Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Hold Talks With States Today as India's Covid-19 Tally Continues Upward Climb; Over 8 Million Cases Recorded Worldwide

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today hold a fresh round of consultations with chief ministers on ways to check the spread of the virus even as India's Covid-19 tally crossed 3.3 lakh cases yesterday and the death toll surpassed 9,500. PM Modi will hold a video-conference with chief ministers, Lt governors and administrators of 21 states and Union territories today. These include Punjab, Kerala, Goa, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, the northeastern states and some UTs. The prime minister will interact with chief ministers of 15 states and the LG of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. These include high case load states like Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The two-day virtual meet comes against the backdrop of rising number of coronavirus cases in the country. These will be the sixth and seventh meetings between the Prime Minister and various chief ministers on the COVID-19 crisis.
Maharashtra on Monday reported 178 more deaths, the highest spike in a single day, taking the number of fatalities to 4,128. With 2,786 new detections, the total number of cases in the state jumped to 1,10,744. The Tamil Nadu government announced total lockdown for Chennai and its suburbs from June 19-30 when only essential services would be allowed. The decision followed suggestions from an expert panel on scaling down lockdown relaxations to check the spread of the virus in the state, which recorded 44 deaths and over 1,800 new cases to take its tally to 479 fatalities and over 46,000 confirmed cases. At the same time, Delhi and Gujarat governments said they had no plans to reimpose the lockdown again amid persistent rumours about re-imposition of the curbs, particularly in the national capital where the cases have seen a rapid increase in the recent past.
Read More
Jun 16, 2020 8:45 am (IST)
Rahul Gandhi: Gujarat has Highest Mortality Rate | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, tweeting a BBC report, pointed out how Gujarat has the highest coronavirus (Covid-19) mortality rate.
Trump and HCQ | President Donald Trump said on Monday other countries had provided great reports on the effectiveness of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine for treatment of the deadly coronavirus, complaining that only U.S. agencies have failed to grasp its benefit.
Jun 16, 2020 8:27 am (IST)
Haryana CM on Testing | The Haryana Chief Minister also said that it is necessary to enter name and address of the person who gets his test conducted. He assured that a person belonging to any state can get his sample tested for COVID-19 in Gurugram, he only has to give his correct address: Haryana Chief Minister's Office (CMO).
Jun 16, 2020 8:19 am (IST)
Haryana CM Orders Survey of Vacant Buildings | Haryana Chief Minister has directed to conduct a survey of vacant buildings in Gurugram districy so that they can be used for isolation of coronavirus (Covid-19) patients when required. He also directed to monitor sample testing in private laboratories and to ensure timely uploading of their reports, ANI reports.
Jun 16, 2020 8:12 am (IST)
Mexico Begins Reopening Amid Rising Cases | Mexico began more re-openings of businesses shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, even as deaths and new cases continued at an unbroken pace. The Health Department said total confirmed cases rose by 3,427 to 150,264, and confirmed deaths rose by 439 to 17,580. Both numbers are clearly undercounts.
On Tuesday afternoon, Modi will hold a video-conference with chief ministers, Lt governors and administrators of 21 states and Union territories.
Jun 16, 2020 7:52 am (IST)
UK Begins Trial of Latest Vaccine | Scientists at Imperial College London will start immunising people in Britain this week with their experimental coronavirus (Covid-19) shot, becoming the latest entry into the race to find an effective vaccine to stop the pandemic. Read more here.
Jun 16, 2020 7:46 am (IST)
4 New Coronavirus Cases in Mizoram | 4 new Covid-19 cases confirmed last night, taking the tally to 121 in Mizoram. Three are returnees from Delhi while 1 returned from Maharashtra. All are from Aizawl District, asymptomatic, between ages 24-30, under quarantine, ANI reports.
Jun 16, 2020 7:44 am (IST)
Protests in Kathmandu over Covid-19 Response | Protests were held in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Monday against Oli government with students demanding an end to corruption and slamming the government over its "inefficiency" in handling COVID-19 situation.
The police have registered a case against Hadagali MLA PT Parmeshwar Naik and his son, who got married, on a complaint by the Tahsildar.
Jun 16, 2020 7:31 am (IST)
WHO: More Than 10,000 Cases Each Day | The head of the World Health Organization says more than 100,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported worldwide each day over the past two weeks mostly in the Americas and South Asia and countries that have curbed transmissions must stay alert to the possibility of resurgence.
Jun 16, 2020 7:28 am (IST)
3 Telangana MLAs Test Positive | Three TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) MLAs in Telangana have tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19), till now. Their contacts are being identified and tests will be conducted accordingly: State Health Department officials.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference with chief ministers. (File photo)
The number of COVID-19 tests would be increased to 18,000 per day in the national from June 20, the ruling AAP and the main opposition party in the Delhi BJP said after an all-party meeting held by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Besides, necessary equipment like oxygen cylinders, ventilators and pulse oximeters for treatment of COVID-19 patients will be provided by the Centre to Delhi and 37,000 beds will be arranged by the month-end for patients in Delhi.