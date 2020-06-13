Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Record Spike of Over 2,000 Covid-19 Cases in Delhi Takes Tally to Over 36,000; Brazil Now 2nd in Virus Deaths

Read More

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi recorded 2,137 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, the highest single-day spike here, taking the tally in the city to over 36,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,214, authorities said. As many as 71 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin. This is the first time when over 2,000 cases have been reported in a day in Delhi. The previous highest spike in fresh cases -- 1,877-- was recorded on June 11.In the bulletin issued on Friday, the Delhi health department said, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 1,214 and the total number of cases mounted to 36,824. A total of 58 fatalities, which took place from May 9 to June 6, were also declared on June 12, it said. It, however, added that the cumulative death figures refer to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.