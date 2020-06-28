Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Lockdown in Guwahati for 14 Days from Today as Covid-19 Cases Continue to Climb; Reopening Hits Setback as US Tops 2.5 Million Cases

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Guwahati, the gateway to the northeast region, will be placed under complete lockdown from 7pm today for a period of 14 days to arrest the spread of Covid-19, which has been attributed to several people who returned to the state from outside. Announcing the move, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said: "We are now left with no choice but to impose a complete lockdown for 14 days from June 28, and this time it will be very strict as no grocery shops will be allowed to open or supply of vegetables and other essentials will be permitted for the first seven days." Guwahati Commissioner of Police Munna Prasad Gupta said: “Complete lockdown will be enforced in Guwahati city from 7pm on 28th June for 14 days. Instructions have been issued by the government. Lockdown will be implemented very strictly in view of the pandemic.” The state government will review the lockdown situation in Guwahati after seven days from the enforcement of the restrictions.
Meanwhile, the United States has surpassed 2.5 million coronavirus cases, a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University showed, as the world's hardest-hit country grappled with a surge of infections in several states. There were 2,500,419 confirmed cases in the US, according to the Baltimore-based university as of 5:30pm. The country also recorded 43,121 new infections in 24 hours, concluding a week with the most newly reported cases since the start of the pandemic. With an additional 502 deaths recorded Saturday, the US has now seen 125,480 fatalities related to COVID-19, or approximately one-fourth the world total of over 495,000. Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Nevada on Saturday reported new records in daily cases.
Read More
Jun 28, 2020 8:42 am (IST)
Brazil Reports More Than 1,100 New Deaths | Brazil's health ministry reported 1,109 new Covid-19 deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 57,070. The ministry reported 38,693 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the nationwide total to 1.31 million.
The Health Ministry said it has informed the GoM that Central teams comprising epidemiologists, public health experts and a senior joint secretary level officer have been formed to aid the states in…
Jun 28, 2020 8:23 am (IST)
UK Government Considers Imposing lockdown in Leicester | The British government is considering imposing a lockdown in the city of Leicester after a surge of coronavirus cases there, The Guardian reported.
China Reports 17 New Cases | Mainland China reported 17 new coronavirus cases, mostly in the Chinese capital of Beijing. The National Health Commission said 17 new infections were confirmed on Saturday, down from 21 a day earlier.
Jun 28, 2020 8:06 am (IST)
Mexico Reports Over 4,000 New Cases | Mexico’s health ministry reported 4,410 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 602 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 212,802 cases and 26,381 deaths. The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
Jun 28, 2020 7:56 am (IST)
India's Covid-19 Fight People-driven, Says PM Modi | India's fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic is driven by its people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, attributing the "success" against the pandemic to the implementation the nationwide lockdown in its initial phase. Modi said COVID-19 had been used as an opportunity to work towards making the country self-reliant.
Manish Sisodia said that while the shortage of health care workers in New Delhi remains a concern, the situation is not as dire as it once was.
Jun 28, 2020 7:47 am (IST)
Need for New Template of Globalisation in Post-COVID World: MoS MEA | There is a need for a new template of globalisation based on fairness, equality and humanity in the post-COVID world, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has said. The individual, as well as the collective response to this pandemic, will determine how democracy as a mode of governance is judged by the world at large.
Jun 28, 2020 7:41 am (IST)
India Allows Use of Low-Cost Steroid Dexamethasone To Treat Moderate, Severe COVID-19 Cases
Jun 28, 2020 7:37 am (IST)
Morrison Government Denies Reports It Will Permanently Lift Unemployment Benefit Payments | The Australian government has denied it about to permanently lift unemployment benefit payments when the treasurer makes a long-awaited economic statement next month. The jobseeker payment would rise to $75 per day from $40 when the present enhanced version of the unemployment payment ends in September, reports The Guardian.
Jun 28, 2020 7:32 am (IST)
Australia's Victoria to Consider Stay-at-Home Orders After 49 New Cases | The Victoria premier, Daniel Andrews, says the state will consider potential stay-at-home orders and suburban lockdowns to contain several coronavirus clusters in suburban Melbourne, after 49 cases new cases were confirmed, reports The Guardian.
Jun 28, 2020 7:28 am (IST)
Odisha's Covid-19 Death Toll Mounts to 18, Cases Rise To 6,350 | Odisha reported one more COVID-19 fatality on Saturday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 18 in the state, as 170 more people, including an NDRF jawan, tested positive for the coronavirus, pushing the tally of such cases to 6,350.
Among the other decisions were a five-day working week for government offices, which will remain closed on all Saturdays with effect from July 10. The existing timing of night curfew, from 9 pm to 5…
Jun 28, 2020 7:20 am (IST)
CDC Reports 44,602 New US Coronavirus Cases | The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 44,602 new coronavirus cases and said the number of deaths had risen by 651 to 124,976, Reuters reports.
Jun 28, 2020 7:18 am (IST)
Guwahati To Enforce Complete Lockdown Starting Today for 14 Days | A complete lockdown will be enforced in Guwahati city from 7 pm June 28 for 14 days. Instructions have been issued by the government. Lockdown will be implemented very strictly in view of COVID-19 pandemic, said Munna Prasad Gupta, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati.
Jun 28, 2020 7:13 am (IST)
S Pangnyu Phom, Nagaland Health Minister inaugurated the BSL-2 Lab at CIHSR, Dimapur. "The lab will enhance COVID-19 testing capacity and help test other diseases in the long run," said the minister.
Jun 28, 2020 7:11 am (IST)
trong>
United States Update | There were 2,500,419 confirmed cases in the US, according to a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University , with US deaths now exceeding 125,000, approximately one-fourth the world total of over 495,000
Bihar Records 300 New Covid-19 Cases, Two More Deaths | Bihar witnessed a huge hike in COVID-19 infections, with 301 people testing positive for the virus, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 58, officials said. With the fresh cases, the state's coronavirus tally has reached 8,979.
A municipal worker spras disinfectant to sanitise a slum in Kolkata. (Reuters)
Florida notched 9,585 cases in 24 hours as infections there spike, after the state's rapid reopening saw young adults flocking to beaches, boardwalks and bars. More than half of US states, particularly in the South and West, are seeing increases in COVID-19 cases -- a dramatic setback to efforts to reopen and salvage badly battered economies. Texas and Florida, which both have Republican governors who resisted prolonged lockdowns, have announced new restrictions on bars.