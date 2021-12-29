Read more

protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M adjuvant and the vaccine will be manufactured by SII under brand name Covovax.

The DCGI has also given the nod for conducting phase 3 trials to test Biological E’s Covid vaccine Corbevax as booster shots, News18.com has learnt. The Hyderabad-based firm on Tuesday received permission as emergency-use authorisation for manufacturing and marketing the first indigenously developed receptor-binding domain (RBD) protein subunit vaccine against SARS-CoV-2.

Coronavirus cases surged across Australia on Wednesday as an outbreak of the omicron variant spread, with new infections in Sydney and surrounding parts of New South Wales state skyrocketing to more than 11,000, up from 6,000 a day earlier.

Victoria state also reported a record 3,700 cases, up by more than 1,000 from the previous record set a day earlier. Australia has so far avoided the worst ravages of the pandemic, reporting a total of 2,200 virus deaths among its population of 26 million. On Wednesday, New South Wales Australia’s most populous state reported three new virus deaths and 625 hospitalizations, including 61 patients in intensive care. Victoria reported four new deaths and 397 hospitalizations, including 62 in intensive care.

In the US, California became the first state to record more than 5 million known coronavirus infections, according to the state dashboard on Tuesday, which was delayed by the holiday weekend. The grim milestone, as reported by the California Department of Public Health, wasn’t entirely unexpected in a state with 40 million residents poised for a surge in new infections amid holiday parties and family gatherings forced indoors by a series of winter storms.

The number of daily COVID-19 infections in Turkey topped the 30,000 mark for the first time since mid-October, as the highly contagious omicron variant begins take hold. The country reported 32,176 new cases and 184 deaths on Tuesday. A day earlier, the daily infections had jumped to around 26,000, after hovering around 20,000 for weeks.

