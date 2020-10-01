INDIA

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Moderna's Covid-19 Shot Won't be Ready by US Elections; FDA Widens Safety Inquiry into AstraZeneca's Vaccine

October 1, 2020, 8:39 AM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: US biotech firm Moderna won't seek an emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine before November 25, its CEO has told the Financial Times. The news deals a blow to President Donald Trump's hopes of having an injection ready before the election to give his campaign a much-needed boost. Stephane Bancel told the newspaper: "November 25 is the time we will have enough safety data to be able to put into an EUA file that we would send to the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) — assuming that the safety data is good, i.e. a vaccine is deemed to be safe." Trump, whose approval has taken a hit over his handling of the Covid-19 crisis, has frequently hinted a vaccine could be ready before the November 3 vote. This has raised concern among experts that his administration may attempt to interfere with the regulatory process for political reasons.

The Republican repeated his claim on Tuesday night, during a debate with his Democratic rival, former vice president Joe Biden. "It's a possibility that we'll have the answer before November 1," he said. Moderna's vaccine is one of 11 experimental vaccines in final stage trials. Another is being developed by Pfizer, whose CEO Albert Bourla has taken the position that his company may have a clear answer about whether their shot works by October. Most experts are skeptical of the claim, believing that the ongoing trials will not have sufficient statistical data to prove the drug's safety and effectiveness by that time. Speaking to the Washington Post on Tuesday, Bourla denied he was attempting to curry favor with the president by making his October claim. "For me, the election day is an artificial day. The end of October is an artificial day. This is how we operate. If we can bring it earlier, we will," he said.
Oct 1, 2020 8:39 am (IST)

Global Cases Top 33.8M | The overall number of global coronavirus has surpassed 33.8 million, while the deaths have increased to nearly 10,12,900, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Thursday, the total number of cases stood at 3,38,74,283 and the fatalities rose to 10,12,894. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 72,29,723 and 2,06,905, respectively. India comes in the second place in terms of cases at 62,25,763, while the country's death toll soared to 97,497.

Oct 1, 2020 8:30 am (IST)

Britain Renews Sweeping Powers to Curb Virus | British lawmakers have renewed the government's sweeping powers to impose emergency restrictions to curb the coronavirus pandemic, although many legislators criticised the way Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative administration has used them. Johnson says it's too soon to say whether restrictions introduced in recent weeks were working. The government has barred people from meeting in groups of more than six and banned millions of residents in northern England from mixing with people outside their household.

Oct 1, 2020 8:22 am (IST)

READ | Huge Study of Coronavirus Cases in India Offers Some Surprises to Scientists

The rate of death went down in patients older than 65. Researchers also found that children of all ages became infected and spread the virus to others.

Oct 1, 2020 8:15 am (IST)

Re-open Activities Outside Containment Zones: MHA | Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues new guidelines to re-open more activities in areas outside the Containment Zones and to extend the lockdown in Containment Zones upto October 31, 2020. New guidelines issued today will come into effect today.

Oct 1, 2020 8:08 am (IST)

READ | FDA Widens US Safety Inquiry Into Serious Illness in AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine Study: Sources

The FDA declined to comment on discussions involving an experimental product. Oxford did not respond to requests for comment.

Oct 1, 2020 8:00 am (IST)

Emergence of Covid-19 has emphasised the fact that unregulated exploitation of natural resources coupled with unsustainable food habits and consumption pattern lead to destruction of system that supports human life: Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar at UN Biodiversity Summit.

Oct 1, 2020 7:47 am (IST)

READ | What's New in Unlock 5 Guidelines: Multiplexes Set to Reopen; Ban on International Flights Extended

In Unlock 5, which will come into effect from October 1, the process of phased re-opening of activities has been extended further.

Oct 1, 2020 7:42 am (IST)

All departments of State Government and sub-ordinate offices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to function with 50 per cent strength of employees during October; all state government offices throughout the State will remain closed on Saturdays: Government of Odisha.

Oct 1, 2020 7:35 am (IST)

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant inaugurates Automatic Tray Retrieval Systems (ATRS) at Goa Airport to help passengers follow social distancing norms amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Oct 1, 2020 7:29 am (IST)

BJP workers in Delhi hold a protest demanding the reopening of weekly markets.

Oct 1, 2020 7:25 am (IST)

Moderna Vaccine Won't Be Ready By US Election | US biotech firm Moderna won't seek an emergency use authorisation for its coronavirus vaccine before November 25, its CEO told the Financial Times on Wednesday. The news deals a blow to President Donald Trump's hopes of having an injection ready before the election to give his campaign a much-needed boost. Moderna's vaccine is one of 11 experimental vaccines in final stage trials. READ MORE

Oct 1, 2020 7:17 am (IST)

Mamata Asks Officials Not to Lower Guard | West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked officials not to lower guard despite decline in Covid-19 cases in Darjeeling hills and continue testing and tracing protocols in the region. Durga Puja committees should set up pandals with open spaces to prevent the spread of the virus, Banerjee said. About regularisation of 4,397 Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) employees, Banerjee said that such requests should be made after the Covid battle is over.

Oct 1, 2020 7:13 am (IST)

UN Chief Cites 'Unprecedent Toll' | The United Nations chief says the Covid-19 pandemic has taken an unprecedent toll especially on the economies of many developing countries and the world has not responded with the massive and urgent support those countries and communities need. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that in the United States, Canada, Europe and most of the developed world, governments have adopted packages valued in double-digits of GDP to help tackle the coronavirus crisis and its impact.

Representative image.

Meanwhile, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has broadened its investigation of a serious illness in AstraZeneca Plc's Covid-19 vaccine study and will look at data from earlier trials of similar vaccines developed by the same scientists, three sources familiar with the details told Reuters. AstraZeneca's large, late-stage U.S. trial has remained on hold since September 6, after a study participant in Britain fell ill with what was believed to be a rare spinal inflammatory disorder called transverse myelitis.

The widened scope of the FDA probe raises the likelihood of additional delays for what has been one of the most advanced COVID-19 vaccine candidates in development. The requested data was expected to arrive this week, after which the FDA would need time to analyze it, two of the sources said.

Effective vaccines are seen as essential to help end a pandemic that has killed more than one million people worldwide.

The administration of President Donald Trump has pledged $1.2 billion to support development of the AstraZeneca vaccine and secure 300 million doses for the United States. Other leading companies in the U.S. vaccine race include Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson.

Regulators in the UK, Brazil, India and South Africa have allowed AstraZeneca to resume its clinical trials there.

The FDA, however, wants to determine whether similar side effects emerged in trials of other vaccines designed by AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine partner, researchers at Oxford University, the sources said. That does not mean the agency believes there were safety issues associated with any of these vaccines, they added. "It just shows that the FDA is being thorough," said one of the sources.

Further complicating the situation is that the data requested by FDA is in a different format than what the U.S. regulator requires, two of the sources said.

The FDA declined to comment on discussions involving an experimental product. Oxford did not respond to requests for comment. AstraZeneca, in a statement, said: "We are continuing to work with the FDA to facilitate review of the information needed to make a decision regarding resumption of the US trial."

All of the vaccines it wants to review use a modified adenovirus as vectors to safely deliver genetic material from the target illnesses - flu, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and other diseases - into the body to stimulate an immune system response to fight future infection.

While other vaccine developers have used human adenoviruses for such vaccines, the Oxford researchers chose an adenovirus found in chimpanzees. They felt this would reduce the likelihood that an individual's immune system would attack the vector virus due to prior exposure rather than the intended target.

Reuters reviewed six research papers that detailed safety data of vaccines using the engineered chimpanzee adenovirus called ChAdOx1 for diseases including tuberculosis, prostate cancer and influenza.

In one of those trials, one serious adverse event cited by researchers was deemed unrelated to the vaccine.

The type of review being conducted by the FDA is generally intended to scrutinize raw data for other side effects, the sources said.

The U.S. government's effort to speed development of a COVID-19 vaccine - and promises by Trump that one could be available prior to the Nov. 3 presidential election - has led to concerns of political interference in the regulatory process at the expense of safety. The FDA has denied this.

AstraZeneca's vaccine development could also be slowed by a change to its clinical trial protocols to show that it has met pre-determined safety and efficacy standards.

Independent safety monitors will conduct their first review of the vaccine's safety and effectiveness after 75 trial subjects become infected with COVID-19, up from the original initial review plan after about 40 infections, according to a Reuters review of protocol documents issued in July and amended in mid-September.

The safety monitors could decide to stop the trial if the vaccine proves either highly effective, and therefore should be considered for public use before the trial concludes, or if serious safety problems appear.

"Safety is likely to have been a major reason" for the change, said Thomas Lumley, chair of biostatistics at the University of Auckland who was not involved with the study.

AstraZeneca would not say why it had made the change to its protocol.

