Coronavirus LIVE Updates: We're Very Worried About Maha, Says Centre's Covid-19 Panel; Lists Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Mumbai as Top Contributors

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a high number of fresh COVID-19 cases and together account for 85.91 per cent of the new cases of the coronavirus infection reported in the country in a span of 24 hours, the Union health ministry said today. A total of 22,854 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the country in the said period. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of fresh cases at 13,659 (almost 60 per cent of the number of cases reported in the country), followed by Kerala (2,475) and Punjab (1,393), the ministry said. Eight states — Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana — are displaying an upward trajectory in the number of fresh cases.
India currently has 1,89,226 active COVID-19 cases, which account for1.68 per cent of its total caseload. Showing the change in the number of active cases for the states in the 24-hour period, the health ministry said Kerala reported the maximum decline in the figure while Maharashtra has shown the maximum increase.
More than 2.56 crore (2,56,85,011) vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country through4,78,168sessions, according to a provisional report compiled at Thursday 7 am, the ministry said. The beneficiaries include71,97,100 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have been administered the first dose,40,13,249HCWswho have been given the second dose,70,54,659 frontline workers (FLWs) who have been given the first dose and6,37,281FLWs who have received the second dose.
Maha Vaccination Centres Given Nod to Operate 24x7 | The Maharashtra government has allowed all COVID-19 vaccination centres in the state to operate round-the-clock if they have adequate staff, to speed up the immunisation drive in the state. So far, 21.25 lakh people have been inoculated against the viral infection in the state, a health official said on Thursday.
Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh receives his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS Delhi.
Man With SA Strain Quarantined in Karnataka | A man who was found to be infected by the South African strain of the coronavirus has been isolated in a government hospital at Shivamogga, health officials said. Along with him nine other primary contacts including his wife and daughter have been quarantined at the hospital. According to the officials, the infected person had returned from Dubai. "He is asymptomatic and healthy.His wife and daughter are under institutional quarantine...," an official said. An alert has been sounded in the area where he lived, the officials said. They requested people in the vicinity to come forward if they show any symptoms of fever.
The Union Health Ministry has applied filters in its Co-Win platform in poll-going states and a union territory to exclude the picture of the prime minister from the COVID-19 vaccine certificates, sources said. In a letter to the Election Commission on March 9,Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan is learnt to have said that "technical measures to comply with the directions of EC have been explored promptly."
Puducherry logged 22 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally in the union territory to 39,954, a top official of the Health Department said on Thursday. No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions in the Union Territory, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said, adding the toll remained at 670. The 21 fresh cases were identified at the end of the examination of 1,201 samples during the last 24 hours and 21 patients were discharged after recovery, he added.
Odisha's Covid-19 caseload surged to 3,37,992 after 63 more people tested positive for infection, a health department official said on Thursday. The new cases were detected in 14 of the state's 30 districts, with 38 cases reported from quarantine centres and the remaining 25 were local contact cases. Mayurbhanj district reported the highest of 14 new cases followed by Cuttack (11) and seven cases each in Sundergarh and Balasore.
Arunachal Pradesh reported just one new Covid-19 case, which took the state's tally to 16,840, a senior health department official said on Thursday. The fresh case from Changlang district was detected through a rapid antigen test, he said. Arunachal Pradesh now has four active cases, while 16,780 people have recovered from the disease and 56 died so far, he said.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Command Hospital in Kolkata.
Besides,9,67,058 beneficiaries aged above 45 years with specific co-morbidities and58,15,664 beneficiaries aged above 60 years have also received the first dose of the vaccine. On the 54th day (March 10) of the ongoing vaccination drive, a total of 13,17,357 vaccine doses were administered — 10,30,243 beneficiaries inoculated across 20,299 sessions for the first dose and 2,87,114 HCWs and FLWs given the second dose.
A total of 126 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the country in the 24-hour period. Six states account for82.54 per cent of the new deaths, with Maharashtra accounting for the maximum casualties (54), followed by Punjab (17) and Kerala (14), the health ministry said.
Nineteen states and Union territories — Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Odisha, Goa, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Ladakh, Manipur, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh — have not reported any COVID-19 death in the said period.