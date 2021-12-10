Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Expert Panel's Meeting on Covishield Booster Dose Approval Today Amid Omicron Scare

Live now
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) will hold a meeting on Monday on the need for administering booster doses amid the Omicron variant scare. Recently the Serum Institute of India sought from India’s drug regulator approval for Covishield as a booster dose citing adequate stock of the vaccine in the country and a demand for a booster shot due to the emergence of new coronavirus variants. Read More
There was a good news as reports of all the nine patients infected with new corona variant Omicron and admitted to the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences hospital in Jaipur came negative, after which all have been discharged. All patients are completely healthy and asymptomatic. Their blood, CT scan, and other tests are normal. The doctors have advised them to remain in home quarantine for seven days.
Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said that the department was quite alert and vigilant from the beginning over the new variant of corona.
West Bengal reported 567 new COVID19 cases on Thursday, seven less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 16,21,370, a health department bulletin said. The COVID19 death toll rose to 19,575 as seven more persons succumbed to the disease, the bulletin said. Of the seven deaths, three were from North 24 Parganas district and one each from Kolkata, South 24 Parganas, Birbhum and CoochBehar districts, it said. The state had reported 574 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Wednesday.
Australia will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 from Jan. 10, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, after the rollout cleared final regulatory hurdles. “This will be welcome news for millions of families across the country who want the opportunity for their children to be vaccinated,” Morrison said in a statement.
After reviewing clinical data from Canada, the country’s vaccination advisory group recommended an eight-week interval between the two doses, which can be shortened to three weeks if there is an outbreak.
The number of cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Britain has nearly doubled in one day after a further 249 cases were confirmed on Thursday, bringing the UK total to 817. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said if the growth rate and doubling time continue at the rate seen in the last two weeks, they expect to see at least 50 per cent of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases to be caused by Omicron variant in the next two to four weeks. Prime Minister Boris Johnson had earlier said that the variant’s doubling rate could be between two to three days as he announced tougher measures of expanded compulsory face masks in indoor settings, work from home guidance and COVID vaccine certification for entry into venues.
U.S. health authorities said Thursday that 16- and 17-year-olds should get a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine once they’re six months past their last shot. The U.S. and many other nations already were urging adults to get booster shots to pump up immunity that can wane months after vaccination, calls that intensified with the discovery of the worrisome new omicron variant.
On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency authorization for 16- and 17-year-olds to get a third dose of the vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech. And hours later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted the last barrier saying those teens should get their booster as soon as it’s time.
In an application to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), Prakash Kumar Singh, the Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at Serum Institute of India (SII) cited that the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has already approved the booster dose of AstraZeneca ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine, they said.
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, too, has sought permission from India’s drug regulator to conduct a phase-3 clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Sputnik Light vaccine as a booster dose against COVID-19 in India, sources said on Thursday. Stating the Sputnik Light is the Component 1 of the Gam-COVID-Vac Combined Vector Vaccine (Sputnik V), P Madhavi, the Director-Regulatory Affairs at Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, proposed to use batches of the vaccine manufactured at Hetero Biopharma Limited, Telangana, and at its loan license facility at Shilpa Biologicals Private Limited in Karnataka for the phase-3 trial.
Meanwhile, South Africa’s regulatory authority has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as a booster shot, opening the way for third doses to be administered to battle the current surge driven by the omicron variant.
South Africa’s new COVID-19 cases continue to rise. In the last 24 hours, South Africa recorded 22,391 new cases, up from about 200 per day in early November. More than 90% of the new cases are omicron, according to genetic sequencing surveys.
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority approved the Pfizer vaccine as a booster shot for people 18 years and older, six months after they received their second dose.
