Coronavirus LIVE Updates: No Return to Normal For Foreseeable Future, Warns WHO as Global Cases Top 1.3 Crore

The virus' spread is worsening in many countries and “there will be no return to the old normal for the foreseeable future," the director of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said. Tedros called for countries to come up with comprehensive strategies, and noted that roughly half of all new cases are in the Americas. His remarks came a day after Florida shattered the record among U.S. states for the largest single-day increase in new confirmed cases, with more than 15,000.

Jul 14, 2020 8:19 am (IST) READ | Biocon's Covid-19 Drug Itolizumab Approved for Emergency Use after Trial on Only 30 Patients Itolizumab is an existing drug used to treat skin ailment Psoriasis. The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved its restricted emergency use on Saturday. Jul 14, 2020 8:18 am (IST) Hong Kong Reimposes Social Distancing Prompting Disneyland Park Closure | Hong Kong Disneyland is closing temporarily following the city's decision to ban public gatherings of more than four people because of the pandemic. The resort's hotels will remain open with adjusted levels of service. Jul 14, 2020 8:14 am (IST) Schools Are Important, Shouldn't Be Turned Into Another Political Football: WHO Chief | "Children represent between 1 and 3% of reported cases, sometimes up to 5%. Children can be infected, they tend to have more mild disease but in some situations, they can have severe diseases, our understanding is still limited. The safest way to reopen schools is in the context of low community transmission that has been effectively suppressed by a broad-based, comprehensive strategy, " said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Jul 14, 2020 8:10 am (IST) WHO Chief Warns Against 'Shortcuts' | The WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that there would be "no return to the old normal for the foreseeable future", adding: "There are no short cuts out of this pandemic." Speaking of leaders in countries where "mixed messages" have led to a breakdown in trust, he said that if this approach is taken, matters are going to get "worse and worse". Jul 14, 2020 8:08 am (IST) Global Cases Pass 13 Million | There are more than 13 million coronavirus cases worldwide, an increase of 1m cases in 5 days, Johns Hopkins University data show. The current total is 13,026,225. There have been 570,924 known deaths so far. Jul 14, 2020 8:07 am (IST) No Community Transmission in India, Says Health Minister Dr Harshvardhan | "There is no permanent definition of the word community transmission, but given the current situation there is no community transmission in India, there was some localised transmission in places like Dharavi but it was effectively contained," said Health Minister Dr Harshvardhan.

“If the basics aren't followed, there is only one way this pandemic is going to go,” Tedros said. “It's going to get worse and worse and worse.”



Meanwhile, two WHO experts were in China for a mission to trace the origin of the pandemic. The virus was first detected in central China's city of Wuhan late last year. Beijing had been reluctant to allow a probe but relented after scores of countries called on the WHO to conduct a thorough investigation.



The number of cases stood at 3,380,218 in Latin America and the Caribbean, including 144,847 fatalities. And in Europe, 2,849,335 infections have been recorded and 202,780 deaths.



The spread of the pandemic is accelerating across the globe, with more than 2.6 million new cases detected since July 1. The tallies probably reflect only a fraction of the number of infections as many countries test only the most serious cases.