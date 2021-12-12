Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Centre Tells States to Monitor District-level Clusters; Samples of 2 Kids Who Returned from Nigeria Sent for Omicron Test

Live now
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Two children, who arrived from Nigeria, tested Covid-19 positive on Sunday and their samples have been sent to NCDC Delhi for genome sequencing to detect if the variant is Omicron, Indore COVID Nodal Officer Dr Amit Malakar said on Sunday.
The Union government on Saturday told states to keep a close watch on and implement measures at district level clusters of new Omicron variant, with a Read More
The UK could face a “large wave” of Omicron infections from January next year if restrictions on social gatherings are not imposed, a new scientific analysis warned on Saturday. The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) model lays out all the possible scenarios given the rate at which the infections are currently increasing in England, with uncertainty remaining on the numbers that would ultimately need hospitalisation due to the virus.
It comes at a time when the UK recorded another jump in Omicron cases on Friday, with 448 new infections, taking the total to 1,265. “Based on what we’re seeing we can expect there to be a large wave of Omicron in the UK,” said Dr Nick Davies, one of the researchers behind the LSHTM modelling.
The Union government on Saturday told states to keep a close watch on and implement measures at district level clusters of new Omicron variant, with a particular focus on areas reporting more than 10% positivity rate or over 60% bed occupancy on either or ICU, The Times of India reported.
Four crew members of a merchant navy ship, who had tested positive for coronavirus after they arrived in Goa from South Africa, have tested negative for the Omicron variant while another sample has been sent for retesting to Pune in Maharashtra, Goa health department officials said on Saturday.
“The five crew members, including two from Russia, had arrived from Cape Town. They had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month, following which their samples were sent for genomic sequencing to a laboratory in Pune as they had travelled from a highrisk country. 4 out of 5 initial samples sent for genomic sequencing are negative for #OmicronVariant. 1 sample has been put for retesting,” Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane tweeted on Saturday. Goa state epidemiologist Dr Utkarsh Betodkar said that one of the five samples had to be retested again due to some technical snag in the machine. This does not mean that it has been sent for reconfirmation. On the other hand, since all the four samples are negative (for Omicron strain), it is more likely that the fifth one also will be negative, he added.
A Bangladesh returnee has tested positive for COVID19 in West Bengal, following which his sample was sent for genome sequencing to ascertain whether he contracted the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, an official said on Saturday. The patient, a resident of Barasat in North 24 Parganas district, was found positive for the infection on Friday and admitted to staterun Beleghata ID and BG Hospital, he said. The person has been undergoing treatment at a special ward created to isolate corornavirus positive patients returning from abroad or other states to West Bengal, the official said.
Australia said on Sunday it will shorten the wait time for people to receive COVID-19 booster vaccines following a rise in cases of the Omicron variant. Australia had previously said it would offer a COVID-19 booster to everyone over 18 and who had their second dose of the vaccine six months prior. But with rising cases of the Omicron variant, Australia’s Health Minister Greg Hunt said the time interval will be shortened to five months after the second dose.
“A booster dose, five or more months after the second dose, will make sure that the protection from the primary course is even stronger and longer lasting and should help prevent spread of the virus,” Hunt said in an emailed statement.
Two children, who arrived from Nigeria, tested Covid-19 positive on Sunday and their samples have been sent to NCDC Delhi for genome sequencing to detect if the variant is Omicron, Indore COVID Nodal Officer Dr Amit Malakar said on Sunday.
On Saturday, a 35-year-old man with travel history to Zimbabwe and South Africa has tested positive for Omicron, becoming the second patient of the new COVID-19 variant in Delhi. He is admitted at the LNJP Hospital and only has weakness, officials said.
He returned to India from Zimbabwe and had even travelled to South Africa, the sources said, adding that he is fully vaccinated. The man belongs to Andhra Pradesh and was admitted to the hospital on December 5.
The LNJP Hospital has been designated for treatment of patients infected with the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The hospital has 35 patients currently. Till Friday night, there were 31 patients admitted to the hospital while four patients were brought there on Saturday, according to sources.
Meanwhile, Australia said on Sunday it will shorten the wait time for people to receive COVID-19 booster vaccines following a rise in cases of the Omicron variant.
Australia had previously said it would offer a COVID-19 booster to everyone over 18 and who had their second dose of the vaccine six months prior.
But with rising cases of the Omicron variant, Australia’s Health Minister Greg Hunt said the time interval will be shortened to five months after the second dose.
“A booster dose, five or more months after the second dose, will make sure that the protection from the primary course is even stronger and longer lasting and should help prevent spread of the virus,” Hunt said in an emailed statement.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.