Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 36% Rise in Fresh Covid-19 Cases in Mumbai in Less Than 15 Days, Says BMC

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Amid a spike in coronavirus infection in parts of Maharashtra, Mumbai has witnessed 36.38 per cent rise in the active Covid-19 cases since February 8, as per the city civic body. Careless attitude of citizens, allowing the general public to travel in local trains and opening of various other commercial activities were among reasons behind the current surge in Covid-19 cases here, Mumbai civic officials said.
The country's financial capital reported 5,335 active COVID-19 cases on February 8, and the number went up to 7,276 on Sunday, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) data. Notably, on February 8, the city had recorded its lowest average growth rate of COVID-19 cases at 0.12 per cent and the highest average doubling rate of 574 days, as per the statistics.
Travellers from Maha to Submit Negative Report Before Entering Karnataka | Kalaburagi district adminstration has issued travel advisory in the wake of rising covid cases. Five check posts have been set up at Karnataka-Maharastra border in the district. Travellers from Maharashtra, who enter Karnataka through the border at Afzalpura and Aland have to sumbit RT-PCR negative test.
Feb 22, 2021 16:05 (IST)
Mumbai reported 5,335 active COVID-19 cases on February 8, and the number went up to 7,276 on Sunday, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) data. Notably, on February 8, the city had recorded its lowest average growth rate of COVID-19 cases at 0.12 per cent and the highest average doubling rate of 574 days, as per the statistics.
Feb 22, 2021 15:43 (IST)
36% Rise in Active Covid-19 Cases in Mumbai Since Feb 8: BMC | Amid a spike in coronavirus infection in parts of Maharashtra, Mumbai has witnessed 36.38 per cent rise in the active COVID-19 cases since February 8, as per the city civic body. Careless attitude of citizens, allowing the general public to travel in local trains and opening of various other commercial activities were among reasons behind the current surge in COVID-19 cases here, civic officials said.
Feb 22, 2021 15:33 (IST)
Odisha's COVID-19 Caseload Climbs to 3,36,705, Death Toll at 1,914 | Odisha's COVID-19 tally on Monday mounted to 3,36,705 after 69 people tested positive for the virus, even as three districts were declared coronavirus- free, a health department official said. Of the new cases, 41 were reported from quarantine centres and the remaining were detected during contact tracing. Three districts Ganjam, Kandhamal and Nabarangpur have turned "coronavirus free" as no active cases exist there, he said. The state's COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 1,914 as no fresh fatalities were reported since Friday, he said, adding, 53 other coronavirus patients have also died due to comorbidities.
No second wave of coronavirus infection in Mumbai, says BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal | The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has denied that there is a second wave of coronavirus infection in Mumbai as COVID-19 cases spike in the city. “I would describe the current increase in COVID-19 cases a surge, not a second wave,” Chahal told CNBC-TV18.
Feb 22, 2021 12:31 (IST)
Active cases increase to 1,50,055 with 14,199 new cases reported in 24 hours | India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
Reflecting the surge, India's seven-day rolling average of daily cases rose for the seventh day. The average, which had stood at 11,430 a week ago, had increased to 12,770 by Sunday. As per the health ministry’s data, on Sunday the daily Covid-19 cases increased for the fourth consecutive day with 14,264 new cases, taking the total tally to 1,09,91,651.
Feb 22, 2021 11:56 (IST)
Covid-19 Update: In the past week, the pandemic has surged once again as cases in this period registered a rise for the first time in 15 weeks. On Sunday, the Covid-19 caseload crossed 11 million where the last one million cases were recorded in the past 65 days.
Covid-19 Update: IT czar and Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji Sunday proposed to the Indian government to immediately allow private participation in the country’s mega vaccination drive against Covid-19 saying that over 500 million people can be vaccinated in 60 days if the government engages with private sector.
Feb 22, 2021 10:04 (IST)
Get Vaccinated or forget aboout quarantine leave, warns Punjab CM | Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Sunday warned healthcare workers who do not get the COVID-19 vaccine shot of not allowing them quarantine leave if they get infected at a later stage. He further said they will have to bear the cost of their treatment.
Feb 22, 2021 10:00 (IST)
Covid-19 Update: "The temple is visited by devotees from different parts of the district and the state, where they can stay. Fifty-five people living in and around the temple have tested positive for coronavirus, following which it was shut," the official said.
Feb 22, 2021 10:00 (IST)
Covid-19 Update: Jalna administration in Maharashtra on Sunday temporarily shut down a temple after 55 people living in and around it tested positive for coronavirus. The temple, named 'Jalicha Dev' is a centre for the followers of Mahanubhav Hindu sect.
"We want to clarify to avoid confusion that our WHO GMP compliant COPP certificate to Coronil is issued by DCGI, Government of India. It is clear that WHO does not approve or disapprove of any drugs. WHO works for building a better, healthier future for people all over the world," Mr Balkrishna tweeted.
Feb 22, 2021 09:17 (IST)
Covid-19 Update: This comes after Ramdev-promoted Patanjali Ayurved claimed that immunity booster- Coronil has received the Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (CoPP) from the Ayush section of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation as per the WHO certification scheme.
Feb 22, 2021 09:15 (IST)
Covid-19 Update: Covid-19 In a tweet, WHO South-East Asia clarified that it has not reviewed or certified any traditional medicine to treat or prevent COVID-19. "@WHO has not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment #COVID19.”
Feb 22, 2021 09:00 (IST)
Covid-19 Update: Amid speculations over the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine, WHO on Saturday posted a video explaining what to expect after being administered the Covid-19 vaccine.
Covid-19 Update: The US remains the worst-hit country with 28,765,423, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.
Feb 22, 2021 08:23 (IST)
Covid-19 Update: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce that all schools in England will reopen from March 8
Feb 22, 2021 08:22 (IST)
Covid-19 Update: Meanwhile Covid-19 cases to the tunes of 111,954.201 were reported worldwide with the death rate accounting for almost 24,77,819
Covid-19 norms were openly flouted. While Fadnavis was seen without a mask, politicians Arvind Sawant and Sanjay Raut were among other top leaders who attended the wedding.
Feb 22, 2021 08:06 (IST)
While the state has imposed restrictions on weddings, Pune has a cap of 200 guests, the VIP wedding on Sunday saw around 700 guests.This comes even as a BJP leader had targeted the government over a wedding in an NCP leader's family.
Feb 22, 2021 08:05 (IST)
In another update, former BJP MP Dhananjay Mahadik's son's wedding was celebrated on Sunday without following restrictions for the pandemic with top politicians from Sharad Pawar to Devendra Fadnavis lining up for the VIP wedding.
Feb 22, 2021 07:56 (IST)
However, despite the Maha CM's warning, people were seen flouting social distancing norms at Sitabuldi main road in Nagpur yesterday.
Feb 22, 2021 07:50 (IST)
Covid-19 Updates: In his televised address,the CM also said that political agitations will not be allowed for the next few days as they attract crowd. "The pandemic is raising its head in the state, but whether it is another wave will be known in eight to 15 days,".
"If the (Covid-19) situation deteriorates, then we have to impose lockdown. Those who want lockdown can roam around without mask while those who don't want it must wear mask and follow all the rules," Uddhav said.
Feb 22, 2021 07:45 (IST)
Need to increase the pace of vaccinations, Centre tells states | Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has written to all states and UTs highlighting emphasizing on the need to significantly enhance the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations, noting that a large number of healthcare and frontline workers still remain to be covered.
People wearing protective face masks wait in queues to buy train tickets at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station in Mumbai. (Reuters)
At present, Mumbai's average growth rate of COVID-19 cases is 0.20 per cent and the average doubling rate is 346 days, according to the data. Though the daily COVID-19 cases have been rising in the city, the number of fatalities remained low, around three to five every day, as per the data.
According to BMC officials, the surge in daily cases started in the second week of February. On Sunday, Mumbai reported over 900 COVID-19 cases, as compared to less than 500 daily cases in the first week of February.
Civic officials said there are various reasons for the rise in cases, like careless attitude of people towards COVID-19 protocols, allowing the general public to travel in local trains, opening of malls, offices, hotels and restaurants. BMC's Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said as restrictions were eased, crowds were witnessed at various marriage functions, other social events, and in malls, restaurants, pubs and clubs.
The number of passengers in local trains also increased from eight lakh (in January-end) to 22 lakh (after all members of the public were allowed in February), he said. "Many people are behaving as if the COVID-19 threat is not there. They are not following protocols at public places," Kakani said.
According to the BMC, it has already increased daily COVID-19 tests from around 15,000 earlier this month to over 22,000 now. "Among the positive cases, the number of asymptomatic persons is more," Kakani said.
The civic body is also trying to find out if the virus has mutated. Kakani said they have already sent 90 samples to the Pune-based National Institute of Virology to check for any mutation of the virus.
It takes 10 to 15 days to get the report from the institute, he said. Since last week, the BMC has intensified action against those found without masks in public places, and started a crackdown on establishments like marriage halls, hotels and restaurants which are found violating the COVID-19 norms.
The civic body has also filed police complaints against some establishments in the last few days, officials said.
Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal today said he has tested positive for coronavirus. Bhujbal is the seventh minister to be infected by the novel coronavirus this month. In a post on Twitter, Bhujbal said his health is fine. "I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those who came in my contact over the past two-three days should get themselves tested," he tweeted. "My health is fine and there is no reason to worry.All citizens should take proper care in the backdrop of COVID-19. Should wear masks and use sanitisers regularly," the NCP leader added.
Earlier this month, Maharashtra ministers Anil Deshmukh, Rajendra Shingne, Jayant Patil, Rajesh Tope, Satej Patil and Bachchu Kadu tested positive for the disease. Last year, over 12 state ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, contracted the viral infection. Of late, there has been a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 6,971 new coronavirus cases, raising the state's infection tally to 21,00,884. The state also reported 35 fatalities due to COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the toll to 51,788, as per official data..
Meanwhile, the United States faces a dark milestone this week despite a recent decline in COVID-19 cases as it prepares to mark a staggering half-million deaths, with President Joe Biden planning to memorialize the lives lost. While the number of COVID-19 cases fell for the fifth straight week and officials scrambled to inoculate the population, the nation was poised to reach 500,000 deaths from the highly infectious respiratory disease. It has been nearly a year since the pandemic upended the country with dueling public health and economic crises.
"It's nothing like we've ever been through in the last 102 years since the 1918 influenza pandemic. ... It really is a terrible situation that we've been through - and that we're still going through," Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House COVID-19 medical adviser and the nation's top infectious disease official, told CNN's "State of the Union" program on Sunday. The White House said on Sunday it planned a memorial event in which Biden would deliver remarks.
A White House spokesman said the president along with first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff would hold a moment of silence on Monday and there would be a candle-lighting ceremony at sundown. Biden last month observed America's COVID-19 deaths on the eve of his inauguration with a sundown ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial's Reflecting Pool. Biden will use "his own voice and platform to take a moment to remember the people whose lives have been lost, the families who are still suffering ... at what is still a very difficult moment in this country," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.
Meanwhile, Coronavirus cases in Italy are on the rise again, in large part due to the more infectious British variant, a top virologist warned in a newspaper interview published Sunday. His comments came as Italians in several cities ignored official appeals to stay at home to go out and enjoy the unusually mild weather over the weekend.
"Obviously, I'm worried," Massimo Galli, a specialist based at the Sacco de Milan hospital, told the Rome-based daily Il Messaggero. "The resurgence in infections is due in large part to the English variant. "To be honest, all the data is going in the direction of a rise in new cases," he added. Although Italy's Higher Institute of Health (ISS) appealed to people on Friday to stay at home despite the forecast of milder weather, crowds packed the streets, parks and seafronts in several cities.
On Sunday, with variant cases of the virus on the rise, officials reclassified three more regions from moderate-risk "yellow" to the higher risk "orange" status.