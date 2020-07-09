Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Mumbai’s Covid-19 Death Toll Crosses 5,000-mark; Delhi to Screen Daily Wagers, Domestic Helps as Part of Revised Response Plan

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
Event Highlights
- ILO On Covid-19 Impact
- Mumbai Death Toll Crosses 5,000
- US States Revise Virus Measures
- US Records 60,000 New Cases
- Bolsonaro Says No to Protection to Indigenous Communities
- Melbourne in Lockdown Again
- Global Cases Cross 12 Million
- IIT Kharagpur Provides Aid to Workers
- Assam CM Reviews Covid-19 Response
- Gym Owners Protest in Madhya Pradesh
A healthcare worker checks a woman's temperature in Mumbai. (Reuters)
It carried out 5,483 tests on July 8, it added. According to the BMC, the number of tests conducted crossed one lakh on May 6, two lakh on June 1 and three lakh on June 24.
Meanwhile, Delhi has also decided to revise its Covid-19 response plan, with the Delhi government to now start enlisting and screening daily-wagers, domestic helps, auto drivers and food suppliers, according to an official order. It will also enlist and screen people in high-risk groups -- those aged above 60 or having comorbid conditions -- through house-to-house surveys in containment zones, buffer zones and areas with isolated cases.
Special surveillance groups (SSGs), including rickshaw pullers, auto drivers, taxi drivers, domestic helps, plumbers, electricians, carpenters etc, and those who supply essentials, parcels and posts will be enlisted with the help of municipal corporations, transport department, resident welfare associations and police, the Directorate General of Health Services said in the order.
The district administration should strive to screen the SSGs. Major points of conglomerations of SSGs in the districts should be compulsorily covered, it said. "If a positive case is found in SSGs, the patient should be taken care of as per the COVID protocol. His/her workplace and home should be immediately disinfected followed by enhanced surveillance and aggressive contact tracing," the order read. The administration in all districts have also been asked to enlist and screen those aged above 60 or having co-morbid conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and cancer. The district administration has been asked to regularly visit or contact all the enlisted cases to assess their medical condition and maintain proper medical records.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suhana Khan Holding Brother AbRam's Hand in This Throwback Pic is Sibling Goals
- Mizoram Football Association Postpones Mizoram Premier League Indefinitely Due to Coronavirus
- Technological Innovation: Athletics Show Creativity to Adapt to Covid Times with Weltklasse Meet Set to be Held in 7 Venues
- Bihar Madhubani Artist's Phone Hasn't Stopped Ringing after His Handpainted Face Masks Went Viral
- Here is How to Set Up Instagram Reels And Everything You Can Do With Your 15 Second Videos
Loading