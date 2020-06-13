Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Record Spike of Over 2,000 Covid-19 Cases in Delhi Takes Tally to Over 36,000; Brazil Now 2nd in Virus Deaths

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi recorded 2,137 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, the highest single-day spike here, taking the tally in the city to over 36,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,214, authorities said. As many as 71 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin. This is the first time when over 2,000 cases have been reported in a day in Delhi. The previous highest spike in fresh cases -- 1,877-- was recorded on June 11.
In the bulletin issued on Friday, the Delhi health department said, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 1,214 and the total number of cases mounted to 36,824. A total of 58 fatalities, which took place from May 9 to June 6, were also declared on June 12, it said. It, however, added that the cumulative death figures refer to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted the guidelines Friday, along with a second set for organizing and attending big gatherings such as concerts, sporting events, protests and…
Jun 13, 2020 8:54 am (IST)
Vande Bharat Mission Update | Ten additional flights between India and USA under Vande Bharat Mission phase 3 will be operated between June 20 and July 3. The bookings will open only on Air India website from today at 6pm.
A man named Nahru Khan has installed contactless bell at Pashupatinath Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur. The government in its guidelines for religious places has restricted touching of statues, idols, holy books, bells, etc.
MP: A man, Nahru Khan has installed contactless bell at Pashupatinath Temple, Mandsaur. He says "We listen to azan, so I thought clanging of bells should also be heard. It works on proximity sensor (able to detect presence of nearby objects without physical contact)". #COVID19pic.twitter.com/bjY13EqZk6
Infection trends shifted dramatically when mask-wearing rules were implemented on April 6 in northern Italy and April 17 in New York City - at the time among the hardest hit areas of the world by the…
Jun 13, 2020 8:30 am (IST)
Chhattisgarh Govt Imposes Rs 100 Fine for Not Wearing Mask in Public Places | Not wearing a mask in public places in Chhattisgarh will attract a fine of Rs 100, a state government statement said. The decision was taken during a meeting of cabinet ministers and senior officials chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday, it said.
Jun 13, 2020 8:21 am (IST)
"Top 15 cities in India account for 63 per cent of the national case load today. Top 5 cities make up over half India’s total cases. Bhopal is no longer in top 15 and has instead been replaced by Gurugram. We need to ensure impact in new areas remains muted," tweeted Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.
Top 15 cities in India account for 63% of the national case load today. Top 5 cities make up over half India’s total cases. Bhopal is no longer in top 15 & has instead been replaced by Gurugram. We need to ensure impact in new areas remains muted. pic.twitter.com/FPLJ7Jq5rb
Arunachal Pradesh Records Highest Single-day Spike of 20 Covid-19 Cases | Arunachal Pradesh yesterday reported its highest single-day spike of 20 Covid--19 cases, taking the tally in the state to 87, health department officials said. Of the 20 new cases, 13 were reported from Changlang district, six from East Siang and one from Namsai. All the new patients were returnees from other affected states and tested positive for the disease while in quarantine facilities, officials said.
Jun 13, 2020 8:00 am (IST)
Assam Reports 2 More Covid-19 Deaths; Case Count Nears 3,700 | Two more persons died due to Covid-19 in Assam yesterday, taking the death toll to eight, while 263 new positive cases were reported which pushed the tally to 3,693, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. As many as 195 new cases were reported late night, and 68 cases were detected in the evening, the minister said.
📌Alert ~ 195 new #COVID19+ cases reported in Assam today.
The court regretted that in some cases, families of those deceased aren't even informed about the deaths and last rites also happen with no information to them.
Jun 13, 2020 7:37 am (IST)
36 New Covid-19 Cases in Sikkim, Total Rises to 63 | Thirty-six more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Sikkim yesterday, taking the tally in the Himalayan state to 63, a top Health Department official said. Director General (DG)-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pempa T Bhutia said the 36 reports came very late this evening from the virology lab at STNM hospital. Of the total 63 Covid-19 cases, three have recovered, while 60 are active, Bhutia said.
Jun 13, 2020 7:28 am (IST)
US Covid-19 Death Toll Reaches 114,613 | United States has recorded another 839 coronavirus-related fatalities in the last 24 hours, bringing the country's death toll to 114,613, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, with 2,044,572 infections at 8:30pm Friday (0030 GMT Saturday).
The virtual interaction will take place on June 16 and June 17 -- the states and union territories have been divided over the two days and discussions on the government's Unlock 1.0 will take place.
Jun 13, 2020 7:16 am (IST)
Brazil Covid-19 Toll Now World's Second-Highest | Brazil coronavirus death toll is now world's second-highest, surpassing Britain, AFP quoted Ministry as saying.
Jun 13, 2020 7:11 am (IST)
Jun 13, 2020 7:07 am (IST)
Dial 18004192211 for Scheduling Covid-19 Test in Noida | There are eight sample collection centres for Covid-19 testing in Noida and Greater Noida and residents can use a dedicated helpline for appointment. The helpline number is 18004192211, the officials said. In Noida, the collection centres are at the District Hospital in Sector 30, the new district hospital building in Sector 39, the Community Health Care Centre in Bhangel, District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.
People wearing face masks are seen on Howrah bridge. (Reuters)
The infection tally on Thursday stood at 34,687, while the death count was 1,085. As many as 13,398 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while there are 22,212 active cases, it said. As many as 2,77,463 tests have been conducted till date, it said. Total number of COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation stands at 17,261, it said. As many as 345 patients are on ventilators or in the ICU. The number of containment zones in the city on Thursday rose to 222, from 216 on Thursday.