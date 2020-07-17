Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Odisha Imposes 14-day Lockdown in Ganjam, Cuttack; Nagaland CM in Quarantine on Return from Delhi

Read More

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The Odisha government has imposed a 14-day complete lockdown in Gankam, Cuttack, Khurdha, Jajpur districts and in Rourkela municipal area, effective till July 31 as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the state. All shops, commercial establishments and government offices will remain closed except defence establishments and central government offices. People's movement will also be restricted during lockdown. Odisha's Covid-19 caseload crossed the 15,000-mark on Thursday with 494 more people testing positive for the infection, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 79, a senior health official said. The fresh cases reported from 23 districts have taken the state's count to 15,392, he said. Of the 494 new cases, 322 were reported from quarantine centres, while 172 are contacts of Covid-19 patients, the official said. Ganjam, the worst-hit district in the state, reported the highest number of fresh cases at 246, taking its caseload to 4,867. Khurda reported 64 new cases, Cuttack 38 and Balasore registered 21.Meanwhile, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has quarantined himself on return to the state from Delhi though he will continue to discharge his duties. Nagaland’s Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton, two ministers and a legislator had undergone coronavirus tests after a driver at the Nagaland House in Delhi tested positive, official sources had said on Tuesday. Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom, minister Kashiho Sangtam and MLA Longrineken reached Delhi on Sunday, along with the deputy chief minister, official sources in the Nagaland House said. The driver, who tested positive for COVID-19, had picked Sangtam and Longrineken from Delhi airport on their arrival.