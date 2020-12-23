Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Likely to Approve AstraZeneca Vaccine by Next Week; Bhutan Imposes 7-Day Nationwide Lockdown as Cases Surge

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India is likely to approve Oxford/AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use by next week after its local manufacturer submitted additional data sought by authorities, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. This could be the first country to give the regulatory green light for the British drugmaker's vaccine as the British medicine regulator continues to examine data from the trials. India, the world's biggest vaccine-making country, wants to start inoculating its citizens next month and is also considering emergency use authorisation applications for vaccines made by Pfizer Inc and local company Bharat Biotech.
Dec 23, 2020 08:19 (IST)
Cases Rise in South Korea | South Korea has added another new 1,092 infections of the coronavirus in a resurgence that is erasing hard-won epidemiological gains and eroding public confidence in the government's ability to handle the outbreak. The figures released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Wednesday brought the national caseload to 52,550, with more than 13,130 cases added in the last two weeks alone. Seventeen COVID-19 patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 739 as concerns grow about a shortage in intensive care beds. At least 284 of the country's 15,085 active patients were in serious or critical condition.
Dec 23, 2020 08:07 (IST)
Peru Reaches 1 Million Confirmed Covid-19 Infections | Peru passed 1 million confirmed cases of coronavirus infection Tuesday, becoming the fifth nation in Latin America to report that number as the region struggles with the pandemic's economic and health effects.
Dec 23, 2020 07:55 (IST)
Deshmukh Calls for Simple Christmas in view of COVID-19 | Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday appealed to people to celebrate Christmas in a simple manner in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an official statement issued three days ahead of the festival, Deshmukh called for observing physical distancing norms, wearing masks in public and using sanitisers to curb the spread of the infection. According to the guidelines issued by the state government, prayer meetings in churches should be organised with attendance of maximum of 50 persons on the day of Christmas. The choir should have a maximum of 10 members, the statement said.
Dec 23, 2020 07:43 (IST)
Sikkim Sees 34 New Coronavirus Cases | Sikkim reported 34 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 5,610, an official said on Tuesday. The state Information Education Communiation (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said that East Sikkim registered 26 new cases, while South Sikkim and West Sikkim recorded seven and one case respectively. Sikkim at present has 378 active COVID-19 cases, while 94 others have migrated to other states and 5,014 patients have recovered from the disease, he said. A total of 124 people have died due to COVID-19 so far in the state, he said.
Dec 23, 2020 07:26 (IST)
Dec 23, 2020 07:17 (IST)
Assam Coronavirus Cases | Assam's COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,024 with four more persons succumbing to the virus on Tuesday, while 75 new infections pushed the tally to 2,15,585, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The new death cases were reported from Jorhat, Biswanath, Goalpara and Sonitpur districts, he said. The state currently has a total of 3,483 active cases and they are being treated at different hospitals and Covid Care Centres (CCCs) across the state along with some being at home isolation.
Dec 23, 2020 07:08 (IST)
Biden Promises More Coronavirus Relief Efforts | President-elect Joe Biden says the coronavirus relief package passed by Congress is "just the first step" and a "down payment" in addressing multiple crises facing America. Biden said Tuesday that he will put forward a plan in early 2021 that will ask Congress to send more help to firefighters, police, frontline health workers and millions of working families. He noted that the latest relief package extends unemployment benefits for 10 weeks but said "it's going to take a lot longer than that." Biden said he'll also seek more resources to distribute COVID-19 vaccines and boost testing, which will be needed to reopen schools.
Dec 23, 2020 06:57 (IST)
CBSE Board Exams Not to be Held in Feb 2021, Pokhriyal Says 'Online Tests Impossible, Dates to be Decided Later' | Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Tuesday said that the upcoming Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams will not be held until February 2021. He further said that a decision on when to commence the exams will be taken by the government later. Pokhriyal made the announcement during a live interaction with teachers on the board exams. Prior to this, he had interacted with students regarding entrance exams and online classes. On the modes of exams, Pokhriyal said, "Many CBSE schools are in rural areas. Hence, online examinations are not possible." Read more
Dec 23, 2020 06:53 (IST)
Institutional Quarantine for All Passengers from Middle East, Europe: Mumbai Airport | The city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has said all passengers arriving from the Middle East and European countries will be subjected to mandatory institutional quarantine from Tuesday. It also said that on Monday the airport received four flights -- one from Amsterdam and three from London -- carrying over 690 passengers; while on Tuesday, there was no flight either arriving from or departing to London. Of the three flights from London on Monday, one was operated by the national carrier Air India while the UK-based carriers Virgin Atlantic and British Airways operated the remaining two flights, a CSMIA spokesperson said. The new rules for the passengers travelling via the Mumbai airport, including those having connected flights, are in line with the directives issued by the state and central governments on Monday, the airport operator said in a release.
Dec 23, 2020 06:48 (IST)
Bhutan to Enforce Nation-wide Lockdown | A nationwide lockdown will be enforced for seven days, starting December 23. National COVID-19 Taskforce decided the need for a more stringent action after detection of sporadic cases in flu clinics in Thimphu and Paro, and also in Lhamoizingkha: Prime Minister's Office, Bhutan.
Dec 23, 2020 06:47 (IST)
New UK Strain is a Concern, Says Rajnath Singh | The fight is not over yet. You must have heard about the new coronavirus strain in Britain, it's a serious issue. The fight will continue till every person in the world is vaccinated: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at King George Medical University’s Foundation Day event yesterday.
Dec 23, 2020 06:47 (IST)
Rajnath Singh Says Russia's Vaccine Will Reach India Soon | Our scientists will soon complete the tests and trials of Covid-19 vaccines. Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine will also be reaching India: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at King George Medical University’s Foundation Day event, via video conferencing yesterday.
Dec 23, 2020 06:45 (IST)
Odisha to Screen People With UK Travel History | The Odisha government Tuesday asked authorities concerned to undertake mandatory screening of persons with travel history to the United Kingdom after the faster spreading new COVID-19 strain was reported in that country. They were also told to take necessary follow up action for prevention of the spread of the new variant of coronavirus in the state.
A ground staff walks past a container kept at the Cargo Terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, which according to the officials will be used as a COVID-19 vaccine handling and distribution center. (Reuters)
SII, the world's biggest vaccine manufacturer, has now provided all the data, the two sources said. The authorities were still waiting for more details from Pfizer, a government health adviser told a news briefing on Tuesday, while one of the sources said additional information was expected from Bharat Biotech. Both sources said Indian health officials were in direct contact with their British counterparts over the AstraZeneca shot and that there were "strong indications" an approval would come by next week.
The expected approval comes after data from AstraZeneca's late-stage trials in the UK and Brazil released earlier this month showed the vaccine had efficacy of 62% for trial participants given two full doses, but 90% for a smaller sub-group given a half, then a full dose.
The Indian regulator is only considering the two full-dose regimen of the shot despite it showing a lower success rate, the sources said. "Serum is ready," said one of the sources. "Initially, we may get around 50 million to 60 million doses." The sources declined to be named as deliberations were ongoing and the timeline could change. CDSCO chief VG Somani did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bharat Biotech and Pfizer declined to comment, while SII did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
India has not yet signed a vaccine supply deal with any company, but SII has already stockpiled more than 50 million doses of the AstraZeneca shot and plans to make a total of 400 million doses by July.
Meanwhile, AstraZeneca Plc has said its Covid-19 vaccine should be effective against the new coronavirus variant, adding that studies were under way to fully probe the impact of the mutation. "AZD1222 (AstraZeneca's vaccine candidate) contains the genetic material of the SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein, and the changes to the genetic code seen in this new viral strain do not appear to change the structure of the spike protein," an AstraZeneca representative said. Drugmakers are scrambling to test their COVID-19 vaccines against the new fast-spreading variant of the virus that is raging in Britain, the latest challenge in the breakneck race to curb the pandemic.
"Through vaccination with AZD1222, the body's immune system is trained to recognise many different parts of the spike protein, so that it can eliminate the virus if it is later exposed," the AstraZeneca representative added. The mutation known as the B.1.1.7 lineage may be up to 70% more infectious and more of a concern for children. It has sown chaos in Britain, prompting a wave of travel bans that are disrupting trade with Europe and threatening to further isolate the island country. The AstraZeneca-Oxford shot is considered vital for lower-income countries and those in hot climates because it is cheaper, easier to transport and can be stored for long periods at normal refrigerator temperatures.
Data from AstraZeneca's late-stage trials in the UK and Brazil released earlier this month showed the vaccine had efficacy of 62% for trial participants given two full doses, but 90% for a smaller sub-group given a half, then a full dose. Reuters reported late on Tuesday that India is likely to approve AstraZeneca's vaccine for emergency use by next week.