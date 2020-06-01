Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Cases Rise in Odisha, Rajasthan & Assam

Read More

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The Centre's three-phase unlock plan that will restrict curbs to containment zones kicks in from today after the end of the fourth phase of the national lockdown, even as India climbed to the 7th spot from the 9th on 10 countries worst-hit by Covid-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had cautioned people against showing any laxity in the fight against coronavirus and asked them to be "extra alert and careful", while acknowledging that the poor and labourers have been hit the hardest by the crisis. “Becoming careless or lackadaisical cannot be an option".With the Centre seeking to underline the reduced footprint of the unprecedented lockdown in force since March 25, its strategy revolves around localised lockdowns leaving it to states to decide where, how and to what extent to lift the shutdown as the number of Covid-19 cases varied from state to state. The phased reopening of areas outside the containment zones will be effective till June 30. The Home Ministry on Saturday said 'Unlock-1' will come in force from June 8 under which the lockdown norms will be relaxed to a great extent, including opening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places, while strict restrictions will remain in place till June 30 in the country's worst-hit areas. A total of 30 municipality areas in the country are considered to be the worst-hit.