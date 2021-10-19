Read more

As the country gears up for the milestone mark of 100 crore vaccines, in an interview with the Times of India, Arora ruled out any shortage of vaccines. He further claimed that more vaccines will be added shortly to the present range available in the country and pointed out that just as the current range of vaccines have controlled the severity of Covid-19 infection, the new ones available will also do the same, thereby preventing another massive outbreak.

There is no evidence of a new variant of SARS-CoV2 and presently there is no additional or public health concern regarding the delta sub-lineages, the INSACOG, a genome sequencing consortium, had said previously. In their bulletin dated September 20, the INSACOG said Delta continues to be the main variant of concern in India.

The second wave, driven by the Delta (variant), is continuing at low levels in some states and there is no evidence of a new variant, it said. Hospitals were overwhelmed and health infrastructure was severely stressed during the second wave of coronavirus in the country between March to May.

There is a small but steady increase in AY.1 since June 2021, which is being monitored, the INSACOG noted. AY.4 is the most frequently seen Delta sub-lineage in recent sequences from India, as well as globally, it said.

The INSACOG had also said that India has so far not seen Mu and C.1.2, the two new variants of SARS’CoV2, and the Delta variant and its sub-lineages continue to be the main variants in the country.

On Monday, India logged 13,596 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily rise in the last eight months or 230 days, the Health Ministry’s data showed. 166 people have died of Covid in the last 24 hours.

