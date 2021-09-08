Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Nearly 7% Patients Admitted With Covid Developed Mental Illnesses, Says Study

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Nearly 7% of patients admitted with Covid-19 have developed a mental health issue- depression, anxiety, psychosis, post-traumatic stress disorder that required expert intervention, a study by the civic-run SevenHills Hospital has revealed. Doctors in New South Wales, Australia are warning that hospital emergency departments will soon face almost five times the number of Covid patients than intensive care wards, as the sector calls for a coordinated approach to manage surging demand.
The duration of these psychiatric symptoms lingered for 4-6 months in many, underlining the need to include mental health in the scope of long Covid, a Times of India report stated. The study was conducted after evaluating reports of 17,676 patients who were admitted between January and August 20. Out of the total number of admissions, 1,585 patients were referred for psychiatric evaluation by treating doctors, 1,233 (7%) were diagnosed with a mental health problem that didn’t exist earlier, additionally, there were 219 patients with pre-existing mental health conditions and six people succumbed from the Covid and mental ailment cohort.
Meanwhile, the NSW government this week suggested that hospitalisations in the state would peak in late October, with total admissions at 3,434, including about 560 Covid patients in ICU, The Guardian reported. However, the ICU requirements would be just ‘tip of iceberg’ for the expected demand on the hospital system.