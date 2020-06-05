Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 11 Odisha Districts to Shutdown on Weekends, 20 Delhi Metro Staff Test Positive

Jun 5, 2020 8:11 am (IST)

NY Governor Wants Protesters to Get Tested | New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday said several days and nights of demonstrations in the state after the killing of George Floyd could accelerate the spread of the coronavirus, and urged protesters to get tested.(Reuters/Toby Melville)

“I'm not a nervous Nellie, I'm just looking at the numbers. Many wear masks. But there is no social distancing. Police are in their face ... If you were at a protest, get a test, please.”