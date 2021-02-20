News18 Logo

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Eknath Khadse, Maha Minister Test Positive for 2nd Time; Temperature Drop, Violation of Protocol May Have Caused Spike in Cases in Cases
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Maharashtra, and Mumbai, reported a steady increase in Covid-19 cases on Friday with over 6,000 single day infections emerging in the state even as Mumbai breached its two-month high.

News18.com | February 20, 2021, 07:11 IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: NCP leader Eknath Khadse and Maharashtra Minister Bacchu Kadu claimed separately on Friday to have contracted coronavirus infection for a second time. Khadse, a former minister who is admitted to Bombay Hospital here, announced the result of his COVID-19 test. "I was admitted in November last year for the same infection. I have tested positive again. I am feeling fine," he said. Minister of State for Water Resources Bacchu Kadu also made a similar announcement. He had tested positive for the infection in September. "I have tested COVID-19 positive for a second time. I am currently in isolation. Those who have come in contact with me, plese get tested," he tweeted. Meanwhile, sources close to Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said he has isolated himself as two people who worked in his office have tested positive for virus.

Meanwhile, a senior health official said a sudden drop in temperature last week in some parts of Maharashtra may have caused a spike in COVID-19 cases. Temperatures in east Vidarbha started dipping due to moisture coming from the Bay of Bengal and this may have "helped the virus to spread with more speed, increasing the number of COVID-19 cases", he claimed. However, non-adherence to outbreak protocol also played a significant role in the case surge, the official, on condition of anonymity, added. "The IMD, in its predictions for February, had communicated to the Centre of possible jump in COVID-19 cases if temperatures drop in the same period," he said, adding that drop in the mercury level should not be seen as the sole reason behind the spike in cases.
Feb 20, 2021 07:11 (IST)

Over 1 Crore Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Administered in India | Over one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country till now with the highest single-day vaccinations of more than 6 lakh jabs given on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. Of the 1,04,49,942 doses administered, Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry, Mandeep Bhandari, said 70,52,845 vaccine doses were administered to healthcare workers and 33,97,097 to frontline workers whose vaccination started on February 2. Of the 70,52,845 vaccination doses, 62,95,903 healthcare workers were administered the first dose, while 7,56,942 healthcare workers were given the second dose.

Feb 20, 2021 06:54 (IST)

Over 24,000 Beneficiaries Receive Covid Shots in Delhi | Coronavirus vaccine shots were administered to 24,321 beneficiaries in Delhi on Friday, the inoculation figures crossing the 24,000-mark for the second consecutive day, according to data shared by officials. Ten minor cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported, officials said. On Thursday, 24,417 persons in total had received jabs with an overall turnout of about 80 per cent spread across 302 vaccination centres. On Friday, 24,321 beneficiaries received shots, including 1,790 people who got their second dose, as the inoculation drive picked up pace, according to data.

Feb 20, 2021 06:42 (IST)

Officials said Akola, Amravati, Yavatmal, Buldana, Wardha and Nagpur are the six districts (in Vidarbha) that have reported a steady rise in coronavirus figures. The other two districts where cases have surged are Mumbai and Pune, though this could be due to migration, not maintaining COVID-19 protocol like wearing masks etc. 75 samples each from Akola and Yavatmal and 100 from Amravati have been sent to NIV, Pune to check if the virus had mutated.

Feb 20, 2021 06:41 (IST)

'Not Complying with Covid Protocol Also Led to Surge' | Non adherence to outbreak protocol also played a significant role in the case surge, the official, on condition of anonymity, added. "The IMD, in its a predictions for February, had communicated to the Centre of possible jump in COVID-19 cases if temperatures drop in the same period," he said, adding that drop in the mercury level should not be seen as the sole reason behind the spike in cases.

Feb 20, 2021 06:40 (IST)

Temperature Drop Link to COVID-19 Surge Likely: Maha Official | A sudden drop in temperature last week in some parts of Maharashtra may have caused a spike in COVID-19 cases, a senior health official said on Friday. Temperatures in east Vidarbha started dipping due to moisture coming from the Bay of Bengal and this may have "helped the virus to spread with more speed, increasing the number of COVID-19 cases", he claimed.

Feb 20, 2021 06:39 (IST)

Feb 20, 2021 06:39 (IST)

"Akola, Amravati, Yavatmal, Buldana, Wardha and Nagpur are the six districts (in Vidarbha) that have reported a steady rise in coronavirus figures. The other two districts where cases have surged are Mumbai and Pune, though this could be due to migration, not maintaining COVID-19 protocol like wearing masks etc," the official said. He said 75 samples each from Akola and Yavatmal and 100 from Amravati have been sent to NIV, Pune to check if the virus had mutated.

Maharashtra, and Mumbai, reported a steady increase in Covid-19 cases on Friday with over 6,000 single day infections emerging in the state even as Mumbai breached its two-month high.

Maharashtra has on Thursday crossed its 75-day record. The state reported 6,112 cases on Friday, of these 823 are in Mumbai. Pune reported 1,015 new COVID-19 cases, 493 recoveries, and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the health department. The total death toll has reached 9,171.

The state had reported more than 6,000 cases in a single day on October 30 earlier, and the numbers had dropped steadily thereafter, the Indian Express reported.

