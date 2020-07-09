Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Sees Another Biggest Jump with 24,879 Cases, Tally Now Above 7.6L; Death Toll Crosses 21k-mark

Jul 9, 2020 10:25 am (IST)

Today's Data Highlights by News18 | Here are some important data highlights by News18.

- 2.67 lakh tests yesterday. 4.3k more tests than the day before.

- Difference between recovered cases and active cases is more than 2 lakh (2,06,588).

- Delhi now has less than 25k active cases. Recovery rate is 74.6%. Reports more daily recoveries than daily new cases (3982 vs 2033).

- Karnataka reports more than 2k daily new cases. Higher than Delhi.

- Telangana also reports close to 2k daily new cases (1924).

- Assam has more reported cases than Bihar (13,336 vs 13,189).

- Russia now has more than 7 lakh cases.