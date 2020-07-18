 Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Banned Due to Covid 19, US Passenger Flights to India Can Resume from July 23; In a First, World Records 1 Million Cases in 100 Hours - News18

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Banned Due to Covid-19, US Passenger Flights to India Can Resume from July 23; In a First, World Records 1 Million Cases in 100 Hours

News18.com | July 18, 2020, 9:14 AM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The government of India has agreed to allow US air carriers to resume passenger services in the US-India market starting July 23, the US Transportation Department has said. The Indian government, citing the coronavirus, had banned all scheduled services, prompting the US Transportation Department in June to accuse India of engaging in "unfair and discriminatory practices" on charter air carriers serving India. The Transportation Department said it was withdrawing an order it had issued requiring Indian air carriers to apply for authorization prior to conducting charter flights, and said it had approved an Air India application for passenger charter flights between the United States and India.

A group representing major US airlines and the Indian Embassy in Washington did not immediately comment on Friday. India's Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Twitter it was moving to "further expand our international civil aviation operations" and arrangements from some flights "with US, UAE, France & Germany are being put in place while similar arrangements are also being worked out with several other countries." "Under this arrangement," it added, "airlines from the concerned countries will be able to operate flights from & to India along with Indian carriers."
Read More
Jul 18, 2020 9:14 am (IST)

Covid-19 Testing Update | 1,34,33,742 samples tested for Covid-19 till date, of these 3,61,024 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Jul 18, 2020 9:09 am (IST)

READ | Covid-19 Threatens to Exacerbate Conflict, Humanitarian Crises, Says WHO Chief

According to the WHO chief, deep budget cuts to education and rising poverty caused by the pandemic could force at least 9.7 million children out of school forever by the end of this year, with…

Jul 18, 2020 8:52 am (IST)

Global Cases Surpass 14 Million: Johns Hopkins | The overall number of global Covid-19 cases surpasses the 14 million mark, while the deaths top to more than 6,01,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 1,40,49,207, while the fatalities rose to 6,01,494, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) reveals in its latest update.The US accounts for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 36,41,417 and 1,39,175, respectively. Brazil comes in the second place with 20,46,328 infections and 77,851 deaths. In terms of cases, India ranks third with 10,03,832.

Jul 18, 2020 8:38 am (IST)

Universities were approached to inform status of conduct of examination. Response received from 755 Universities (120 Deemed, 274 Private, 40 Central and 321 State). Of these, 194 have already conducted examination and 366 are planning to conduct examination in August/September: UGC.

Jul 18, 2020 8:26 am (IST)

Centre asks WB, Assam, Bihar, Odisha to Renew Efforts | With a surge in Covid-19 cases in Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and Odisha, the Union health ministry has asked these states to make renewed efforts to suppress transmission of the virus and keep case fatality rate below one per cent. With these states imposing lockdowns anew, the health ministry emphasised that the restrictions should be utilised to focus on containment, surveillance and testing in the containment and buffer zones as the key strategy for early detection of cases and fatality management.

Jul 18, 2020 8:18 am (IST)

Complete Lockdown on Weekends in 4 Dehradun Districts | Complete lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays in Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, and Nainital except for essential services including operations of industrial units in multiple shifts, agricultural and construction activities, liquor shops, and hotels: Uttarakhand Chief Secretary.

Jul 18, 2020 8:07 am (IST)

Flights to Kolkata from Corona Hotspot Cities Banned Till July 31 | The ban on passenger flights to Kolkata from six cities -- all Covid-19 hotspots -- has been extended till July 31 in view of raging coronavirus cases, say airport sources. The decision has been taken on the request of the state government to restrict movement from cities with high prevalence of coronavirus cases in order to contain the spread of infections. 

Jul 18, 2020 7:56 am (IST)

Booksellers at Kolkata's College Street say their business has been adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Jul 18, 2020 7:47 am (IST)

US Passenger Flights to India Can Resume July 23 | The Centre agrees to allow US air carriers to resume passenger services in the US-India market starting July 23. The government, citing the coronavirus, had banned all scheduled services, prompting the US Transportation Department in June to accuse India of engaging in "unfair and discriminatory practices" on charter air carriers serving India. The US Transportation Department said it is withdrawing an order it had issued requiring Indian air carriers to apply for authorisation prior to conducting charter flights, and says it has approved an Air India application for passenger charter flights between the United States and India.

Jul 18, 2020 7:37 am (IST)

Two robots have been deployed at Sir Sayajirao Gaekwad (SSG) Hospital in Vadodara, Gujarat, to serve food and medicine to Covid-19 patients, as a precautionary measure to mitigate the risk of infection to the hospital staff. 

Jul 18, 2020 7:26 am (IST)

A Covid-19 screening and sampling centre has been established at Qazigund in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, for migrant labourers coming from outside Kashmir valley. Presently, only migrant labourers who are working at brick kilns in Kashmir valley are allowed to enter.

Jul 18, 2020 7:22 am (IST)

India Opening Door to Deeper Trade Relations: Piyush Goyal | When we talk of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, India isn't closing its door. On the contrary, India is opening door to wider engagement, deeper trade relationships, wants to be part of global supply chains, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal at webinar ‘Business continuity between India and France during COVID’.

Jul 18, 2020 7:20 am (IST)

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar visits various hospitals in Bengaluru to inspect Covid-19 facilities and other conditions. Visuals from KC General Hospital.

Jul 18, 2020 7:17 am (IST)

Haridwar Border With UP Sealed Till July 20 | Border of Haridwar district with adjoining state of Uttar Pradesh has been sealed from today till July 20 in view of Covid-19 cases. Taking dip in rivers/bathing at ghats will not be allowed on 'Somvati Amavasya': Senthil Avoodai K Raj, SSP Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Banned Due to Covid-19, US Passenger Flights to India Can Resume from July 23; In a First, World Records 1 Million Cases in 100 Hours
Representative image.

The US Transportation Department order was set to take effect next week. The Trump administration said in June it wanted "to restore a level playing field for US airlines" under the US-India Air Transport Agreement. The Indian government had banned all scheduled services and failed to approve US carriers for charter operations, it added. The US government said in June that Air India had been operating "repatriation" charter flights between India and the United States in both directions since May 7.

Meanwhile, global coronavirus infections passed 14 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking the first time there has been a surge of 1 million cases in under 100 hours. The first case was reported in China in early January and it took three months to reach 1 million cases. It has taken just four days to climb to 14 million cases from 13 million recorded on July 13.

The United States, with more than 3.6 million confirmed cases, is still seeing huge daily jumps in its first wave of COVID-19 infections. The United States reported a daily global record of more than 77,000 new infections on Thursday, while Sweden has reported 77,281 total cases since the pandemic began.

Despite the surging cases, a cultural divide is growing in the country over wearing masks to slow the spread of the virus, a precaution routinely taken in many other nations. U.S. President Donald Trump and his followers have resisted a full-throated endorsement of masks and have been calling for a return to normal economic activity and reopening schools despite the surging cases.

Other hard-hit countries have “flattened the curve” and are easing lockdowns put in place to slow the spread of the novel virus while others, such as the cities of Barcelona and Melbourne, are implementing a second round of local shutdowns.

The number of cases globally is around triple that of severe influenza illnesses recorded annually, according to the World Health Organization.

The pandemic has now killed more than 590,000 people in almost seven months, edging towards the upper range of yearly influenza deaths reported worldwide. The first death was reported on Jan. 10 in Wuhan, China before infections and fatalities then surged in Europe and later in the United States.

The Reuters tally, which is based on government reports, shows the disease is accelerating the fastest in the Americas, which account for more than half the world’s infections and half its deaths.

In Brazil, more than 2 million people have tested positive including President Jair Bolsonaro, and more than 76,000 people have died.

India, the only other country with more than 1 million cases, has been grappling with an average of almost 30,000 new infections each day for the last week.

Those countries were the main drivers behind the World Health Organization on Friday reporting a record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases of 237,743.

In countries with limited testing capacity, case numbers reflect only a proportion of total infections. Experts say official data likely under-represents both infections and deaths.

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading