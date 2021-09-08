CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Nearly 7% Patients Admitted With Covid Developed Mental Illnesses, Says Study
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Nearly 7% Patients Admitted With Covid Developed Mental Illnesses, Says Study

Coronavirus Updates: The study was conducted after evaluating reports of 17,676 patients who were admitted between January and August 20. Out of the total number of admissions, 1,585 patients were referred for psychiatric evaluation by treating doctors.

News18.com | September 08, 2021, 07:40 IST
Covid-19 test

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Nearly 7% of patients admitted with Covid-19 have developed a mental health issue- depression, anxiety, psychosis, post-traumatic stress disorder that required expert intervention, a study by the civic-run SevenHills Hospital has revealed. Doctors in New South Wales, Australia are warning that hospital emergency departments will soon face almost five times the number of Covid patients than intensive care wards, as the sector calls for a coordinated approach to manage surging demand.

The duration of these psychiatric symptoms lingered for 4-6 months in many, underlining the need to include mental health in the scope of long Covid, a Times of India report stated. The study was conducted after evaluating reports of 17,676 patients who were admitted between January and August 20. Out of the total number of admissions, 1,585 patients were referred for psychiatric evaluation by treating doctors, 1,233 (7%) were diagnosed with a mental health problem that didn’t exist earlier, additionally, there were 219 patients with pre-existing mental health conditions and six people succumbed from the Covid and mental ailment cohort.

Meanwhile, the NSW government this week suggested that hospitalisations in the state would peak in late October, with total admissions at 3,434, including about 560 Covid patients in ICU, The Guardian reported. However, the ICU requirements would be just ‘tip of iceberg’ for the expected demand on the hospital system.

Sep 08, 2021 07:40 (IST)

Punjab Reports 27 New Covid Cases | With 27 fresh cases of coronavirus reported Tuesday, the infection tally rose to 6,00,877 in Punjab, according to a medical bulletin. With one Covid-related death reported from Patiala, the toll reached 16,447. The toll figure includes two fatalities, which were not reported earlier. The number of active cases in the state was 320. Mohali reported 10 cases, followed by three each in Gurdaspur and Ludhiana, among the new cases. Thirty-one people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,84,110, the bulletin said.

Sep 08, 2021 07:30 (IST)

Shopkeepers Expect a Boom in Sales After Pandemic-hit Months

Sep 08, 2021 07:28 (IST)

Delhi Approves 3700 Applications for Aid to Families Which Lost Member to Covid, 6300 Pending | The Delhi government received around 10,000 financial aid applications by the families which lost their loved ones to coronavirus, and has so far approved 3,700 of them, while nearly 6,300 are pending, according to an official statement. Of the 3,708 applications approved under the Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Parivaar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana, 1,257 families will receive the aid under the Monthly Financial Assistance Scheme and 2,451 under the one-time ex gratia payment scheme. "About 6,291 applications are pending under both the schemes which are under examination at various levels," the statement added. Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said the authorities concerned have been directed to provide immediate financial assistance to the beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Parivaar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana. 

Sep 08, 2021 07:26 (IST)

No Fresh Covid Death but 22 More People get Infected | The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh stood at 22,863 with no fresh fatalities in the state due to the infection whose count rose to 17,09,479 with 22 new cases. Of the 22 COVID-19 cases, four were reported from Jalaun, followed by two each from Barabanki, Budaun and Bareilly, the UP government said in a statement. In the past 24 hours, 20 COVID-19 patients were cured from the disease and discharged in the state, taking the number of cured patients so far to 16,86,389.

Sep 08, 2021 07:25 (IST)

Lockdown May Return if COVID Norms Violated: Naveen Patnaik | Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday cautioned people that the government may be forced to reimpose lockdown if COVID-19 guidelines are not followed. Patnaik said this while reviewing the coronavirus situation of the state and its preparedness for tackling the possible third wave of the pandemic. Keeping in view the public interest, the state has relaxed the lockdown norms. But, that does not mean that we will become carefree. If required in the interest of public health, the government may go for lockdown again, Patnaik said

Sep 08, 2021 07:24 (IST)

READ | Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Mumbai Set to Bring Its Favourite God Home With Covid SOPs

With barely days to go for Ganesh Chaturthi, Mumbai is making last-minute preparations for the arrival of its favourite elephant god.

Sep 08, 2021 07:22 (IST)

Mumbai Crosses 1 Crore COVID-19 Vaccination Mark: BMC data |  Mumbai hit the milestone of administering more than 1 crore vaccine doses against coronavirus on Tuesday, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, nearly eight months after the nationwide inoculation drive began on January 16. A total of 1,00,41,579 vaccine doses have been administered so far to beneficiaries across all eligible age groups, the data showed. According to the BMC, 71,61,427 beneficiaries have been given the first dose of the vaccine, while 28,80,152 have received both shots. So far, 91,49,489 beneficiaries have been given  Covishield, while the  indigenous vaccine Covaxin has been administered to 8,59,343 and Russia-made Sputnik V to 32,747 people, the figures showed. The highest 45,63,716 doses were given to beneficiaries in age group 18 to 44 followed by 28,47,204 in 45 to 59  age group, according to the data.

Meanwhile, Mumbai hit the milestone of administering more than one crore vaccine doses against coronavirus on Tuesday, as per the city’s civic body data, nearly eight months after the nationwide inoculation drive began on January 16. A total of 1,00,41,579 vaccine doses have been administered so far to beneficiaries across all eligible age groups, the data showed.

