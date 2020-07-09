 Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Mumbai’s Covid 19 Death Toll Crosses 5,000 mark; Delhi to Screen Daily Wagers, Domestic Helps as Part of Revised Response Plan - News18

INDIA

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Mumbai’s Covid-19 Death Toll Crosses 5,000-mark; Delhi to Screen Daily Wagers, Domestic Helps as Part of Revised Response Plan

News18.com | July 9, 2020, 8:02 AM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The coronavirus death toll in Mumbai has crossed the 5,000-mark with 62 new fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. While the death toll reached 5,061, the tally of coronavirus cases in the country's financial capital rose to 87,513 with 1,381 new patients found since Tuesday evening. The number of recovered COVID-19 patients rose to 59,238 with 1,101 persons discharged from hospitals during the day, the BMC said. The city has now 23,214 active cases. 897 new suspected patients were admitted since previous evening. The recovery rate in the city has increased to 68 per cent while the overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases between July 1 and 7 improved to 1.52 per cent and the average doubling rate of cases was 45 days, informed the BMC.

The civic body has revised testing guidelines, allowing patients with symptoms to undergo COVID-19 tests without a doctor's prescription. The BMC claimed that until now it has conducted over 3.64 lakh tests. However, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis hit out at the BMC, saying it was not testing enough. "It was relieving to see yesterday’s COVID numbers in Mumbai coming down to 806 until I realised that only 3,300 samples were tested. @OfficeofUT (chief minister Uddhav Thackeray) are we playing with lives of Mumbaikars? On a given day our patients are 806 & 64 deaths which takes the death rate to around 8 per cent & infection rate 25 per cent," he tweeted. The civic body, however, claimed that it has increased the COVID-19 testing to 5,500 tests per day from earlier 4,000 tests per day since the introduction of rapid antigen testing, result of which can be available within half an hour.
Jul 9, 2020 8:02 am (IST)

ILO On Covid-19 Impact | Global leaders called for a comprehensive approach to counter the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which International Labour Organization chief Guy Ryder said on Wednesday had plunged the world of work into "unprecedented crisis".

Jul 9, 2020 7:53 am (IST)

Mumbai Death Toll Crosses 5,000 | The coronavirus death toll in Mumbai crossed the 5,000-mark on Wednesday with 62 new fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Jul 9, 2020 7:45 am (IST)

US States Revise Virus Measures | New Jersey adopted a stringent coronavirus face-mask order on Wednesday, and New York City unveiled a plan to allow public school students back into classrooms for just two or three days a week, as COVID-19 cases soared elsewhere in the United States.

Jul 9, 2020 7:36 am (IST)

US Records 60,000 New Cases | The United States reported more than 60,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the biggest increase ever reported by a country in a single day, according to a Reuters tally.

Jul 9, 2020 7:34 am (IST)

Bolsonaro Says No to Protection of Indigenous People Amid Covid-19 | Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday vetoed provisions of a law that obligated the federal government to provide drinking water, disinfectants and a guarantee of hospital beds to indigenous communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jul 9, 2020 7:31 am (IST)

Melbourne in Lockdown Again | Australia's second largest city, Melbourne, went back into lockdown at midnight on Wednesday, forcing five million Australians to stay home for all but essential business for the next six weeks to contain a flare-up of coronavirus cases.

Jul 9, 2020 7:29 am (IST)

READ | Super Spreading of Covid-19 Detected In Thiruvanthapuram's Poonthura Area, Commandos Deployed

Of the 600 samples tested from the area in the last five days, 119 people have been found to be infected. An official said it could the first evolving cluster outbreak in Kerala.

Jul 9, 2020 7:26 am (IST)

Global Coronavirus Cases Cross 12 Million | Global coronavirus cases exceeded 12 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as evidence mounts of the airborne spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months.

Jul 9, 2020 7:25 am (IST)

IIT Kharagpur Provides Aid to Workers | IIT Kharagpur on Wednesday said it is providing an additional amount of Rs 3,000 each to emergency workers on the campus every alternate month. The institute has also made arrangements for their lodging, food and other essential items, an IIT Kharagpur spokesperson said.

Jul 9, 2020 7:17 am (IST)

Assam CM Reviews Covid-19 Response | Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed the coronavirus lockdownin Kamrup Metro district and took stock of various measures undertaken for reducing Covid-19 spread of coronavirus there and in other parts of the states at a meeting held at Assam Administrative Staff College.

Jul 9, 2020 7:14 am (IST)

Gym Owners Protest in Madhya Pradesh | Gym owners and fitness trainers staged a demonstration in Jabalpur yesterday, urging the government to allow reopening of gyms amid Covid-19.

A healthcare worker checks a woman's temperature in Mumbai. (Reuters)

It carried out 5,483 tests on July 8, it added. According to the BMC, the number of tests conducted crossed one lakh on May 6, two lakh on June 1 and three lakh on June 24.

Meanwhile, Delhi has also decided to revise its Covid-19 response plan, with the Delhi government to now start enlisting and screening daily-wagers, domestic helps, auto drivers and food suppliers, according to an official order. It will also enlist and screen people in high-risk groups -- those aged above 60 or having comorbid conditions -- through house-to-house surveys in containment zones, buffer zones and areas with isolated cases.

Special surveillance groups (SSGs), including rickshaw pullers, auto drivers, taxi drivers, domestic helps, plumbers, electricians, carpenters etc, and those who supply essentials, parcels and posts will be enlisted with the help of municipal corporations, transport department, resident welfare associations and police, the Directorate General of Health Services said in the order.

The district administration should strive to screen the SSGs. Major points of conglomerations of SSGs in the districts should be compulsorily covered, it said. "If a positive case is found in SSGs, the patient should be taken care of as per the COVID protocol. His/her workplace and home should be immediately disinfected followed by enhanced surveillance and aggressive contact tracing," the order read. The administration in all districts have also been asked to enlist and screen those aged above 60 or having co-morbid conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and cancer. The district administration has been asked to regularly visit or contact all the enlisted cases to assess their medical condition and maintain proper medical records.

