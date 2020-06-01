Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Cases Rise in Odisha, Rajasthan & Assam

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The Centre's three-phase unlock plan that will restrict curbs to containment zones kicks in from today after the end of the fourth phase of the national lockdown, even as India climbed to the 7th spot from the 9th on 10 countries worst-hit by Covid-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had cautioned people against showing any laxity in the fight against coronavirus and asked them to be "extra alert and careful", while acknowledging that the poor and labourers have been hit the hardest by the crisis. “Becoming careless or lackadaisical cannot be an option".
With the Centre seeking to underline the reduced footprint of the unprecedented lockdown in force since March 25, its strategy revolves around localised lockdowns leaving it to states to decide where, how and to what extent to lift the shutdown as the number of Covid-19 cases varied from state to state. The phased reopening of areas outside the containment zones will be effective till June 30. The Home Ministry on Saturday said 'Unlock-1' will come in force from June 8 under which the lockdown norms will be relaxed to a great extent, including opening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places, while strict restrictions will remain in place till June 30 in the country's worst-hit areas. A total of 30 municipality areas in the country are considered to be the worst-hit.
Jun 1, 2020 1:09 pm (IST)
Himachal Pradesh Infections Rise | A total of 333 people have tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) in the state till date, of which 116 are recovered cases, 208 are active cases and 5 deaths, states Himachal Pradesh Health Department, reports ANI.
Along with lockdown relaxation measures, Kejriwal announced that the Delhi government will soon be launching an app to track COVID-19 cases and medical infrastructure.
Jun 1, 2020 12:57 pm (IST)
Andhra Pradesh Case Rise | Andhra Pradesh reports 76 new coronavirus (Covid-19) positive cases and two deaths in last 24 hours. Total number of positive cases stand at 3,118 and death toll is at 64, reports ANI.
Jun 1, 2020 12:50 pm (IST)
Assam Coronavirus Cases | 23 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Assam; taking the total number of cases to 1,384. Number of active cases stand at 1,192, said State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The scientist had last week attended a meeting in which ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava among others were present.
Jun 1, 2020 12:35 pm (IST)
PM Modi Chairs Union Cabinet Meeting | Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired Union Cabinet meeting, earlier today. This was the first meeting of Union Cabinet after Central Government entered into its second year in office.
Delhi: PM Narendra Modi chaired Union Cabinet meeting, earlier today. This was the first meeting of Union Cabinet after Central Government entered into its second year in office. pic.twitter.com/wVQ1aq4ccz
Delhi Borders Sealed for 1 Week | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Delhi borders will be sealed for the next one week. "Essential services are exempted. We will take a decision again in one week to open borders after suggestions from citizens," he said.
Jun 1, 2020 12:15 pm (IST)
Kejriwal Seeks Public Opinion on Delhi Border Opening | Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought the opinion of people from Delhi on whether the capital should open borders or not. "I need your suggestion on this matter. Give your responses by 5pm Friday," he said.
To give suggestions, people can:
• Whatsapp on this number - 8800007722
• Email on this address - delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com
• Call on this number -- 1031
Jun 1, 2020 12:06 pm (IST)
Delhi Industries to Reopen at Normal Time | Industries can open during normal time, staggered time system being cancelled, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Jun 1, 2020 12:05 pm (IST)
Odd, Even Schemes for Shops Removed in Delhi | Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says - "We will be removing odd even scheme for shops and markets."
Jun 1, 2020 12:03 pm (IST)
Delhi to Open Barber, Saloon Shops | Listing the capital's Unlock 1.0 strategy beginning June 8, Arvind Kejriwal said Delhi Government will open Barber, saloon shops. But spas will not reopen.
Jun 1, 2020 11:57 am (IST)
India's Recovery Rate at 48.2% | India is witnessing a steady improvement in Covid-19 recovery rate. The recovery rate further improves to 48.2 per cent as on June 1.
Senior ICMR Scientist Tests Covid-19 Positive | A senior scientist at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has tested positive for novel coronavirus following which the entire ICMR building is being sanitised, sources said. The scientist, who is from Mumbai, had come to Delhi few days ago and tested positive for the virus yesterday morning. The scientists is from the National Institute for Research in Reproductive health in ICMR, Mumbai.
Jun 1, 2020 11:45 am (IST)
Jharkhand CM's Appeal to Industries | "We've made sincere efforts to bring back our migrant workers from inaccessible remote places like Ladakh and Andamans. We still have 100s of workers stranded in such remote places. My humble appeal to industries/corporate houses to support us in evacuating our workers," said Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
The meeting also assumes significance as it will be the first after the central government completed a year of its second term in office.
Jun 1, 2020 11:27 am (IST)
PM Modi Warns Against Violence on Frontline Workers | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says -"Due to mob mentality, those workers (safai workers, doctors and nurses) on the frontline are subject to violence. I want to state it clearly that violence, rude behavior is not acceptable."
Jun 1, 2020 11:25 am (IST)
Update | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says - "We will be passing a law to deal with the shortage of paramedical personnel."
Jun 1, 2020 11:20 am (IST)
PM Modi Says Focus on Human-centric Development | "We need to focus on human centric development. We are working on 4 pillars - preventive health care, affordable healthcare, improvement on the supply side, mission mode implementation," Prime Minister Narendra Modi says.
Jun 1, 2020 11:18 am (IST)
PM Modi Praises Doctors and Nurses | "Doctors and nurses of the country are being praised around the world. Doctors and medical workers are soldiers without uniforms. It is the battle of invisible (virus) against invincible (doctors and health workers)," Prime Minister Narendra Modi says.
Jun 1, 2020 11:15 am (IST)
PM Modi Says Post-covid World Will be Different | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says - "This is the biggest crisis that we have faced since WW1 and WW2. The pre and post-Covid world will be different."
Jun 1, 2020 11:12 am (IST)
PM Modi Lauds Covid-19 Response of Karnataka | Addressing an online briefing at the silver jubilee of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says - "I would like to laud the efforts of Karnataka government in handling the coronavirus pandemic."
Jun 1, 2020 11:07 am (IST)
Traffic Jam at Delhi-Noida Border | Due to passes of people being checked at the Delhi-Noida border, a jam has ensued in the area.
Police Personnel Infected by Covid-19 in Maharashtra | The total number of police personnel who have been infected with coronavirus in Maharashtra police, goes up to 1,514, with 93 new cases and another death in 24 hours.
Jun 1, 2020 10:53 am (IST)
Odisha Coronavirus Cases | Odisha reports 156 new Covid-19 positive cases in last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 2104, said the State Health Department, reports ANI.
Jun 1, 2020 10:47 am (IST)
Devotees Outside Temple in Kolkata Amid Coronavirus | Devotees were seen offering prayers from outside as portals of Kalighat Temple remain closed. The West Bengal government has allowed all religious places to open from today.
Jun 1, 2020 10:37 am (IST)
Delhi Government to Launch Covid-19 App | The Delhi government will launch an application that will give details on the availability of beds, ventilators, ICU, in hospitals. This is to facilitate greater information for citizens as there is a lot of confusion about availability of beds, and other details.
Jun 1, 2020 10:31 am (IST)
Update | Udyan Express departed from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, Maharashtra, today morning.
Artisans, many of whom are currently without jobs, and have had very limited ways to sustain themselves during the last two months of national lockdown, imposed by the government to curb coronavirus…
Jun 1, 2020 10:20 am (IST)
Life in a Pandemic | A girl sits in a field where circles were painted to help visitors maintain social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at Trinity Bellwoods park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Reuters/Chris Helgren)
Jun 1, 2020 10:09 am (IST)
Samples Tested by ICMR | Total 38,37,207 samples have been tested till now, of which 1,00,180 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours, stated ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research).
The Maharashtra government while announcing the extension of the lockdown in the entire state till June 30, preferred to call the new phase of reopening as "Mission Begin Again". It allowed many relaxations and phase-wise resumption of activities. All markets, market areas and shops, except malls, will be allowed to open in Maharashtra from June 5 on the odd-even basis in non-containment zones. However, religious places, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants will continue to remain closed. In a sign of further reduction of curbs, the Railways will run 200 special passenger trains from today.