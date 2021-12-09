Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Omicron Now in 57 Countries, Could Have Major Impact on Pandemic, Says WHO

Live now
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The World Health Organization says early evidence suggests the omicron variant may be spreading faster than the highly transmissible delta variant but brings with it less severe coronavirus disease though it’s too early to make firm conclusions. The comments come among swirling concerns about the new variant that first emerged in southern Africa last month, prompting some countries to shut their Read More
Federal health officials on Wednesday authorized a new COVID-19 antibody drug for people with serious health problems or allergies who cant get adequate protection from vaccination. Antibody drugs have been a standard treatment for treating COVID-19 infections for over a year. But the AstraZeneca antibody drug cleared by the Food and Drug Administration is different. It’s the first intended for long-term prevention against COVID-19 infection, rather than a short-term treatment.
Pune has become the second district in Maharashtra to achieve 100 per cent administration of the first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccines after Mumbai, officials said on Wednesday. As per the data shared by the district administration, the total population of Pune (district) is 1,13,53,633 and the targeted population (above 18) for the first dose was 83,42,700. However, the actual number of people who were given the doses was 83,44,544. The estimation about the percentage is based on the 2019 voters list, the authorities said.
Assam reported no COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, while 134 new cases pushed the tally to 6,18,042, the National Health Mission bulletin here said. The number of active cases currently in the state is 1,194 as against 1,218 on Tuesday. The number of positive cases detected during the day declined to 134 as against the previous day’s 150 with the positivity rate falling to 0.41 per cent from 0.45 percent on Tuesday Kamrup (Metro) reported 77 new cases, followed by seven in Jorhat, six in Kamrup (Rural), and five in Lakhimpur during the day.
Maharashtra’s first patient of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, who resides in Thane district, was on Wednesday discharged from a hospital after testing negative for the infection, a civic official said. The patient, a 33-year-old marine engineer from Kalyan Dombivli municipal area, had arrived at the Delhi airport from South Africa via Dubai in the last week of November.
West Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rose to 16,20,803 on Wednesday as 574 more people tested positive for the infection, while six fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 19,568, a health bulletin said. Three fresh fatalities were registered in Kolkata, two in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district, and one in Uttar Dinajpur, it said.
“Emerging data from SouthAfrica suggest increased risk of reinfection with Omicron, but more data are needed to draw firmer conclusions. There’s also some evidence that Omicron causes milder disease than Delta, but again it’s still too early to be definitive,” WHO D-G Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
As of now, there is no case of #Omicron variant in Andhra Pradesh. As a precautionary measure, we've reserved 300 beds to handle Covid-19 cases. I appeal to all to follow the Covid appropriate behavior: Dr Y Kiran Kumar, Superintendent, Govt General Hospital, Vijayawada pic.twitter.com/Tbc6gcsnjw
South Africa has approved the use of Pfizer’s coronavirus booster vaccine for people aged over 18 years, amid mounting concern following a record of almost 20,000 infections overnight, largely ascribed to the new and highly-mutating Omicron variant. The South African Health Products Authority (SAHPRA) on Wednesday approved the use of Pfizer’s Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine after BioNTech and Pfizer announced that two doses of their vaccine may not be enough to protect against the Omicron variant.
Meanwhile, WHO officials stuck to their stance that giving booster shots to people who are already vaccinated should be a secondary priority to getting first doses into the arms of people in places that have relatively little vaccination coverage.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told Associate Press that the data is very limited and the agency is working on a more detailed analysis of what the new mutant form of the coronavirus might hold for the U.S. But the disease is mild in almost all of the cases seen so far, she said, with reported symptoms mainly cough, congestion and fatigue. One person was hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported, CDC officials said.
Britain recorded 131 new cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant on Wednesday, taking the total to 568, as it emerged that government ministers are in discussion about plans for tougher rules in an effort to slow the spread of the highly transmissible variant first detected in South Africa.
According to reports emerging from ministerial quarters, Prime Minister Boris Johnson may decide to move the country to the so-called Plan B winter strategy of dealing with COVID-19 which would see people being directed to work from home, compulsory face masks in all settings and vaccine passports for entry to most venues. The government has so far stopped short of enforcing Plan B and issued guidelines for compulsory face masks on transport and some indoor settings, such as shops.
