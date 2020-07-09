Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Sees Another Biggest Jump with 24,879 Cases, Tally Now Above 7.6L; Death Toll Crosses 21k-mark

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The coronavirus death toll in Mumbai has crossed the 5,000-mark with 62 new fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. While the death toll reached 5,061, the tally of coronavirus cases in the country's financial capital rose to 87,513 with 1,381 new patients found since Tuesday evening. The number of recovered COVID-19 patients rose to 59,238 with 1,101 persons discharged from hospitals during the day, the BMC said. The city has now 23,214 active cases. 897 new suspected patients were admitted since previous evening. The recovery rate in the city has increased to 68 per cent while the overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases between July 1 and 7 improved to 1.52 per cent and the average doubling rate of cases was 45 days, informed the BMC.
The civic body has revised testing guidelines, allowing patients with symptoms to undergo COVID-19 tests without a doctor's prescription. The BMC claimed that until now it has conducted over 3.64 lakh tests. However, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis hit out at the BMC, saying it was not testing enough. "It was relieving to see yesterday’s COVID numbers in Mumbai coming down to 806 until I realised that only 3,300 samples were tested. @OfficeofUT (chief minister Uddhav Thackeray) are we playing with lives of Mumbaikars? On a given day our patients are 806 & 64 deaths which takes the death rate to around 8 per cent & infection rate 25 per cent," he tweeted. The civic body, however, claimed that it has increased the COVID-19 testing to 5,500 tests per day from earlier 4,000 tests per day since the introduction of rapid antigen testing, result of which can be available within half an hour.
Jul 9, 2020 10:49 am (IST)
Relief in Tablighi Jamaat Case | None of the 956 foreign nationals, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat's congregation in Delhi for the Markaz event, will be tried for serious charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder or the attempt to commit the crime. Read more here.
Jul 9, 2020 10:39 am (IST)
149 More Cases in Rajasthan | A total of 149 Covid-19 cases and seven deaths reported in Rajasthan today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 22,212, including 4,846 active cases and 489 deaths: State Health Department.
The coronavirus reproduction number or R estimates the number of people infected by an already infected person. In India, R was decreasing from 1.83 for months since March 4 but has shown a spike in…
Jul 9, 2020 10:25 am (IST)
Today's Data Highlights by News18 | Here are some important data highlights by News18.
- 2.67 lakh tests yesterday. 4.3k more tests than the day before.
- Difference between recovered cases and active cases is more than 2 lakh (2,06,588).
- Delhi now has less than 25k active cases. Recovery rate is 74.6%. Reports more daily recoveries than daily new cases (3982 vs 2033).
- Karnataka reports more than 2k daily new cases. Higher than Delhi.
- Telangana also reports close to 2k daily new cases (1924).
- Assam has more reported cases than Bihar (13,336 vs 13,189).
- Russia now has more than 7 lakh cases.
Jul 9, 2020 10:12 am (IST)
Goa Mulls Reducing Syllabus | The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examination (GBSHSE) is contemplating to reduce the syllabus for classes 10 and 12 for the academic year 2020-21 in view of the closure of schools due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a senior official said.
Jul 9, 2020 10:01 am (IST)
State-wise List of Covid-19 Cases | Here is News18's state-wise breakdown of Covid-19 cases in India.
Jul 9, 2020 9:52 am (IST)
India's Coronavirus Tally | India reports spike of 24,879 new Covid-19 cases and 487 deaths in the last 24 hours. Positive cases stand at 7,67,296 including 2,69,789 active cases, 4,76,378 cured/discharged/migrated & 21,129 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.
Several wings of the hospital have become a 'hell' with no air conditioning in an area where temperatures can surpass 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) and which is plagued by blackouts that…
Jul 9, 2020 9:29 am (IST)
Total Samples Tested | A total of 1,07,40,832 samples tested for #COVID19 till 8th July. Of these, 2,67,061 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Jul 9, 2020 9:22 am (IST)
Jailed KMSS Youth Leaders Test Covid-19 Positive | KMSS youth leaders Bitu Sonowal and Dhaijjya Konwar have tested Covid-19 positive inside Guwahati Central Jail where they were lodged for more than 200 days. They were rushed to GMCH but because of the unavailability of beds and were taken to 3 other hospitals before being accommodated at a temporary camp in Panbazar, Guwahati.
Jul 9, 2020 9:11 am (IST)
'Not Just Sensible, But Stylish Masks Too' | U.S. coronavirus official Dr. Deborah Birx, who attracted a cult following for wearing colorful scarves, on Wednesday sought to convince Americans that wearing face masks is not only sensible but stylish too.
Jul 9, 2020 9:01 am (IST)
Canada Handled Covid-19 Better than US: Trudeau | Canada handled the novel coronavirus outbreak better than many of its allies, including the United States, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday, in a rare public comment on the faltering U.S. effort.
Jul 9, 2020 8:51 am (IST)
Commandos to Enforce Lockdown in Poonthura | 25 Commandos of Special Armed Police (SAP) deployed in Poonthura, Kerala to enforce lockdown guidelines. Kerala DGP says, "Coast Guard, Coastal Security and Marine Enforcement also put on guard here to prevent fishing boats going out to or returning from Tamil Nadu."
Jul 9, 2020 8:40 am (IST)
Active Containment Zones in Bengaluru | Active Covid containment zones in the city have shot up to 3,181 as cases continue to spike, an official said on Wednesday. "Total active containment zones in Bengaluru are 3,181," said a health official.
Jul 9, 2020 8:31 am (IST)
United Airlines May Lay Off 36,000 Employees | United Airlines is warning 36,000 employees nearly half its U.S. staff they could be furloughed in October, the clearest signal yet of how deeply the virus pandemic is hurting the airline industry.
The government also decided to increase vigil in border districts, claiming the spike in coronavirus cases has been caused due to the entry of people from adjoining states.
Jul 9, 2020 8:21 am (IST)
Asian Stocks Set to Rise | Asian stocks were expected to rise on Thursday, as hopes of a robust economic recovery offset concerns over flare-ups in the coronavirus pandemic, and as investors looked ahead to earnings season.
Jul 9, 2020 8:13 am (IST)
Rapid Covid-19 Spread in Mississippi | At least 26 legislators and 10 others who work at Mississippi's Capitol have tested positive for the coronavirus, a public health official said Wednesday, as the governor implored residents to take precautions amid a rapid rise in confirmed cases statewide.
Jul 9, 2020 8:09 am (IST)
Bolsonaro's 'Miracle Covid-19 Cure' | Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has gone all in on hydroxychloroquine to help his coronavirus-ravaged country beat COVID-19. He has pushed his government to make the malaria drug widely available and encouraged Brazilians to take it, both to prevent the disease and to treat it.
Jul 9, 2020 8:02 am (IST)
ILO On Covid-19 Impact | Global leaders called for a comprehensive approach to counter the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which International Labour Organization chief Guy Ryder said on Wednesday had plunged the world of work into "unprecedented crisis".
Jul 9, 2020 7:53 am (IST)
Mumbai Death Toll Crosses 5,000 | The coronavirus death toll in Mumbai crossed the 5,000-mark on Wednesday with 62 new fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
Jul 9, 2020 7:45 am (IST)
US States Revise Virus Measures | New Jersey adopted a stringent coronavirus face-mask order on Wednesday, and New York City unveiled a plan to allow public school students back into classrooms for just two or three days a week, as COVID-19 cases soared elsewhere in the United States.
Jul 9, 2020 7:36 am (IST)
US Records 60,000 New Cases | The United States reported more than 60,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the biggest increase ever reported by a country in a single day, according to a Reuters tally.
Jul 9, 2020 7:34 am (IST)
Bolsonaro Says No to Protection of Indigenous People Amid Covid-19 | Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday vetoed provisions of a law that obligated the federal government to provide drinking water, disinfectants and a guarantee of hospital beds to indigenous communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jul 9, 2020 7:31 am (IST)
Melbourne in Lockdown Again | Australia's second largest city, Melbourne, went back into lockdown at midnight on Wednesday, forcing five million Australians to stay home for all but essential business for the next six weeks to contain a flare-up of coronavirus cases.
Of the 600 samples tested from the area in the last five days, 119 people have been found to be infected. An official said it could the first evolving cluster outbreak in Kerala.
Jul 9, 2020 7:26 am (IST)
Global Coronavirus Cases Cross 12 Million | Global coronavirus cases exceeded 12 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as evidence mounts of the airborne spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months.
Jul 9, 2020 7:25 am (IST)
IIT Kharagpur Provides Aid to Workers | IIT Kharagpur on Wednesday said it is providing an additional amount of Rs 3,000 each to emergency workers on the campus every alternate month. The institute has also made arrangements for their lodging, food and other essential items, an IIT Kharagpur spokesperson said.
Jul 9, 2020 7:17 am (IST)
Assam CM Reviews Covid-19 Response | Assam Chief MinisterSarbananda Sonowal reviewed the coronavirus lockdownin Kamrup Metro district and took stock of various measures undertaken for reducing Covid-19 spread of coronavirus there and in other parts of the states at a meeting held at Assam Administrative Staff College.
Jul 9, 2020 7:14 am (IST)
Gym Owners Protest in Madhya Pradesh | Gym owners and fitness trainers staged a demonstration in Jabalpur yesterday, urging the government to allow reopening of gyms amid Covid-19.
A healthcare worker checks a woman's temperature in Mumbai. (Reuters)
It carried out 5,483 tests on July 8, it added. According to the BMC, the number of tests conducted crossed one lakh on May 6, two lakh on June 1 and three lakh on June 24.
Meanwhile, Delhi has also decided to revise its Covid-19 response plan, with the Delhi government to now start enlisting and screening daily-wagers, domestic helps, auto drivers and food suppliers, according to an official order. It will also enlist and screen people in high-risk groups -- those aged above 60 or having comorbid conditions -- through house-to-house surveys in containment zones, buffer zones and areas with isolated cases.
Special surveillance groups (SSGs), including rickshaw pullers, auto drivers, taxi drivers, domestic helps, plumbers, electricians, carpenters etc, and those who supply essentials, parcels and posts will be enlisted with the help of municipal corporations, transport department, resident welfare associations and police, the Directorate General of Health Services said in the order.
The district administration should strive to screen the SSGs. Major points of conglomerations of SSGs in the districts should be compulsorily covered, it said. "If a positive case is found in SSGs, the patient should be taken care of as per the COVID protocol. His/her workplace and home should be immediately disinfected followed by enhanced surveillance and aggressive contact tracing," the order read. The administration in all districts have also been asked to enlist and screen those aged above 60 or having co-morbid conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and cancer. The district administration has been asked to regularly visit or contact all the enlisted cases to assess their medical condition and maintain proper medical records.