Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Steady Surge Pushes India's Omicron Tally to 2,043, Maharashtra Leads; UP Schools Shut Till Jan 15

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India’s Omicron tally went past the 2000-mark on Tuesday with 153 more cases taking the total number of patients to 2,043. The variant is now spread across 24 states and UT’s in the country with fresh cases being recorded in Meghalaya. Amid the steady rise in infections, the Uttar Pradesh schools will remain closed till January 15, state govt announced.

The state government has also imposed curbs on cinema halls, malls, swimming pools, while the night curfew from 11pm to 5am will continue. Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported the highest Omicron cases, with 75 fresh Omicron cases, the total tally climbed to 653. Mumbai reported 40 new Omicron cases for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, taking the city’s total count to 408. Of the total Omicron cases in the state, 259 have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test. The BMC commissioner IS Chahal in a TV interview said that according to experts, Omicron was responsible for 80 per cent of the Covid cases in Mumbai, reducing the Delta variant to the remaining 20%.

Currently, Omicron is said to be the dominant variant across the globe. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention posted its newest estimates Tuesday, stating that the omicron variant accounted for 95% of new coronavirus infections last week. The CDC uses genomic surveillance data to make projections about which versions of the COVID-19 viruses are causing the most of the new infections. CDC said more than 99.5% of coronaviruses were delta as recently as the end of November.

Along with US, Omicron could become a dominant coronavirus strain in Singapore in the next two months, completely replacing the Delta variant, a senior infectious diseases expert has warned. Meanwhile, France reported the biggest one-day record at 2,71,686 cases and Australia logged 47,799 fresh cases.

