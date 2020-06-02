Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Cases Rise to 1.98 Lakh, Death Toll at 5,598; WHO Says Virus Threat Not Over Yet

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India once again recorded over 8,000 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours for the third day in a row, taking the tally to over 1.98 lakh, while the death toll rose to 5,598 with 204 fatalities in 24 hours.
Increased antibiotics use in combating the Covid-19 pandemic will strengthen bacterial resistance and ultimately lead to more deaths during the crisis and beyond, the World Health Organization said Monday. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said a "worrying number" of bacterial infections were becoming increasingly resistant to the medicines traditionally used to treat them.
Jun 2, 2020 10:15 am (IST)
TMC Accuses Centre of Failing in Handling Migrants Crisis | TMC MP Saugata Roy tells CNN-News18, "West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was only worried about having too many trains coming in without any notice. She had made proper plans to bring back migrants, but what the Centre did was irresponsible. Now cases in West Bengal are rising because of this. Amit Shah does not know how the Railways works. The Chief Minister has been a Railways minister. The way Centre handled this case is poor. They should have been more organised."
Jun 2, 2020 10:10 am (IST)
China Reports 15 New Coronavirus Cases | China has reported 15 new coronavirus cases while Wuhan, the epicentre of the Covid-19, where over nine million people have been tested in the last few weeks has not registered any asymptomatic case for the first time, the health authority said today. According to China's National Health Commission (NHC), five imported cases and 10 asymptomatic cases were reported in the country yesterday. So far, 371 asymptomatic cases, including 39 from overseas, were still under medical observation, it said.
Jun 2, 2020 10:02 am (IST)
8,171 More Covid-19 Cases, 204 Deaths in India in 24 Hours | The novel coronavirus death toll rose to 5,598 in India today with 204 more fatalities, while 8,171 new cases took the number of infections to 1,98,706, the Health Ministry said.
Jun 2, 2020 9:58 am (IST)
102 New Covid-19 Cases in Tripura, Total 423 | The number of Covid-19 cases in Tripura rose to 423, with 102 people testing positive for coronavirus, officials said today. They said 173 people have recovered from Covid-19 and have been discharged from hospital. Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb urged people of the state to follow government instructions and cooperate with authorities as the number of Covid-19 cases are rising.
Alert ~
1️⃣0️⃣2️⃣ people found COVID-19 #POSITIVE today in Tripura Out of 578 samples tested. All of them have travel history.
As the numbers are rising, I urge everyone to stay extra concious, follow the Govt instructions and co-operate with us.#TripuraCOVID19Count
North Korea to Open Schools Amid Signs of Relaxation of Coronavirus Rules | North Korea will open schools this month after delays over concern about the novel coronavirus, state media has reported, the latest sign of opening up even though the isolated country has said it has had no confirmed cases of the disease. North Korean schools usually begin their spring term on April 1, but it was postponed as the government took various steps to ward off the coronavirus, including sealing its borders.
Jun 2, 2020 9:45 am (IST)
India Ranks 7th Among Worst-affected Countries Due to Covid-19 | India continues to remain in seventh rank among countries worst affected due to novel coronavirus. Till today morning 8am, a total of 1,98,706 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the country.
Jun 2, 2020 9:39 am (IST)
Chinese Doctor Died Due to Covid-19 | Hu Weifeng, a Wuhan doctor who was ailing with Covid-19, passed away Tuesday after four months of treatment, media reported. His face had turned black, presumably due to the use of polymyxin B.
Hu Weifeng, a #Wuhan doctor who was ailing with #COVID19, passed away Tue after 4 months of treatment, media reported. His face had turned black, presumably due to the use of polymyxin B. pic.twitter.com/lRVHODSNSC
225 VIPs Urge World Powers to Adopt $2.5 Trillion Covid-19 Plan | More than 225 current and former global VIPs urged the world's 20 major economic powers on Monday to hold an urgent meeting to agree to a $2.5 trillion plan to tackle Covid-19 and launch an economic recovery from the pandemic, especially for hard-hit developing and middle-income countries. They said in a letter that these poor and middle-income countries, which represent nearly 70 per cent of the world's population and approximately one-third of global GDP, demand immediate action. Over 100 countries have approached the International Monetary Fund for help a, they said, and more are expected to do so.
Jun 2, 2020 9:26 am (IST)
India Covid-19 Cases at 1,98,706 | A total of 1,98,706 cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in India so far. According to Ministry of Health, there are 97,581 active cases, while 95,526 patients have been cured/discharged. A total of 5,598 people have succumbed due to the infection, while there is one migrated case.
Jun 2, 2020 9:16 am (IST)
Pakistan PM Imran Khan Defends Lifting Lockdown, Urges Nation to 'Live With Virus' | Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan cited economic losses to justify his government's decision to lift a coronavirus lockdown despite rising infections and deaths, urging people to "live with the virus." Pakistan has rolled back almost all shutdown measures, primarily to avert an economic meltdown. The country would open to tourism but cinemas, theatres and schools remain closed.
Jun 2, 2020 8:25 am (IST)
Mizoram Covid-19 Count | Twelve Covid-19 patients detected in Mizoram. Out of this, 11 have been taken to Kolasib Institutional quarantine centre, while one at Zoram Medical Centre in Falkawn.
Jun 2, 2020 8:18 am (IST)
Total 1,508 Mumbai Police Personnel Contract Covid-19 | A total of 1,508 Mumbai Police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus so far. Of them, 227 are officers, while 1281 are personnel. Apart from that, 74 SRPF personnel stationed in Mumbai, have also tested positive. One death was reported yesterday, taking the total death toll among Mumbai Police personnel to 17.
Jun 2, 2020 8:12 am (IST)
WHO, Other Experts Say No Evidence of Covid-19 Losing Potency | World Health Organization experts and a range of other scientists said there was no evidence to support an assertion by a high profile Italian doctor that the coronavirus causing the Covid-19 pandemic has been losing potency. Professor Alberto Zangrillo, head of intensive care at Italy's San Raffaele Hospital in Lombardy, which bore the brunt of Italy's Covid-19 epidemic, on Sunday told state television that the new coronavirus "clinically no longer exists".
Islamabad: An estimated 670,000 people could be infected with the coronavirus disease in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore alone, according to a report on Monday.
Jun 2, 2020 7:55 am (IST)
Covid-19 Cases in Jharkhand Mounts to 661 | Jharkhand's Covid-19 tally rose to 661 with 51 more people testing positive for the disease yesterday, a bulletin issued by the state health department said. The state has 400 active cases at present, while 296 patients have recovered from the disease, it said. Five persons have died due to the contagion in the state.
India is now the seventh worst hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy, according to the WHO's coronavirus tracker.
School children wearing masks get their hands sanitized and temperatures checked as they arrive to appear for state board examination during the coronavirus pandemic in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (AP Photo/R S Iyer)
The UN health agency said it was concerned that the inappropriate use of antibiotics during the coronavirus crisis would further fuel the trend. "The Covid-19 pandemic has led to an increased use of antibiotics, which ultimately will lead to higher bacterial resistance rates that will impact the burden of disease and deaths during the pandemic and beyond," Tedros told a virtual press conference from the WHO's Geneva headquarters. The WHO said only a small proportion of COVID-19 patients needed antibiotics to treat subsequent bacterial infections.
The organisation has issued guidance to medics not to provide antibiotic therapy or prophylaxis to patients with mild COVID-19, or to patients with moderate illness without a clinical suspicion of bacterial infection. Tedros said the guidelines said should help tackle antimicrobial resistance while saving lives.
He called the threat of antimicrobial resistance "one of the most urgent challenges of our time". "It's clear that the world is losing its ability to use critically important antimicrobial medicines," he said. Highlighting inappropriate usage, he said there was an "overuse" of antibiotics in some countries, while in low-income states, such life-saving medicines were unavailable, "leading to needless suffering and death".
Disease treatment disrupted
Meanwhile, the WHO said the prevention and treatment of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) had been severely disrupted since the COVID-19 pandemic began in December, following a survey of 155 countries. "This situation is of significant concern because people living with NCDs are at higher risk of severe COVID-19-related illness and death," it said.
The survey, during a three-week period in May, found that low-income countries were most affected. Some 53 percent of countries reported partially or completely disrupted services for hypertension treatment. The figure was 49 percent for diabetes treatment and related complications; 42 percent for cancer treatment, and 31 percent for cardiovascular emergencies.
The most common reasons for discontinuing or reducing services were cancellations of planned treatments, a decrease in available public transport and a lack of staff because health workers had been reassigned to COVID-19 treatment.
Mass gatherings risk
The WHO warned about the dangers of mass gatherings, as protests rage in the United States and elsewhere over the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd, and as sports events begin a tentative resumption.
"Mass gatherings have the potential to act as super-spreading events," warned Tedros, highlighting WHO guidance designed to help organisers determine how such events can be held safely.
The WHO was asked about the street protests in the United States and the fear that they could increase the spread of the virus. "With increasing social mixing and people coming together, particularly in areas if the virus is not under control, that close contact between people can pose a risk," answered the organisation's COVID-19 technical lead Maria Van Kerkhove -- stressing that she was speaking about mass gatherings in general.
People planning mass events should undertake a "very serious, rigorous risk assessment", she said. "Physical distancing remains a very important aspect to control and suppression of transmission of COVID-19. This is not over yet," the expert said.
South America yet to peak
The novel coronavirus has infected at least 6.2 million people and killed more than 373,000 since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.
WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said that infection rates in South America were "far from stable" following a rapid increase in cases. Brazil, Peru, Chile and Mexico were among the 10 reporting the highest new number of cases in the past 24 hours.
"Central and South America in particular have very much become the intense zones for transmission of this virus," Ryan said. "I don't believe we have reached the peak in that transmission and, at this point, I cannot predict when we will."