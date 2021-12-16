Coronavirus LIVE Updates: UK Records Highest-ever Daily Covid Cases; Alarm Bells in Maha as Experts Warn of 'Large Number of Omicron Cases'

Live now
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Experts have told the Maharashtra Cabinet that a large number of Omicron cases are expected in Maharashtra in January, in an alarming warning. According to health experts, these patients will not just be from big cities, but also smaller towns. Following the alarm bells, CM Uddhav Thackeray has directed the health administration to undertake vaccination drive to complete double doses at the earliest. Read More
For the 3rd time in almost 22 months, Mumbai recorded zero Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday, even as the new variant Omicron continues to cause concern, officials said. The previous nil deaths were notched on December 11 and October 17 in the city, and for several weeks, fatalities here have been restricted to single-digit figures.
However, the city still continues to record the state’s highest number of new infections daily – 238 on December 15, taking the progressive total to 765,934 since the pandemic started in mid-March 2020.
West Bengal reported its first case of Omicron on Wednesday as a seven-year-old boy tested positive for the coronavirus variant in the state’s Malda, officials said. The seven-year-old had arrived at Hyderabad from Abu Dhabi, one of the non-high-risk countries on December 11, and then arrived at Kolkata on the same day before going to Malda. He was found positive at Hyderabad and his sample was sent for genome sequencing.
West Bengal reported its first case of Omicron on Wednesday as a seven-year-old boy tested positive for the coronavirus variant in the state’s Malda, officials said. The seven-year-old had arrived at Hyderabad from Abu Dhabi, one of the non-high-risk countries on December 11, and then arrived at Kolkata on the same day before going to Malda. He was found positive at Hyderabad and his sample was sent for genome sequencing.
Two persons from Kenya and Somalia have tested positive for Omicron on Wednesday, three days after they arrived in Hyderabad while three more passengers from “at risk” countries have tested positive for Covid-19. The samples of the three fliers have been sent for genome sequencing to find out if they are infected by Omicron, the new variant of Covid. In all, the health authorities were waiting for genome sequencing results of six passengers.
Four new Omicron cases were reported in Kerala on Wednesday evening, taking the state tally to five. Kerala had reported its first Omicron case earlier this month when a returnee from UK was confirmed to be down with the new Covid strain. Two of the fresh Omicron cases are the mother and wife of the first patient, who were on his contact list. They have been isolating.
Experts have told the Maharashtra Cabinet that a large number of Omicron cases are expected in Maharashtra in January, in an alarming warning. According to health experts, these patients will not just be from big cities, but also smaller towns. Following the alarm bells, CM Uddhav Thackeray has directed the health administration to undertake vaccination drive to complete double doses at the earliest.
Maharashtra recorded a sharp rise of 27% in daily Covid numbers in 24 hours. While the state registered 684 cases on Tuesday, the tally rose to 925 on Wednesday.
Meawnhile, the United Kingdom recorded the highest-ever daily number of coronavirus cases on Thursday.
Four new Omicron cases were reported in Kerala on Wednesday evening, taking the state tally to five. Kerala had reported its first Omicron case earlier this month when a returnee from UK was confirmed to be down with the new Covid strain. Two of the fresh Omicron cases are the mother and wife of the first patient, who were on his contact list. They have been isolating.
Meanwhile, India on Thursday harped on the need for vaccines to battle the COVID-19 situation in the world, especially as the virus keeps mutating. “If we need to have any sustainable recovery from the pandemic, it should start with vaccines,” India’s Permanent Representative to UN TS Tirumurti said speaking at a joint PBC-ECOSOC meeting on ‘promoting durable peace & sustainable development in the context of recovery from COVID-19 pandemic.
“Following the emergence of the Omicron variant, India had immediately offered support to the affected countries in Africa, including by supplying made-in-India vaccines, essential life-saving drugs and medical equipment,” said Tirumurti
“To ramp the production capacity of vaccines, it is essential that the global supply chains of raw materials be kept open. Human-centric & citizen-friendly digital tech need to be promoted, with a special focus on women and youth,” he added.
Thousands marched in New Zealand’s capital Wellington on Thursday to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and lockdowns, as the country reached the 90% fully vaccinated milestone.
New Zealand’s tough lockdown and vaccination drives have helped keep coronavirus infections and related deaths low, but it has also drawn criticism from some calling for more freedoms and an end to mandatory vaccine requirements.
The government has mandated vaccinations for teachers, workers in the health and disability sectors, police and other public service sectors.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.