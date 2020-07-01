Coronavirus LIVE Updates: New Cases of Covid-19 in US Could Double to 1 Lakh Per Day, Warns Top Expert Fauci; BJP MLA Tests Positive in Goa

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: New US coronavirus cases could more than double to 100,000 per day if the current surge spirals further out of control, the government's top infectious disease expert has warned, although he was "cautiously optimistic" a vaccine would be available early next year. California, Texas and Arizona have emerged as new epicenters of the pandemic, each reporting record increases in COVID-19 cases, adding to pressure on scores of potential vaccines being rushed into trials. "Clearly we are not in total control right now," Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a U.S. Senate committee. "I am very concerned because it could get very bad."
Fauci said the daily increase in new cases nationwide, currently around 40,000, could reach 100,000 unless a full nationwide effort was undertaken to tamp down the resurgent virus. "We can't just focus on those areas that are having the surge. It puts the entire country at risk," he said. Fauci said there was no guarantee of having vaccine to prevent infection soon, but that early data had left scientists "cautiously optimistic" for 2021. "Hopefully there will be doses available by the beginning of next year," he said.
Jul 1, 2020 8:20 am (IST)
Peru's LGBTQ Nightclub Opens Amid Covid-19 | As Peru begins to ease its strict coronavirus lockdown, the country's biggest LGBTQ nightclub opened its doors on Tuesday, but there will be no nighttime revelers; its dance floor will instead be filled with shelves stocked with groceries.
Jul 1, 2020 8:14 am (IST)
Health Experts Rebuke American Airlines | Top US health experts on Tuesday criticized American Airlines and other carriers for filling planes to capacity, saying it sends the wrong message as the country grapples with a rise in coronavirus outbreaks.
Jul 1, 2020 8:09 am (IST)
Life in a Pandemic | Demonstrators relax inside of an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" that has been established to protest the New York Police Department and in support of "Black Lives Matter" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in New York City, U.S. (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)
Jul 1, 2020 8:05 am (IST)
Air Canada to Suspend 30 Flights | Air Canada said on Tuesday it would suspend flights on 30 domestic routes hit by persistent weak travel demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jul 1, 2020 8:02 am (IST)
Airbus to Shed 15,000 Jobs | Airbus on Tuesday unveiled plans to shed around 15,000 jobs including 900 already earmarked in Germany, saying its future was at stake after the coronavirus pandemic rocked the air travel industry.
WHO Director's Warning on 'Un-locking' | Countries, states and cities that relax restrictions too soon can be flooded with new COVID-19 cases, the World Health Organization's regional director for the Americas, Carissa Etienne, warned on Tuesday in a virtual briefing from Washington.
We all want #COVID19 to be over, but the hard reality is: this is not even close to being over. Although many countries have made some progress, 🌍 the pandemic is actually speeding up. We'll need greater stores of resilience, patience, humility & generosity in the months ahead.
WATCH | What Are The New Guidelines For Unlock 2.0?
Jul 1, 2020 7:42 am (IST)
Germany Extends Lockdown for Some Districts | The western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) said on Monday that as a precaution it would extend by one week a lockdown in one of two districts affected by an outbreak of the coronavirus at a slaughterhouse.
Jul 1, 2020 7:37 am (IST)
Life in a Pandemic | A medical worker wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) relaxes in front of an air cooler, at a centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amidst the spread of the disease, in New Delhi. (REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis)
Jul 1, 2020 7:33 am (IST)
Rahul Gandhi to Talk to Medics Today | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on the occassion of Doctor's day, will be talking to nurses amid Covid-19 outbreak in India.
On #DoctorsDay, I am immensely grateful to the dedicated professionals who inspire hope in #Covid19 times.
Today at 10 am, watch 4 dedicated nurses in conversation with me about the Covid crisis and how we should react to it. pic.twitter.com/PujxVQbdvE
South Korea Distributes Remdevisir Stocks | South Korea has started distributing stocks of the COVID-19 treatment remdesivir which have been donated by Gilead Sciences Inc and plans to begin talks to purchase more supplies in August, its disease control agency said.
We announced the price today for our investigational antiviral for the treatment of COVID-19. We believe our unique approach will provide broad and equitable access. Read more from our Chairman & CEO: https://t.co/rrEbrDxrLk. pic.twitter.com/9ElSExqSU3
The list is to be updated every 14 days, with new countries being added or dropped off depending on whether they are keeping the pandemic under control.
Jul 1, 2020 7:25 am (IST)
Karnataka's Unlock 2 Guidelines | "There shall be complete lockdown on Sundays from July 5 and followed by next 4 Sundays till August 2. However, essential activities will allowed during night curfew, and will be permitted during Sunday lockdown too. Marriages already fixed on Sundays will be permitted as per norms," stated the Karnataka government.
Jul 1, 2020 7:23 am (IST)
Karnataka Unlock Guidelines | All government offices/Boards and Corporations, except those operating and maintaining essential services, shall remain closed on all Saturdays till 2nd week of August. Lockdown shall continue to remain in force in Containment zones, stated the Karnataka government.
Jul 1, 2020 7:20 am (IST)
Goa BJP MLA Tests Positive | Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that a BJP MLA in the state had tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19), and that he was being shifted to the ESI Hospital.
Jul 1, 2020 7:17 am (IST)
'Rescuer Ambulance' Developed in Chennai | Two Chennai based companies MAUTO Electric Mobility and Zafi Robots claim that they have developed a 'rescuer ambulance' which can be used to cremate and bury people who have died due to coronavirus (Covid-19), without any human intervention.
We've seen videos where deceased haven't been buried with dignity. They've been tossed into pits using JCBs. So we've made this rescuer ambulance. It carries deceased from ambulance to the pit & drop there for burial. It'll also help in cremation: Yasmeen Jawahar Ali, MAUTO CEO https://t.co/4RTIMhVKzepic.twitter.com/bKWL8T57Kq
Indian Vaccine Trial Gets Approval | Drug Controller General of India gives approval to Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech for phase I and II human clinical trials of ‘Covaxin’ to develop indigenous vaccine for Covid-19. Bharat Biotech Chairman Dr Krishna Ella says, "It was developed in partnership with ICMR and NIV Pune."
Jul 1, 2020 7:13 am (IST)
Man Escapes from Assam Quarantine Centre | A man escaped from a quarantine center in Naharkatia of Dibrugarh district, Assam on Tuesday.
Assam: A man escaped from a quarantine center in Naharkatia of Dibrugarh dist, y'day. Bikram Chetri, ACS Naharkotia (in pic) says, "He had returned from Delhi on 26th June & was sent to the quarantine center here after his samples were collected. Complaint registered. Search on." pic.twitter.com/5bqAks0gJU
Gurugram RWA Guidelines | "If the area of residence of maid or house-helps has been declared as containment zone or large outbreak region then their entry is not to be permitted by RWA," Municipal Corporation of Gurugram.
Jul 1, 2020 7:07 am (IST)
Gurugram Unlock 2.0 Guidelines for RWAs | Municipal Corporation of Gurugram issues guidelines for resident welfare associations,to be followed till July 31, during coronavirus Unlock 2. Entry of maids/house-helps be allowed with restrictions, including mandatory use of face-mask, thermal scanning and hand sanitisation at gate.
Representative image. (Reuters)
Covid-19 cases more than doubled in June in at least 10 states, including Texas and Florida, a Reuters tally showed. In parts of Texas and Arizona, hospital intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients are in short supply. More than 126,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and millions have lost their jobs, as states and major cities ordered residents to stay home and businesses closed. The economy contracted sharply in the first quarter and is expected to crater in the second.
With the virus surging in many U.S. states, the European Union has excluded Americans from its "safe list" of countries from which the bloc will allow non-essential travel beginning on Wednesday.
The fresh rise in cases and hospitalizations has dimmed hopes that the worst of the human and economic pain had passed, leading to renewed criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump's handling of the crisis as he seeks re-election on Nov. 3.
His rival, Democrat Joe Biden, on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on what he called Trump's "historic mismanagement" of the pandemic, arguing that the president could have saved lives and spared damage to the economy.
"It didn't have to be this way. Donald Trump failed us," the 77-year-old former vice president said in a speech in Delaware, where he unveiled an updated plan to tackle the pandemic. That plan includes more testing and the hiring of 100,000 contract tracers to locate anyone who may have been exposed to the virus.
In the past few days California, Texas and Florida have all moved to close recently reopened bars, which public health officials believe are likely one of the larger contributors to the recent spikes.
On Tuesday, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut added California and seven other states to a list of those from which visitors must self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. Texas and Florida were on the original list announced last week.
South Carolina also has emerged as a hot spot, reporting a record single-day increase of 1,755 cases on Tuesday.
In Texas, where the number of new cases jumped to a one-day record of 6,975 on Tuesday, Houston hospitals said beds were quickly filling up with COVID-19 patients.
Dr. Marc Boom, Houston Methodist Hospital System's chief executive, told CNN on Tuesday that his 2,400-bed system has seen a "very significant" increase in COVID-19 patients, although the death rate has lowered recently.
Boom said he was worried about July 4 Independence Day celebrations, when Americans traditionally flock to beaches and campgrounds to watch fireworks displays.