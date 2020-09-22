Coronavirus LIVE Updates: US Nears Grim Milestone of 2,00,000 Covid-19 Deaths; India's Recovery Rate Crosses 80% Mark

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The death toll from the spread of the coronavirus in the United States was approaching over 200,000 on Monday, by the far the highest number of any nation. The United States, on a weekly average, is now losing about 800 lives each day to the novel coronavirus, according to a Reuters tally. That is down from a peak of 2,806 daily deaths recorded on April 15. During the early months of the pandemic, 200,000 deaths was regarded by many as the maximum number of lives likely to be lost in the United States to the virus. Now the country could reach that point late Monday or on Tuesday. Meanwhile, The Ministry of Health said today that India's recovery rate has surpassed the 80% mark.

HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES ON CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

◕ No More Lockdown in Meghalaya, Says CM Sangma | Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday made it clear that his government is not infavour of imposing any further lockdown in the state again,despite increasing cases of COVID-19. "Lockdown is not really a solution, but only amechanism to delay the spread of coronavirus. Therefore, thegovernment will not enforce further lockdown... We cannotsimply close down the economy," he told reporters afterchairing a review meeting here.

◕ The Ministry of Health said today that India recorded very high single-day recoveries successively during the last three days. More than 90,000 Covid-19 patients have been cured and discharged from home or facility isolation and hospitals every single day, it added. "This high rate of daily recoveries has positioned India as the top country globally with maximum number of recovered cases. This has also pushed the recovery rate to a high of more than 80%," Ministry of Health said.

◕ Adopt Proactive Approach in Dealing with COVID-19: J&K Official | Amid spike in coronavirus cases in Jammu, a top government official on Monday directed heads of departments to adopt proactive approach in dealing with COVID-19, besides monitoring the situation round-the-clock, news agency PTI reported. Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo, called upon the medical fraternity to work in close coordination to ensure best treatment to COVID-19 in Jammu division. He asked the heads of institutions to adopt proactive approach towards dealing with COVID-19 cases.