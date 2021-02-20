Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Eknath Khadse, Maha Minister Test Positive for 2nd Time; Temperature Drop, Violation of Protocol May Have Caused Spike in Cases in Cases

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: NCP leader Eknath Khadse and Maharashtra Minister Bacchu Kadu claimed separately on Friday to have contracted coronavirus infection for a second time. Khadse, a former minister who is admitted to Bombay Hospital here, announced the result of his COVID-19 test. "I was admitted in November last year for the same infection. I have tested positive again. I am feeling fine," he said. Minister of State for Water Resources Bacchu Kadu also made a similar announcement. He had tested positive for the infection in September. "I have tested COVID-19 positive for a second time. I am currently in isolation. Those who have come in contact with me, plese get tested," he tweeted. Meanwhile, sources close to Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said he has isolated himself as two people who worked in his office have tested positive for virus.Meanwhile, a senior health official said a sudden drop in temperature last week in some parts of Maharashtra may have caused a spike in COVID-19 cases. Temperatures in east Vidarbha started dipping due to moisture coming from the Bay of Bengal and this may have "helped the virus to spread with more speed, increasing the number of COVID-19 cases", he claimed. However, non-adherence to outbreak protocol also played a significant role in the case surge, the official, on condition of anonymity, added. "The IMD, in its predictions for February, had communicated to the Centre of possible jump in COVID-19 cases if temperatures drop in the same period," he said, adding that drop in the mercury level should not be seen as the sole reason behind the spike in cases.