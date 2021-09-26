Coronavirus LIVE Updates: No Change in Covishield Dose Gap, Says NTAGI Chief; Canada Lifts Ban on Passenger Flights from India

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Changes in the gap between two doses of Covishield will be based on scientific evidence and not “random” demands, Dr NK Arora, chairman of the Covid-19 working group of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), has said, citing scientific studies suggesting the vaccine’s higher efficacy when the interval between the shots was longer. Several states, including Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra are keen to reduce the gap between the two doses from the current 84 days. There is a mandatory 12-week wait for second shots of Covishield, which the government put in place citing scientific studies that showed higher efficacy with a longer interval. However, more scientific evidence that followed showed that two doses were more necessary to adequately protect against the Delta variant, which dominated India during the April-May wave.

Here are the latest updates on coronavirus:

• The Justin Trudeau-led federal government in Canada on Sunday lifted a month-long ban on passenger flights from India, which was put in place in view of the enhanced coronavirus disease (Covid-19) protocols.

• The US and the UK have been seeing a rise in the number of people dying of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Covid-19 deaths in the US have climbed to an average of more than 1,900 a day for the first time since early March, while the United Kingdom has seen 160,000 fatalities so far.

• The increasing number of infections have filled hospitals, complicated the start of the school year and delayed return to offices in the United States. Experts in the US have said that the coronavirus disease is preying largely on a distinct group — the unvaccinated Americans.

• Hundreds of protesters marched against the introduction of a “corona pass" in the Netherlands on Saturday, as proof of COVID-19 vaccination became compulsory to get into bars, restaurants, theatres and other venues.

• New York City schools have been temporarily blocked from enforcing a vaccine mandate for its teachers and other workers by a federal appeals judge just days before it was to take effect.

