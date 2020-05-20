Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Sees Biggest One-day Spike With 5,611 Covid-19 Cases in 24 Hours, Death Toll Rises to 3,303

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India today recorded the biggest single-day spike of 5,611 Covid-19 cases, with the total infections reaching 1,06,750, including 3,303 deaths, Union Health Ministry figures revealed. The last 24 hours saw 140 deaths. The country's recovery rate, however, stood at 39.62 per cent with 42,298 people having recovered from the pandemic in a positive sign of the battle against the virus.
Covid-19-related deaths among Americans are projected to surpass 113,000 by mid-June, a modeling average released Tuesday showed, underlining the US status as the nation worst affected by the pandemic. The United States has recorded more than 1.5 million confirmed COVID-19 infections and 91,600 fatalities as of Tuesday, but a projection compiled from nine models from separate institutions predicted roughly 22,000 more Americans would succumb to the disease over the next 25 days.
Read More
May 20, 2020 11:15 am (IST)
Kerala Govt Postpones Class 10, Plus Two Board Exams | Latest reports suggest that Kerala state board exam for Class 10 and plus two has been postponed. Latest guidelines by the State Board will be released by after the union government's guidelines on examinations will be released on June 1. Exam dates will likely be released after the Centre's announcements keeping in view of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.
The risk is that politicians, business owners and ordinary Americans who are making decisions about lockdowns, reopenings and other day-to-day matters could be left with the impression that the virus is under more control than it actually is.
May 20, 2020 11:00 am (IST)
Over 1 Lakh Samples Tested for Covid-19 in 24 hours: ICMR | Latest bulletin posted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) shows 1,08,121 samples were tested for coronavirus in the last 24 hours in India. Total number of samples tested till 9 am today is at 25,12,388.
May 20, 2020 10:50 am (IST)
Andhra Pradesh Records 68 New Cases | Latest bulletin posted by the health department of Andhra Pradesh shows that 68 new cases of coronavirus were recorded today, taking the tally to 2,407. It also showed one more person succumbed to the virus.
India’s worst cumulative mortality rate of 3.43% was recorded on May 6. Only two countries – Russia and Turkey have lower comparative numbers – again – the same two nations from where multiple sources have suggested under-reporting in the count of the deceased due to Covid-19.
May 20, 2020 10:36 am (IST)
Odisha's Covid-19 Cases Cross 1,000-mark | Coronavirus Cases in Odisha crossed the 1,000-mark today after 74 new infected patients were reported in the state, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,052. One more virus-related death was also reported. The death toll is now six in the state.
May 20, 2020 10:25 am (IST)
Cyclone Amphan Approaches Landfall | Odisha's Kendrapara sees strong winds as cyclone Amphan is expected to make landfall near Sunderbans in West Bengal today evening. The storm categorised as super cyclone comes as the country grapples with the coronavirus outbreak. Read our LIVE Coverage on Cyclone Amphan Here
#WATCH Very strong winds at Odisha's Kendrapara, as cyclone 'AMPHAN' is expected to make landfall near Sunderbans in West Bengal today evening. pic.twitter.com/AHD2Wuo0ky
J&K Admin Impose Restrictions Around Quarantine Centres in Udhampur | The Jammu and Kashmir administration has imposed restrictions around quarantine centres in Udhampur district where stranded people brought back from other states through special trains have been kept. These directions were issued soon after the visit of Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu to the railway station in Udhampur on Tuesday, reports PTI.
The shops or salons should provide sanitisers at the entrance for customers to wash their hands before and after hair cutting or shaving by the barber or his staff.
May 20, 2020 10:09 am (IST)
Migrants Rush to Collect Train Tickets in Coimbatore | Migrant workers gather in large numbers at Sundarapuram, Coimbatore to collect train passes for today's 'shramik special' trains for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, reports ANI.
Tamil Nadu: Migrant workers gather in large numbers at Sundarapuram, Coimbatore to collect train passes for today's 'shramik special' trains for Uttar Pradesh & Bihar. pic.twitter.com/Qbye2c5IWG
Dogs Can Identify Asymtomatic Virus Cases: Manish Sisodia | Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, in a tweet today shared an article in which "Finland University researchers found that their trained dogs are able to identify someone with coronavirus before they are showing any clinical symptoms."
Finland University researchers found that their trained dogs are able to identify someone with coronavirus before they are showing any clinical symptoms. https://t.co/RjJn5dxZEb
Masked Against Virus, South Korean Students Return to School | A student gets his temperature checked with a thermal imaging camera as a high school reopens, following the global outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Chungju, South Korea, May 20, 2020. (Yonhap/via REUTERS)
The US and China had signed a deal in January to end their 22-month-long trade war during which the two countries slapped tit-for-tat tariff hikes on products worth nearly half a trillion USD.
May 20, 2020 9:42 am (IST)
Rajasthan Registers 61 New Cases | Latest health bulletin shows Rajasthan recorded 61 more coronavirus cases today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 5,906. The tally includes 2,409 active cases and 143 deaths.
May 20, 2020 9:37 am (IST)
Chennai Returnee Tests Positive for Covid-19 in Meghalaya | A man, who returned from Chennai, has tested positive for Covid-19 in Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has said. The Chennai returnee coronavirus patient has been admitted at a COVID-19 hospital in the Garo Hills, the CM said. With the new case, the number of infections in the state has risen to 14 but the Chennai returnee is the only active case in the state at present as 12 people have recovered from coronavirus and one has died.
May 20, 2020 9:36 am (IST)
Mapping Accidents That Killed Over 100 Migrant Workers Amid Lockdown | The nationwide lockdown which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to curb the further spread of novel coronavirus, was on Sunday extended for the fourth time till May 31, albeit with fewer restrictions. Read More Here
Mumbai has recorded 757 of the total 3,156 deaths in India, which is almost 24 per cent. New York accounts for 17.16 per cent of the total number of deaths in the US with 15,786 casualties.
May 20, 2020 9:21 am (IST)
Bihar Confirms 54 New Coronavirus Cases | Health officials reported 54 new coronavirus cases in Bihar today, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,573.
May 20, 2020 9:19 am (IST)
China Reports 16 New Coronavirus Cases | China has reported 16 new coronavirus infections, including 15 asymptomatic cases, in the first Covid-19 epicentre Wuhan, where all the 11.2 million population is being tested for the virus.
May 20, 2020 9:16 am (IST)
Two More Test Coronavirus Positive in Goa | An Indian Coast Guard officer and a female tested positive for coronavirus in Goa, taking the tally of active Covid-19 cases in the state to 41. The Coast Guard officer was part of an 11-member team that came to Goa from Mumbai, reports PTI.
May 20, 2020 9:14 am (IST)
Six People, Mostly Mumbai Returnees Test Covid-19 Positive in HP | Six people, including three of a family, who returned to Himachal Pradesh from Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the state's tally to 99, officials said today. While five persons, including three women, tested COVID-19 positive in Kangra district, a man confirmed positive for the disease in Kullu district, they said.
May 20, 2020 9:06 am (IST)
Coronavirus India Update | Latest figures released by the health ministry shows a total of 1,06,750 coronavirus cases and 3,303 deaths in the country. The tally includes 61,149 active cases, 42,297 cured/discharges and one migrated case.
May 20, 2020 9:01 am (IST)
Coronavirus Cases in India Reaches 1,06,750 | Latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family welfare shows that India recorded 5,611 cases in 24 hours, its highest daily increase in cases since the outbreak began. Atleast 140 fatalities were also reported, according to the bulletin.
May 20, 2020 8:49 am (IST)
Argentine Scientists Work on Cheap, Two-Hour Coronavirus Test | Argentine scientists are producing what they call a fast and inexpensive coronavirus test, which according to the government has captured the interest of other countries. Read More Here
May 20, 2020 8:45 am (IST)
Liquor Shops Reopen in Jharkhand | Liquor shops re-opened in Ranchi today as the nation entered its fourth phase of Covid-19 lockdown. The state has levied 75% Value Added Tax on liquor including Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), reports ANI.
Jharkhand: Liquor shops re-open in Ranchi, during the fourth phase of lockdown. The state has levied 75% Value Added Tax on liquor including Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). pic.twitter.com/T9MW2ORzzf
Yogi Adiyanath Condoles Etawah Accident | Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the death of six farmers due to an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah region. He has directed to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased & Rs 50,000 for the injured: Chief Minister's Office
May 20, 2020 8:38 am (IST)
Brazil Suffers Record Coronavirus Deaths, Trump Mulls Travel Ban | Brazil's daily death toll from the new coronavirus jumped to a record 1,179 on Tuesday as President Jair Bolsonaro doubled down on chloroquine as a possible remedy and US leader Donald Trump said he is considering a travel ban from Brazil.
It is advisable to adopt the necessary precautions and non-invasive autopsy technique while handling the body, the apex health research body said in response to a question over how many days is the infectivity period of Covid-19 in a deceased.
A doctor wearing PPE kits writes thee details of a patient before collecting samples for swab test for coronavirus in Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Gauhati. (AP)
"The new forecast for cumulative US deaths by June 13 is about 113,000, with a 10 percent chance of seeing fewer than about 107,000 and a 10 percent chance of seeing more than 121,000," the COVID-19 Forecast Hub at the University of Massachusetts said on its website. The specific ensemble forecast average is 113,364 deaths by that date.
The latest projections come as most US states take steps -- some minor, some more substantial -- to re-open their shuttered economies and communities while facing the challenge of instilling confidence among Americans that it is safe to begin returning to normal.
The US government in April released guidelines on phased re-openings that included criteria which individual states were expected to meet before they began returning to normal, including a downward trajectory of new cases over a 14-day period.
Several states have been accused of re-opening despite failing to meet the specific criteria. Hopes of curtailing the pandemic have proven elusive.
Two weeks ago, President Donald Trump said the US will lose "anywhere from 75, 80 to 100,000 people." On April 10, he predicted US virus deaths would be "substantially below the 100,000" figure, and perhaps even as low as half that.
The novel coronavirus has killed more than 322,000 people worldwide since it emerged in Wuhan, China late last year.