Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Centre Tells States to Monitor District-level Clusters; Samples of 2 Kids Who Returned from Nigeria Sent for Omicron Test

particular focus on areas reporting more than 10% positivity rate or over 60% bed occupancy on either or ICU.

On Saturday, a 35-year-old man with travel history to Zimbabwe and South Africa has tested positive for Omicron, becoming the second patient of the new COVID-19 variant in Delhi. He is admitted at the LNJP Hospital and only has weakness, officials said.

He returned to India from Zimbabwe and had even travelled to South Africa, the sources said, adding that he is fully vaccinated. The man belongs to Andhra Pradesh and was admitted to the hospital on December 5.

The LNJP Hospital has been designated for treatment of patients infected with the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The hospital has 35 patients currently. Till Friday night, there were 31 patients admitted to the hospital while four patients were brought there on Saturday, according to sources.

Meanwhile, Australia said on Sunday it will shorten the wait time for people to receive COVID-19 booster vaccines following a rise in cases of the Omicron variant.

Australia had previously said it would offer a COVID-19 booster to everyone over 18 and who had their second dose of the vaccine six months prior.

But with rising cases of the Omicron variant, Australia’s Health Minister Greg Hunt said the time interval will be shortened to five months after the second dose.

“A booster dose, five or more months after the second dose, will make sure that the protection from the primary course is even stronger and longer lasting and should help prevent spread of the virus,” Hunt said in an emailed statement.

