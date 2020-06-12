Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Mumbai Faces 30% Shortage of Ward Boys, Nurses in Civic Hospitals as Cases Spike; Maharashtra Cabinet Minister, 5 Staffers Test Positive

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Mumbai faces a whopping 30 per cent staff crunch of ward boys and nurses in civic-run hospitals, the Maharashtra government has told the Centre, asking Union health minister Harsh Vardhan intervene as the number of cases continue to surge. Even as the financial capital keeps adding a record number of deaths, key data about bed availability has gone missing from the BMC's website, which was launched with much fanfare. The highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 94,041 followed by Tamil Nadu at 36,841, Delhi at 32,810, Gujarat at 21,521, UP at 11,610, Rajasthan at 11,600 and MP at 10,049 according to the ministry's data updated yesterday. Of the 8,102 fatalities in total, Maharashtra tops the tally with 3,438 deaths followed by Gujarat (1,347), Delhi (984), Madhya Pradesh (427), West Bengal (432), Tamil Nadu (326), Uttar Pradesh (321), Rajasthan (259) and Telangana (156). The death toll reached 78 in Andhra Pradesh, 69 in Karnataka and 55 in Punjab.
At a press conference held at Civic Centre, North Delhi Mayor Avtar Singh, East Delhi Mayor Anju Kamalkant, and chairpersons of standing committee of NDMC, SDMC and EDMC shared the challenges faced by the corporations in the time of the coronavirus pandemic. "Earlier also the Kejriwal government had reported less death when our tally from crematoria and burial sites had shown nearly three times of the official toll. And, now as per these figures, the number of deaths from COVID-19 in Delhi stands at 2,098 -- SDMC (1080), NDMC (976), EDMC (42)," claimed Jai Prakash, the chairman of Standing Commitee of the NDMC.
Jun 12, 2020 8:13 am (IST)
Doctors in Gandhi Hospital, Telangana Call Off Strike | Doctors protesting at the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, Telangana, have called off their strike. Their demands have not been met but the minister assured that they will be discussed and implemented. Keeping the Pandemic in view, the junior doctors have decided to resume duties.
Jun 12, 2020 8:07 am (IST)
Another Cabinet Minister in Maharashtra Tests Positive | Another Cabinet Minister in Maharashtra has tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease. Five of his staffers have been tested positive too.
Jun 12, 2020 8:00 am (IST)
Brazilians Participate in Chinese Vaccine Trial | The Sao Paulo government announced Thursday that Brazil's Instituto Butantan reached an agreement with the Chinese laboratory Sinovac Biotech to produce an experimental vaccine against COVID-19.
◕ Some 9,000 Brazilians will participate in tests beginning in July, representing the third and last stage of testing before distribution. If the vaccine is effective, it will be produced in Brazil. Sao Paulo Gov. Joao Doria said the vaccine could be available in the first half of 2021.
Jun 12, 2020 7:54 am (IST)
Protests at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad | About 300 junior doctors are protesting at Telangana’s nodal hospital for COVID-19 for the past three days demanding better facilities and more staff following an attack on their colleagues by a deceased patient’s family members.
Responding to questions on hospitals turning away patients, Health Ministry’s Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said most of such complaints had been received from Mumbai and Delhi.
Jun 12, 2020 7:43 am (IST)
30% Staff Crunch in Mumbai | A whopping 30 per cent staff crunch of ward boys and nurses in civic run hospitals in India's financial capital Mumbai, Maharashtra government tells union health minister to Harshavardhan to intervene.
Jun 12, 2020 7:38 am (IST)
PIL Moved in Calcultta HC on Students Attending School | Public Interest Litigation (PIL) moved in Calcutta High Court mentioning that children below the age of 12 should be exempted from attending school till a vaccine or cure for coronavirus is found.
Jun 12, 2020 7:37 am (IST)
Life in a Pandemic | Mayan indigenous people take part in a ceremony in memory of Domingo Choc, a 56-year-old practitioner of traditional Maya medicine who was set ablaze by a mob accusing him of witchcraft, at the Parque Central in Guatemala City, Guatemala amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, June 10, 2020. (REUTERS/Luis Echeverria)
Jun 12, 2020 7:34 am (IST)
BEST Bus Service Resumes in Mumbai | Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus services have resumed in Mumbai following the state government's order. Passengers say, "It has become difficult for us to commute to our workplaces as limited buses are plying on streets now."
Jun 12, 2020 7:30 am (IST)
Video With Alleged Bodies in WB Goes Viral | A video showing decomposed bodies, allegedly of COVID-19 victims, being loaded into a van by the city's civic body in daylight for cremation went viral on social media on Thursday, but authorities termed it "fake".
◕ The video also showed protests by locals at Garia, a suburb in the southern fringes of the city where the incident had allegedly taken place, who claimed that the bodies were those of novel coronavirus victims. ◕ West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed concern over the video and sought a report regarding the incident from the state home secretary.
Jun 12, 2020 7:28 am (IST)
Allegations by BJP-led MCDs in Delhi | Senior leaders of the three BJP-led municipal corporations on Thursday claimed that over 2,000 COVID-19 deaths haven taken place in Delhi, while the official tally stood at 1,085 as on Thursday. The Delhi government, reacting to the claim said, the COVID-19 death audit committee is "working impartially", and this was "not a time for blame-game but to work together".
Jun 12, 2020 7:26 am (IST)
NHRC Inspects Delhi Hospital | A team of the National Humans Rights Commission, led by its member Jyotika Kalra, visited the LNJP Hospital on Thursday for an on-spot inspection of the facility in the wake of allegations of mismanagement in handling the COVID-19 situation in the city.
Jun 12, 2020 7:26 am (IST)
3.57 Families to be Provided Free Foodgrain in Raj | Over 3.57 lakh needy families and destitute people who are not covered under the National Food Security Scheme will be provided free foodgrain for next two months in Rajasthan. The proposal for free distribution of foodgrain was approved by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday.
Jun 12, 2020 7:24 am (IST)
Global Poverty Set to Rise Above 1 Billion People: Report | Global poverty is set to rise above 1 billion people once again as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which is reducing the income of the world's poorest by USD 500 million a day, according to new research published Friday.
◕ The research by King's College London and the Australian National University points to poverty increasing dramatically in middle-income developing countries, where millions of people live just above the poverty line.
For Representation. (AP)
