Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Remains on Edge With Over 15,000 Covid-19 Cases; India's Recovery Rate Highest in the World, Says Harsh Vardhan

Covid-19 Norms Continue to be Violated by Mumbai Night Clubs | Several clubs in Mumbai were seen flouting Covid-19 norms yesterday night despite Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's "shutdown warning" to hotel and mall owners. Maharashtra yesterday recorded 15,602 fresh coronavirus cases and 88 deaths, taking the tally to 22,97,793 and the toll to 52,811, even as sharp spike in cases in Mumbai and Nagpur kept the administration on its toes. Local BMC ward office has said action will be initiated shortly against the management of the club.