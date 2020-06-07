Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Top 4 Metros Make Up Nearly Half of Covid-19 Tally as India Jumps to 5th Spot Among Worst-hit Nations; Global Death Toll Nears 4 Lakh

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's top four metropolitian clusters, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, account for nearly half of the nationwide Covid-19 tally, which saw a record surge of almost 10,000 yesterday. These four have a similar share in the death toll, which is fast approaching the 7,000-mark. After including three other major urban clusters hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, Ahmedabad, Indore and Pune, the seven of them together account for 60 per cent of overall confirmed cases and more than 80 per cent of the deaths across India, as per the latest data disclosed by various states and union territories.
In its last update, the Union Health Ministry said the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rose to 2,36,657 with a record single-day spike of 9,887 cases in 24 hours since Friday 8 AM, while the death toll also rose by a record 294 to 6,642. However, a PTI tally of figures announced by different states and UTs, as of 9.15 PM, put the nationwide count of confirmed COVID-19 cases higher at 2,37,867 and the death toll at 6,858. A real-time worldwide COVID-19 tracker of Johns Hopkins University showed India's tally having risen to 2,45,670 as of 11.15 PM, making it the fifth worst hit nation after the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK. It also showed a higher death toll for India at 6,913 -- the 12th highest globally. However, India has also seen close to 1.15 COVID-19 patients having recovered, which is also among the 10 highest in the world.
Read More
Jun 7, 2020 9:19 am (IST)
Western Australia Recorded No New Cases in the Past 24 Hours | Western Australia has recorded no fresh cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The state’s total remains at 599, of which 31 are considered active cases. Of the active cases, 10 are Western Australians, one is from interstate and 20 are crew members from the Al Kuwait live export ship.
Jun 7, 2020 9:08 am (IST)
Germany Reports Over 300 New Cases | Germany has reported 301 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country’s total to 183,979, according to the Robert Koch Institute. The reported death toll has also risen by 22 to 8,668.
Jun 7, 2020 9:04 am (IST)
Australian Capital Territory Records First Covid-19 Case Since April 25 | The Australian Capital Territory has recorded its first Covid-19 case since 25 April, after a man in his 40s who had recently returned from overseas tested positive, reports The Guardian. The man is the only known active case in the territory, which has had 104 cases in total.
Jun 7, 2020 8:54 am (IST)
Delhi Medical Association strongly condemns the way Delhi CM is warning the doctors and threatening hospitals about COVID-19 patients' admissions and tests. FIR on Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is highly condemnable and demoralizing: Delhi Medical Association.
Jun 7, 2020 8:47 am (IST)
China Would Make a Coronavirus Vaccine a 'Global Public Good' | China will increase international cooperation if it succeeds in developing a novel coronavirus vaccine, the science and technology minister said. China would make a vaccine a "global public good" when it is ready, the minister, Wang Zhigang, told a news conference in Beijing.
Jun 7, 2020 8:41 am (IST)
UPDATE | Delhi is likely to see at least one lakh COVID-19 cases by end of June as per a projection made by five-member committee formed by Delhi government, reports ANI.
Jun 7, 2020 8:31 am (IST)
Meanwhile, anti-racism protests continue to take place across the United States.
The #Coronavirus pandemic kills 749 people in the US in the past 24 hours, bringing the total in the US to 109,791, and there have been more than 1.9 million cases, according to a real-time tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University pic.twitter.com/7j4HkIQnkc
Mexico Reports 3,593 New Cases, 341 Deaths | Mexico's health ministry reported 3,593 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 341 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 113,619 cases and 13,511 deaths.
Jun 7, 2020 8:18 am (IST)
South Korea's Cases Surpass 50 For Second Day | South Korea reported 57 additional cases of the coronavirus in last 24 hours, marking the second day in a row that its daily jump is above 50 as authorities struggle to suppress a spike in infections.
Jun 7, 2020 8:10 am (IST)
France Reports 31 More Coronavirus Deaths, Total At 29,142 | France's coronavirus death toll, the fifth-highest in the world, rose more slowly, while the number of people in intensive care continued to fall, government data showed. The number of deaths from the COVID-19 disease increased by 31, or 0.1%, from the previous day to reach 29,142.
Jun 7, 2020 8:04 am (IST)
Covid19 Cases in Tripura Rise to 750 | The number of coronavirus cases in Tripura rose to 750 after 55 more people tested positive for the disease, officials said. Most of the new patients have a recent travel history to other states.
Jun 7, 2020 8:01 am (IST)
UK Support for Johnson's Conservatives Fall as COVID Deaths Rise | Three opinion polls released in Britain showed support falling for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party, as public confidence in the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic declines. However, the figures are unlikely to be an immediate concern for Johnson, who does not need to hold an election until 2024.
Of the more than 3,800 coronavirus cases in Haryana, Gurugram alone accounts for over 1,600 and Faridabad close to 600.
Jun 7, 2020 7:46 am (IST)
Bengal BJP Chief Says Mamata Govt Fudging COVID-19 Figures | West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh demanded that the Mamata Banerjee government publish a "white paper" on the COVID-19 situation in the state, accusing the dispensation of fudging figures and deliberately delaying test results.
Jun 7, 2020 7:42 am (IST)
Brazil Removes Online Data Documenting Pandemic | The health ministry in Brazil removed the data from a website that had documented the epidemic over time and by state and municipality. The ministry also stopped giving a total count of confirmed cases, which have shot past 6,72,000, more than anywhere outside the United States, or a total death toll nearing 36,000.
Jun 7, 2020 7:39 am (IST)
US CDC Reports 1,891,690 Coronavirus Cases | The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 1,891,690 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 29,034 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,128 to 109,192.
Despite the hurdles before online voting can be introduced, the Covid-19 crisis has brought the idea into the mainstream with social distancing being an added safety consideration in addition to…
Jun 7, 2020 7:32 am (IST)
Amid Virus, US Students Look to Colleges Closer to Home | As students make college plans for the fall, some US universities are seeing surging interest from in-state residents who are looking to stay closer to home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Jun 7, 2020 7:29 am (IST)
COVID-19 Patients with Severe Pneumonia Should be Considered for Shifting to ICU | Symptomatic COVID-19 patients who have "severe pneumonia" with a respiratory rate of 30 breath per minute should be considered for shifting to ICU, according to a clinical management protocol for adult patients suffering from the disease.
Jun 7, 2020 7:22 am (IST)
Four Metros Account For Half of Cases, Nationwide Tally Crosses 2.4 Lakh-mark | India's top four metropolitan clusters -- Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai -- account for nearly half of the nationwide COVID-19 tally, which saw a record surge of almost 10,000 in the last 24 hours.
Jun 7, 2020 7:18 am (IST)
Brazil Reports 904 More Deaths in Last 24 Hours | Brazil reported an additional 904 coronavirus deaths and 27,075 new cases over the last 24 hours, Reuters reports.
Jun 7, 2020 7:12 am (IST)
Jun 7, 2020 7:10 am (IST)
As many as 128 Somalian nationals, who were stranded in Hyderabad amid lockdown, left for their country on a repatriation flight from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.
Jun 7, 2020 7:08 am (IST)
India Surpasses Spain's Tally To Become Fifth Worst-affected Country | India surpassed Spain to become the fifth worst-hit nation after a record spike in cases for four consecutive days pushed its total infections to more than 2,45,670. So far, Spain had recorded 2,41,310 cases.
Image for representation (Reuters)
An analysis of the numbers announced by various states and UTs showed that the total number of confirmed cases across the four main metropolitan regions of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai has risen to close to 1.14 lakh -- accounting for nearly 48 per cent of the nationwide tally. Their collective count of fatalities has also neared 3,150, which is more than 46 per cent of the nationwide death count.
The numbers would get much higher if the areas from adjoining districts get added to the tallies of these top metro cities. In case of Delhi, some of the areas of the so-called national capital region fall in neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.
While Mumbai is the worst-hit city in the country, Delhi and Chennai have also been hit hard. Other major urban clusters affected by the deadly virus outbreak include Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Pune in Maharashtra and Indore in Madhya Pradesh. Kolkata has relatively lower numbers, but cases have been rising there in the recent past.
Together, these seven major urban clusters have reported close to 1.4 lakh confirmed cases and at least 5,665 deaths -- accounting for 59 per cent of the nationwide tally of positive cases and the death toll, respectively.
Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, reported 120 deaths, including 58 in Mumbai, on Saturday, taking the state's overall number of fatalities to 2,969. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases spiked by 2,739 in the state to 82,968, according to the state's health bulletin. Of the 120 deaths recorded on Saturday, 90 were from the MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) area including 58 in Mumbai, it said.
Of the total, as many as 62,615 cases have been reported from Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) which includes 47,354 cases in Mumbai city alone. The region has reported 1,993 fatalities, including 1,577 from Mumbai city alone. In the state, Pune city has reported 8,049 cases and 372 fatalities so far, while the figures for the entire Pune district are even higher.
Gujarat reported 498 new coronavirus positive cases and 29 deaths, including 26 in Ahmedabad district, taking the total case count to 19,617 and fatalities to 1,219, the state health department said. Ahmedabad reported 289 new cases, followed by 92 in Surat, another badly hit urban cluster. While the total cases in Ahmedabad rose to 13,968, the number of cases in Surat went up to 2,033 and 1,258 in Vadodara. Ahmedabad city has so far reported deaths of 994 coronavirus patients, followed by 25 in Surat and 23 in Vadodara.
In Tamil Nadu, 19 more people died while 1,498 new cases were detected. The state's overall tally rose to 30,152, while its death toll has mounted to 251. Chennai, the worst-hit district in the state, saw its tally rising by 1,146 to 20,993, while its death toll also rose to 197.
West Bengal reported 17 more COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 311 while the state also registered its highest single-day spike in cases with 435 new patients, pushing the virus count to 7,738, a health department bulletin said on Saturday. Kolkata now as 2,684 cases, while it has reported 195 COVID-19 deaths so far and 52 more people have lost their lives due to comorbidities, a term generally used for other serious medical complications along with the novel coronavirus infection.
In the national capital, 1,320 new cases were detected to take its tally to 27,654, while the death toll rose to 761. According to a Delhi government order, all asymptomatic COVID-19 patients and those having mild symptoms need to be discharged from hospitals within 24 hours of admission. All hospitals have been asked to strictly comply with the directions, officials said.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also warned of strong action against the private hospitals refusing admission to COVID-19 patients and those involving in "black-marketing" of beds. Besides, a five-member panel constituted by the Delhi government has suggested that the health infrastructure of the city should be used only for treating residents of the national capital, in view of the raging COVID-19 crisis, sources said.
In Madhya Pradesh, the number of COVID-19 cases in Indore district grew to 3,722 after 35 more people tested coronavirus positive in last 24 hours. The virus also claimed four more lives in the last four days, taking the death toll in the district to 153.
Among other states and UTs, Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry, Assam, Uttarakhand, Nagaland, Kerala, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, Rajasthan, Odisha, Mizoram and Uttar Pradesh also reported new cases.