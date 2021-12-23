Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM Modi, Kejriwal to Hold Covid Meet; AstraZeneca Begins Work on Omicron-targeted Version of Vaccine

Read more

told the paper that preliminary steps in producing the updated vaccine have been taken in case it is needed, together with their partners AstraZeneca.

“Adenovirus-based vaccines [such as that made by Oxford/AstraZeneca] could in principle be used to respond to any new variant more rapidly than some may previously have realised.”

Fourteen more Omicron cases have been reported in Telangana, taking the total number of cases of the new coronavirus variant in the State to 38, the State Health Department said on Wednesday. Of the 14 cases, 12 are passengers who arrived at the international airport from countries other than those declared at risk by the Centre, while two are from “at risk” countries, it said in a bulletin.

Two foreign returnees, who had tested positive for COVID-19, on Wednesday were found to have been infected by the Omicron variant, a senior health official said. One of them had returned from Nigeria and the other from United Kingdom, he said.

Nine people, including six women, were found infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Gujarat on Wednesday, officials of the state health Department said. With this, the state’s overall count of Omicron cases has reached 23. Of these patients, four have already been discharged from hospitals following their recovery, while 19 are undergoing treatment.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.