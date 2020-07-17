Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Odisha Imposes 14-day Lockdown in Ganjam, Cuttack; Nagaland CM in Quarantine on Return from Delhi

Brazil Tops 2 Million Cases, With 76,000 Dead | A thousand deaths a day. Since late May, three months after Brazil's first reported case of the coronavirus, it has recorded more than 1,000 daily deaths on average in a gruesome plateau that has yet to tilt downward. On Thursday evening, the federal health ministry reported that the country had passed 2 million confirmed cases of virus infections and 76,000 deaths.
Migrants from Odisha on their way to board Shramik special train to reach their native places during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, at Central Railway Station, in Chennai. (Image: PTI)
As the coronavirus cases surge in the country, India's COVID-19 count on Thursday crossed two grim milestones of 10 lakh cases and 25,000 deaths, according to official data from states, even as the Centre said active cases now constituted one-third of the total infections. The total coronavirus caseload stood at 10,00,202 while there were 25,553 deaths from the disease, according to a PTI tally at 9.30 pm based on reports from states and union territories. India is ranked third in the global COVID-19 tally after the US and Brazil.
According to the Union Health Ministry, India has 3,31,146 active COVID-19 cases, which is around a third of the country's infection tally. It credited targeted measures for the steady decline in the active caseload. The ministry data updated at 8 am on Thursday showed the country's COVID-19 tally rose to 9,68,876 with a record single-day spike of 32,695 cases while the death toll climbed to 24,915 with 606 new fatalities. It was for the fifth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 28,000. The huge surge in cases has led several states to reimpose lockdown for varying periods.
