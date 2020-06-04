Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Malaria Drug Backed by Trump Ineffective at Preventing Covid-19, Shows Trial; US Records 919 Deaths in 24 Hrs

A chemist holds a pack of hydroxychloroquine tablets in Mumbai. (AP)



Several trials of the drug have been stopped over concerns about its safety for treating COVID-19 that were raised by health regulators and previous less rigorous studies.



"I think both sides - one side who is saying 'this is a dangerous drug' and the other side that says 'this works' - neither is correct," said Boulware.



The results were also published in the New England Journal of Medicine.



In March, Trump said hydroxychloroquine used in combination with the antibiotic azithromycin had "a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine" with little evidence to back up that claim. He later said he took the drugs preventively after two people who worked at the White House were diagnosed with COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.



Hydroxychloroquine - which has anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties - inhibited the virus in laboratory experiments. But these type of human trials are needed to definitively demonstrate whether the drug's benefits, if any, outweigh the risks when compared with a placebo.