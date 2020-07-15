Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Nitin Gadkari Says Budget Deficit of 10 Lakh Crore Possible Next Year, US' Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine Reaches Final Stage of Human Trials

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: With 28,498 fresh cases recorded in a day, India's COVID-19 tally sprinted past nine lakh on Tuesday, just three days after it crossed the eight-lakh mark, according to the Union health ministry data.

The total coronavirus caseload in the country surged to 9,06,752 and the death toll mounted to 23,727 with 553 people succumbing to the disease in 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am on Tuesday showed. Of the total instances of the infection, the number of recoveries stood at 5,71,459, leaving 3,11,565 cases active.

Of the 553 deaths reported in 24 hours, 193 are from Maharashtra, 73 from Karnataka, 66 from Tamil Nadu, 40 from Delhi, 37 from Andhra Pradesh, 24 from West Bengal, 21 from Uttar Pradesh, 17 from Bihar, 15 from Rajasthan, 10 each from Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Here are the LIVE Updates on the Covid-19 Pandemic:

◕ US biotech firm Moderna said Tuesday it would enter the final stage of human trials for its COVID-19 vaccine on July 27, to test how well it protects people in the real world. The announcement came as the results from an earlier trial intended to prove the vaccine was safe and triggered antibody production were published.

◕ Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, speaking at a webinar said - "Experts are predicting a budget deficit of 10 lakh crore with Central and state government next year. We need to plan how we can increase liquidity in the market and that is a crucial challenge for the Indian economy."

He added - "Our economy is facing lot of challenges and we need to find solution to accelerate growth. GDP and per capita income expectations are not very good. It's time we need to change economic situation,for that we need support from government and cooperation from entrepreneurs."

◕ The Trump administration has agreed to rescind its July 6 rule, which temporarily barred international students from staying in the United States unless they attend at least one in-person course, a federal district court judge said on Tuesday.

◕ Mizoram reports 5 new cases of coronavirus, the total number of cases in the state stands at 238 including 79 active cases and 159 cured/discharged, said State Chief Minister, Zoramthang.

◕ An Air India flight under Vande Bharat Mission carrying 101 passengers from Ukraine arrived at Indore Airport (MP). All passengers were found to be asymptomatic&will remain under institutional quarantine as per norms of government, said:Amit Malakar, Indore nodal officer.

◕ The government has allowed for the phased reopening of tourism in Jammu and Kashmir from July 14. NA Wani, Director Kashmir Tourism says,"In the first phase, tourists arriving by air who have confirmed hotel bookings and return tickets will be allowed. They will have to undergo mandatory Covid-19 test on arrival."

◕ Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) started a free ambulance service for Covid-19 patients on the event of Guru Har Krishan Sahib Ji's Prakash Purab. Twelve ambulances will be stationed in various parts of the national capital.