Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Highest Since May, Delhi's Covid Cases Jump 50%, Positivity Rate 3.64%; Europe Tops 100 Million Cases

continent has once again become the pandemic’s epicentre in recent months and is battling an upsurge of cases spurred on by the highly transmissible Omicron strain.

Delhi’s Saturday rise is the highest since May 21 when 3,009 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 4.76 per cent, while 252 deaths were also reported on that day. On Friday, the city had recorded 1,796 cases and a positivity rate of 1.73 per cent and on Thursday, 1,313 cases were recorded with a 2.44 per cent positivity rate, as per the official figures.

The European region, including 52 countries and territories from the Atlantic coast to Azerbaijan and Russia, has recorded 100,074,753 infections of Covid-19 over the past two years, the tally showed. That is equivalent to more than a third of the 288,279,803 cases declared worldwide since the outbreak of the pandemic in late 2019 in China

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Saturday reported 6,347 new COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload in the city to 7,91,457, a civic official said. Saturday’s count is the highest since the 5,888 cases witnessed on April 24 this year during the second wave. The death toll increased by one to reach 16,377. The active case tally stood at 22,334, a sharp rise from 16,441 the day earlier.

France has become the sixth country in the world to report more than 10 million COVID-19 infections since the pandemic began, according to official data published on Saturday. Health authorities in the country confirmed more than 200,000 daily COVID cases for a fourth straight day. Announcing fresh curbs amid a massive rise in cases, the government has asked, children aged six and above will have to wear a face mask on public transport from Monday. Masks had previously been compulsory from the age of 11, but Paris is tightening regulations given the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

