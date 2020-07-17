Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Odisha Imposes 14-day Lockdown in Ganjam, Cuttack; Nagaland CM in Quarantine on Return from Delhi

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The Odisha government has imposed a 14-day complete lockdown in Gankam, Cuttack, Khurdha, Jajpur districts and in Rourkela municipal area, effective till July 31 as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the state. All shops, commercial establishments and government offices will remain closed except defence establishments and central government offices. People's movement will also be restricted during lockdown. Odisha's Covid-19 caseload crossed the 15,000-mark on Thursday with 494 more people testing positive for the infection, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 79, a senior health official said. The fresh cases reported from 23 districts have taken the state's count to 15,392, he said. Of the 494 new cases, 322 were reported from quarantine centres, while 172 are contacts of Covid-19 patients, the official said. Ganjam, the worst-hit district in the state, reported the highest number of fresh cases at 246, taking its caseload to 4,867. Khurda reported 64 new cases, Cuttack 38 and Balasore registered 21.
Meanwhile, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has quarantined himself on return to the state from Delhi though he will continue to discharge his duties. Nagaland’s Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton, two ministers and a legislator had undergone coronavirus tests after a driver at the Nagaland House in Delhi tested positive, official sources had said on Tuesday. Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom, minister Kashiho Sangtam and MLA Longrineken reached Delhi on Sunday, along with the deputy chief minister, official sources in the Nagaland House said. The driver, who tested positive for COVID-19, had picked Sangtam and Longrineken from Delhi airport on their arrival.
Jul 17, 2020 8:46 am (IST)
Focus on early identification and clinical management is aiding recoveries in Covid-19 patients. Now recoveries exceed active cases by 2,81,669, says government.
Jul 17, 2020 8:31 am (IST)
Brazil Tops 2 Million Cases, With 76,000 Dead | A thousand deaths a day. Since late May, three months after Brazil's first reported case of the coronavirus, it has recorded more than 1,000 daily deaths on average in a gruesome plateau that has yet to tilt downward. On Thursday evening, the federal health ministry reported that the country had passed 2 million confirmed cases of virus infections and 76,000 deaths.
Jul 17, 2020 8:18 am (IST)
After US, India Has Done Most Tests: WH | After the US, which has carried out a record 42 million Covid-19 tests, India has done the second largest number of 12 million coronavirus tests, says the White House. More than 3.5 million people have tested positive with the coronavirus and 1,38,000 died in the US. Globally, more than 13.6 million have tested positive and over 5,86,000 have died.
Jul 17, 2020 8:01 am (IST)
US Records Over 68K New Cases | 68,428 Covid-19 cases and 974 deaths in US in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now stands at 35,60,364, including 1,38,201 deaths, reports AFP news agency.
Jul 17, 2020 7:59 am (IST)
A 750-bedded Covid-19 first-line treatment centre has been set up at International convention centre in Greenfield Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.
Jul 17, 2020 7:42 am (IST)
There is a continuous decline in the percent active cases. India’s actual Covid-19 case load today is 3,31,146 only, says health ministry.
Jul 17, 2020 7:41 am (IST)
Recovery Rate Rises to Over 63%: Govt | Recovery rate rises from 52% in mid-June to more than 63% in mid-July, aiding continuous decline in Covid-19 active cases, says Union Health Ministry.
Jul 17, 2020 7:39 am (IST)
Daily Growth Rate Declines to 3.49%: Health Ministry | As India reaches the 10-lakh mark, the Union health ministry says there is a continuous decline in daily growth rate of Covid-19 cases from 31.28% in the beginning of April to 3.49% in mid-July.
Jul 17, 2020 7:27 am (IST)
Nagaland CM Goes Into Self-Quarantine | Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio quarantines self on return to state from Delhi, however, he will continue to discharge his duties.
As a precautionary measure, I'm on self-quarantine on my return to Nagaland from Delhi. Taking precautions to ensure safety of others & myself. Will continue discharging duties. Please follow official advisories/guidelines, wear mask, maintain social distancing & observe hygiene.
Complete Lockdown in 4 Odisha Districts | Odisha government imposes 14-day complete lockdown in Ganjam, Cuttack, Khurdha, Jajpur districts and in Rourkela municipal area, effective from tonight 9pm to July 31 midnight. All shops, commercial establishments, govt offices will remain closed excepts Defence establishments and Central govt offices. People's movement will be restricted during lockdown.
Jul 17, 2020 7:15 am (IST)
India's Covid-19 count crossed two grim milestones of 10 lakh cases and 25,000 deaths, according to official data from states, even as the Centre said active cases now constituted one-third of the total infections. The total coronavirus caseload stand at 10,00,202 while there were 25,553 deaths from the disease, according to a PTI tally based on reports from states and union territories. India is ranked third in the global COVID-19 tally after the US and Brazil.
Migrants from Odisha on their way to board Shramik special train to reach their native places during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, at Central Railway Station, in Chennai. (Image: PTI)
As the coronavirus cases surge in the country, India's COVID-19 count on Thursday crossed two grim milestones of 10 lakh cases and 25,000 deaths, according to official data from states, even as the Centre said active cases now constituted one-third of the total infections. The total coronavirus caseload stood at 10,00,202 while there were 25,553 deaths from the disease, according to a PTI tally at 9.30 pm based on reports from states and union territories. India is ranked third in the global COVID-19 tally after the US and Brazil.
According to the Union Health Ministry, India has 3,31,146 active COVID-19 cases, which is around a third of the country's infection tally. It credited targeted measures for the steady decline in the active caseload. The ministry data updated at 8 am on Thursday showed the country's COVID-19 tally rose to 9,68,876 with a record single-day spike of 32,695 cases while the death toll climbed to 24,915 with 606 new fatalities. It was for the fifth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 28,000. The huge surge in cases has led several states to reimpose lockdown for varying periods.