions of the medical community that somehow made this a battle between President (Donald) Trump and them and created this undue fear and hysteria over a drug, a medicine that has been used for over 60 years relatively safely and is regularly prescribed to pregnant women if they are going to a malaria zone, White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Director Peter Navarro told reporters. The idea that this is a dangerous drug is just silly, but if you ask the American people based on the media's coverage of it, that is kind of the state of play right now, he said.