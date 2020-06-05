Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 11 Odisha Districts to Shutdown on Weekends, 20 Delhi Metro Staff Test Positive

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The Odisha government has announced that it will impose a weekend shutdown in 11 districts to reduce the frequency of people coming out of their homes in June. "It means people will be at their homes for full eight days in the month of June," CM Naveen Patnaik has said.
The generic preventive measures include simple public health measures to be followed to reduce the risk of COVID-19 and need to be observed by all workers and visitors at all times.
Jun 5, 2020 8:11 am (IST)
NY Governor Wants Protesters to Get Tested | New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday said several days and nights of demonstrations in the state after the killing of George Floyd could accelerate the spread of the coronavirus, and urged protesters to get tested.(Reuters/Toby Melville)
“I'm not a nervous Nellie, I'm just looking at the numbers. Many wear masks. But there is no social distancing. Police are in their face ... If you were at a protest, get a test, please.”
Thermal screening provisions will be mandatorily placed at the entrance of malls and visitors will be allowed only if they use face cover or masks which should be worn at all times inside the…
Jun 5, 2020 7:59 am (IST)
Delhi Temple Prepares to Open Amid Rising Cases | Kalka Ji Temple authorities in Delhi are preparing with precautionary measures as religious places are set to open on June 8. Priest of the temple says,"we will follow all guidelines, we are installing sanitising tunnels at the entry points. Devotees to wear masks and avoid bringing offerings," ANI reports.
Jun 5, 2020 7:57 am (IST)
Life in a Pandemic | The feet of a migrant are pictured while shielding from the rain along with fellow migrants from Africa, Cuba and Haiti, who are stranded in Honduras after borders were closed due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, during their trek northward in an attempt to reach the US, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras June 3, 2020. (Reuters/Jorge Cabrera)
Jun 5, 2020 7:48 am (IST)
3 Authors Retract Lancet Study on HCQ | Three authors have retracted the study on Hydroxychloroquine published in the Lancet medical journal. The study found HCQ increased the risk of death in Covid-19 patients. It adds to the controversy around a drug championed by US President Donald Trump.
Today, three of the authors have retracted "Hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine with or without a macrolide for treatment of COVID-19: a multinational registry analysis" Read the Retraction notice and statement from The Lancet https://t.co/pPNCJ3nO8npic.twitter.com/pB0FBj6EXr
Egypt Hotels Attract With On-site Tests | Hotels in Egypt have implemented government safety regulations which include having an on-site clinic with resident doctor, regular temperature checks of guests and a quarantine area, as they try to attract domestic tourists, hotel officials said.
Private hospitals that have been asked by the government to reserve 20 per cent beds for coronavirus patients will be converted into dedicated COVID-19 facilities if they fail to comply with the order…
Jun 5, 2020 7:29 am (IST)
Woman Alleges LNJP Hospital Didn't Admit Her Father | A woman has alleged that her COVID-19-positive father was not admitted in time by a Delhi government hospital and he died on Thursday, a charge denied by the authorities of the facility.
◕The woman, Amarpreet Kaur, took to Twitter earlier in the day, saying, "My dad is having high fever. We need to shift him to hospital. I am standing outside LNJP Delhi & they are not taking him in. He is having corona, high fever and breathing problem. He won't survive without help. Pls help."
Jun 5, 2020 7:24 am (IST)
20 DMRC Staff Have Tested Positive Till Now | Twenty Delhi Metro staff, staying in Delhi-NCR, have tested positive for COVID-19 till date, sources said on Thursday. Many Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials have been coming to office or to station premises to ensure smooth resumption of services, whenever the orders come from the government.
Jun 5, 2020 7:22 am (IST)
10 Railway Coaches to be Isolation Wards in Delhi | Ten railway coaches converted into isolation ward for Covid-19 patients, at Shakur Basti railway station. The ward here has total 160 beds. Railway Medical Officer Dr J Bhatia says "Positive patients who are asymptomatic, or have mild/very mild symptoms will be kept here," ANI reports.
Jun 5, 2020 7:20 am (IST)
Jun 5, 2020 7:16 am (IST)
A medical official measures the temperature of a passenger using an infrared thermometer, following the outbreak of coronavirus. (PTI Photo)
The total number of cases in Delhi have crossed 25,000 and the state government has warned that private hospitals which do not comply with its direction to reserve 20 per cent beds for coronavirus patients by Friday will be converted into dedicated COVID-19 facilities.
With 1,359 more people testing positive, the total number of coronavirus cases climbed to 25,004. Twenty-two deaths were also reported on Thursday as the toll reached 650.
India's tally of coronavirus cases had crossed 2.16 lakh on Thursday after a record number of 9,304 people tested positive for the deadly virus infection in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the country stood at 2,16,919, including 6,075 deaths, Union Health Ministry data shows.
Maharashtra - the state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in India - reported the highest single-day spike in coronavirus deaths on Wednesday with 122 fatalities, taking the total number of deaths in the state to 2,587. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 74,860. 2,560 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, of which 1,276 cases were reported in Mumbai.