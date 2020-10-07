Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Tally Crosses 67 Lakh-mark With Spike of 72,049 New Cases; Dabbawalas Allowed to Travel in Mumbai's Locals

Read More

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The US Food and Drug Administration told coronavirus vaccine developers on Tuesday it wants at least two months of safety data before authorising emergency use, a requirement that would likely push any US vaccine availability past the November 3 presidential election. A senior administration official confirmed to Reuters that the White House had approved the plan, which undercuts President Donald Trump's hopes of getting a vaccine before voters go to polls. In August, President Trump had said it was possible the United States would have a coronavirus vaccine before the November 3 election, a more optimistic forecast than timing put forth by his own White House health experts. Asked on the Geraldo Rivera radio program when a vaccine might be ready, "Sooner than the end of the year, could be much sooner." The development comes after President Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump, tested positive for coronavirus last Thursday, soon after it was known that their close aide Hope Hicks contracted the infection.The US commander-in-chief has Covid-19 and the top military brass are isolating as the coronavirus pandemic takes a toll on the national security establishment of the most powerful nation in the world. As Covid-19 breached the walls of the Pentagon, the Defense Department was quick to stress on Tuesday that there had been "no change to the operational readiness or mission capability of the US Armed Forces." President Donald Trump, custodian of the nuclear codes, tested positive for the coronavirus last week and was hospitalized for three days, returning to the White House on Monday. No sooner had Trump returned to work than the Pentagon announced that members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, including General Mark Milley, the chairman, were self-quarantining.