Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Remains on Edge With Over 15,000 Covid-19 Cases; India's Recovery Rate Highest in the World, Says Harsh Vardhan
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Remains on Edge With Over 15,000 Covid-19 Cases; India's Recovery Rate Highest in the World, Says Harsh Vardhan

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The spike prompted Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to issue a shutdown warning to hotel and mall owners.

News18.com | March 14, 2021, 08:24 IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Maharashtra yesterday recorded 15,602 fresh coronavirus cases and 88 deaths, taking the tally to 22,97,793 and the toll to 52,811, even as sharp spike in cases in Mumbai and Nagpur kept the administration on its toes. The spike prompted Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to issue a shutdown warning to hotel and mall owners. A day ago, a video surfaced where Nagpur shoppers were seen thronging the Sitabuldi main road without proper social distancing and other Covid precautions. Many Maharashtra cities and districts have already under partial to near-total restrictions. In the country’s worst-hit district, Pune, the administration has shut down all educational institutions till March 31, all hotels and restaurants will close by 10 p.m., and home deliveries by 11 pm, and other night-time restrictions shall be severely.

Besides similar short-term, long-term, partial or near-total measures are being implemented in several districts like Dhule, Buldhana, Jalgaon, Parbhani, Jalna, in addition to the earlier list of districts. In Nagpur, where a lockdown was announced for March 15-21 by Energy Minister and Guardian Minister Dr. Nitin Raut, the locals are unhappy and Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari claimed that the city administration was “not consulted” in the matter.

The state health department said that of Saturday’s 88 fatalities, 40 occurred in the last 48 hours and 21 in the last week. Rest 27 deaths had occurred in the period preceding the last week.

Mar 14, 2021 08:24 (IST)

Covid-19 Norms Continue to be Violated by Mumbai Night Clubs | Several clubs in Mumbai were seen flouting Covid-19 norms yesterday night despite Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's "shutdown warning" to hotel and mall owners. Maharashtra yesterday recorded 15,602 fresh coronavirus cases and 88 deaths, taking the tally to 22,97,793 and the toll to 52,811, even as sharp spike in cases in Mumbai and Nagpur kept the administration on its toes. Local BMC ward office has said action will be initiated shortly against the management of the club.

Mar 14, 2021 08:13 (IST)

READ | Novavax Covid Vaccine Highly Effective Against Severe Covid: Company

US biotech firm Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine was shown to be 100 percent protective against severe cases of the disease, including hospitalization and death, the company said Thursday following trials.

Mar 14, 2021 07:54 (IST)

READ | 'Big Money Makers': Here's What Covid-19 Vaccines Are Worth to Big Pharma

The various Covid-19 vaccines currently being distributed around the globe have the potential to end the worst pandemic in a century.

Mar 14, 2021 07:27 (IST)

READ | Over a Dozen Covid-19 Vaccines to Come Up in India: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday announced that more than six coronavirus vaccines will come up in India.

Mar 14, 2021 07:07 (IST)

READ | Actress Tara Sutaria Tests Positive for Covid-19: Report

Tara Sutaria is the latest Bollywood celebrity to have tested positive for Covid-19, according to a report in Filmfare.

Mar 14, 2021 07:00 (IST)

276 New Covid-19 Cases in West Bengal | West Bengal's Covid-19 caseload surged to 5,78,064 as 276 more people tested positive for the infection while one new fatality pushed the death toll to 10,288, a health department bulletin said on Saturday. Of the 276 fresh Covid-19 cases in the state, 94 were reported from Kolkata, it said.

Mar 14, 2021 06:52 (IST)

READ | Amid Concerns Over Covishield, India Studies Post-vaccination Adverse Events

Amid concerns over dangerous side-effects of the Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine, India is evaluating all serious adverse events post-vaccination to determine the causality aspects of Covishield and…

Mar 14, 2021 06:46 (IST)

Fine to be Imposed in Nilgiris for Not Wearing Mask | A fine of Rs 200 will be imposed for not wearing a mask in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris. People are taking the situation lightly thinking the pandemic is over. There are indications of a second wave. I urge all to wear masks, ANI quoted J Innocent Divya, Nilgiris collector as saying.

Mar 14, 2021 06:39 (IST)

Maharashtra CM's 'Last' Warning as Mumbai Sees Highest Single-day Spike | As Mumbai recorded its highest single-day spike of 2021 with 1,709 Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday issued a ‘threatening appeal’ to the residents. While giving lockdown warning, he said that he doesn’t want to shut down hotels and malls. In a review meeting that the CM held with restaurant owners, the chief minister said establishments need to follow norms like mask and social distancing. Read here

Mar 14, 2021 06:37 (IST)

READ | Maha Retains 'Top Contributor' Spot on Covid Chart with 15,602 New Cases, Mumbai Sees 1,709 Infections

As Nagpur's and Mumbai's sharp, continuous rise in Covid-19 tally continue to make chief minister Uddhav Thackeray tense, the state on Saturday recorded 15,602 fresh coronavirus cases and 88 deaths,…

A man walks past a graffiti of people wearing masks in Mumbai. (Reuters)

With 7,461 patients getting discharged from hospitals during the day, the count of recoveries in Maharashtra rose to 21,25,211. Maharashtra is now left with 1,18,525 active cases, it said. At 1,828, Nagpur city recorded the highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the state, followed by 1,709 in Mumbai and 1,667 in Pune city.

Mumbai’s Covid-19 tally increased to 3,41,999 while five more fatalities took the toll to 11,528, the department said. Among various divisions in Maharashtra, Pune division comprising civic bodies of Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad as well as districts such as Pune, Solapur and Satara, reported the highest number of 3,365 infections, the department said.

The overall number of cases in the Pune division stood at 5,56,429 and death toll at 11,845. Mumbai division reported 3,198 new cases and 17 fatalities, taking the cumulative caseload to 7,56,184 and the death toll to 19,949, the department said.

