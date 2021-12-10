Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Expert Panel's Meeting on Covishield Booster Dose Approval Today Amid Omicron Scare

Read more

In an application to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), Prakash Kumar Singh, the Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at Serum Institute of India (SII) cited that the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has already approved the booster dose of AstraZeneca ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine, they said.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, too, has sought permission from India’s drug regulator to conduct a phase-3 clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Sputnik Light vaccine as a booster dose against COVID-19 in India, sources said on Thursday. Stating the Sputnik Light is the Component 1 of the Gam-COVID-Vac Combined Vector Vaccine (Sputnik V), P Madhavi, the Director-Regulatory Affairs at Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, proposed to use batches of the vaccine manufactured at Hetero Biopharma Limited, Telangana, and at its loan license facility at Shilpa Biologicals Private Limited in Karnataka for the phase-3 trial.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s regulatory authority has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as a booster shot, opening the way for third doses to be administered to battle the current surge driven by the omicron variant.

South Africa’s new COVID-19 cases continue to rise. In the last 24 hours, South Africa recorded 22,391 new cases, up from about 200 per day in early November. More than 90% of the new cases are omicron, according to genetic sequencing surveys.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority approved the Pfizer vaccine as a booster shot for people 18 years and older, six months after they received their second dose.

