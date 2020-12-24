Coronavirus LIVE Updates: South African Covid-19 Variant May be 'More Effective at Spreading'; One Million Vaccinated as US Eyes Return to Normal Next Summer

News18 Logo

News18.com | December 24, 2020, 08:53 IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The South African variant of Covid-19, two cases of which have now been detected in the UK, is likely to be more transmissible, may hit young people harder, and may be slightly more resistant to vaccines, scientists in South Africa believe. However, research is still continuing to confirm the threat posed by the variant, which does not appear to provoke more serious symptoms or require different treatment. There are also some fears that the more numerous individual mutations of the South African variant may make it able to “re-infect” individuals who have already caught the virus and recovered.

Scientists in South Africa are still working “calmly and methodically” to fully understand the new variant, known as 501Y.V2. Data on the South African variant, which has swept across a swath of the country, has already been compared by scientists to the UK variant detected last week. “Putting our data together with that in the UK, this [South African] variant is a bit more effective at spreading from person to person and that is not good. It means we have to get a bit better at stopping it,” said Dr Richard Lessells, one of the specialists leading research into the new variant in South Africa.
Dec 24, 2020 08:53 (IST)

Turkey Records Further 259 Deaths | Turkey’s coronavirus death toll rose by 259 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 18,861. Turkey also recorded 19,650 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. Total cases since March, when the first Covid-19 case was identified in Turkey, stood at 2,082,610, the data showed. The government has imposed full weekend lockdown and weekday curfews to curb infections.

Dec 24, 2020 08:41 (IST)

READ | Bharat Biotech Has Again Applied for Emergency Authorisation of Covid-19 Vaccine, Say Sources

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has applied for Emergency Use Authorisation of its Covid-19 vaccine COVAXIN again with the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), sources told News18 on Wednesday.

Dec 24, 2020 08:34 (IST)

Assam Reports 95 New Covid-19 Cases, 5 Fresh Fatalities |  Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to  2,15,680 on Wednesday as 95 more people tested positive for the infection, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Five more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,029, he said.

Dec 24, 2020 08:19 (IST)

Northern Ireland Confirms Case of New UK Covid-19 Variant | Northern Ireland has confirmed a case of the new UK Covid-19 variant. The positive case was found after a genome analysis was conducted on a small number of suspected cases, reports PA. It is understood that health officials believe that the variant has been in circulation at a low level in the nation for several weeks now. The health minister, Robin Swann, has said: “This is sadly the confirmation we had been expecting.

Dec 24, 2020 08:12 (IST)

Argentina Becomes First Latin American Country to Approve Russian Vaccine | Argentina has become the first Latin American country to approve the Russian vaccine, the Sputnik V. Argentina’s health ministry said on Wednesday that it has given ‘emergency’ authorisation of the Russian vaccine, which is due to arrive on Thursday with 25m doses. The health minister, Gines Gonzalez Garcia said that the approval for the vaccine was given “in conformity with the recommendations” of Argentina’s drug administration policy.

Dec 24, 2020 08:00 (IST)

'Stranded Trucks Are Now Moving Slowly As Restrictions Between France, UK  Eases': EU Transport Commissioner | The European Union’s transport commissioner, Adina Valean has said that she is pleased stranded trucks are now moving “slowly across the Channel”, as restrictions between France and the UK were lifted. The initial restrictions were imposed after the UK discovered a new variant of the Covid-19 virus, which, reportedly has a faster transmission rate.

Dec 24, 2020 07:46 (IST)

READ | 11 Passengers from Four UK Flights Test Covid-19 Positive on Arrival at Delhi Airport, Total 50 Quarantined

Eleven passengers on four flights from the UK were found positive for Covid-19 when tested on arrival at the Delhi airport, said Gauri Agarwal, founder of the Genestrings Diagnostic Center which is…

Dec 24, 2020 07:39 (IST)

Sinovac Biotech's Covid-19 Vaccine is 50% Effective | Sinovac Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine is reported to be 50% effective in late-stage trials, according to the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo on Wednesday.

Dec 24, 2020 07:28 (IST)

France Registered Over 14,000 New Covid Cases | France has registered 14,929 new Covid cases and 276 more deaths in the last 24 hours, according to French healthcare data.

Dec 24, 2020 07:17 (IST)

UK Returnee Tests Covid-19 Positive in Odisha | A 34-year-old United Kingdom returnee has tested positive for COVID-19 and hospitalised in the state capital, officials said on Wednesday. The man returned to the state on December 18 amid concerns over the detection of a mutated and more infectious strain of COVID-19 in the European country, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner P C Chaudhury said.

Dec 24, 2020 07:12 (IST)

READ | UK Reports Another Mutated Virus Strain, This Time from South Africa; Lockdown, Travel Curbs Tightened

Britain on Wednesday introduced restrictions on travel from South Africa over the spread of another new variant of coronavirus, UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said.

Dec 24, 2020 07:12 (IST)

Pace of Vaccinations May be Slower than Hoped: US Officials | US officials say they are on track to deliver 20 million vaccine doses by the first week of January, but how quickly those shots will get into arms isn't clear.  In a briefing with reporters Wednesday, Operation Warp Speed official Gen. Gus Perna said states are administering doses at a good pace and are immunising quite a bit of people. But the chief science adviser for the US vaccine push added that vaccinating people is going slower than we thought it would be.

Dec 24, 2020 07:10 (IST)

Canada Approves Moderna Vaccine | Canada becomes the second country to approve the Moderna vaccine for deployment. The Canadian government is also set to extend its ban on incoming commercial and passenger flights from Britain until January 6.

Dec 24, 2020 07:10 (IST)

UK to Ban Travel from South Africa Over New Variant | The UK government has implemented a travel ban on passengers arriving from South Africa after two cases of another new strain of Covid-19 was found in the UK, PA reports. Starting from 9 am on Christmas Eve, visitors arriving in England who have been in or transited through South Africa in the past 10 days will not be permitted entry, and direct flights will be banned, the Department for Transport said.

Image for representation (Reuters)

Meanwhile, more than a million Americans have received the first dose of their Covid-19 vaccines, a senior official said Wednesday, as the US eyes a return to normal by next summer. The news comes as the winter surge in cases rages across the country, where the virus has claimed more than 320,000 lives and is on course to be the third leading cause of death in the year. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield said jurisdictions had logged the first million shots with his agency since the biggest immunization drive in US history kicked off on December 14.

Some three million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were rolled out last week, and the official goal for this week was two million more Pfizer doses, and six million from Moderna.

