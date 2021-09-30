Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Plans 60-70 Covid-dedicated Field Hosps, China's Vaccine Sales Drop as Nations Choose mRNA Shots

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Maharashtra has planned to setup 60-70 field hospitals across districts to cater to Covid patients round the year. According to a report by Times of India, these 50 to 100-bed facilities are part of a larger plan to create parallel infrastructure so that future Covid waves don’t disrupt non-Covid work at permanent hospitals.

The field hospitals would largely come up in tier-II and tier-III cities that tend to get overwhelmed with any spurt in cases The state plans to build them with a durability for 20 years and won’t be temporary structures.

Here are top developments:

- Many governments across the globe, that once relied on vaccines from Sinovac Biotech Ltd. or Sinopharm Group Co Ltd. are now turning to options from the US and Europe, as concerns mount about Chinese vaccines’ efficacy against the delta strain and the Western stranglehold on mRNA supplies grows looser.

