Live now

Auto Refresh

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Booster Decision Deferred as Expert Panel Divided; Rajasthan Says Contact Tracing on for 9 Omicron Patients

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics deferred deciding on Covid-19 booster shot for want of more scientific evidence, while experts think additional dose might be necessary for elderly.

News18.com | December 07, 2021, 08:54 IST
Key Events

Key Events
Dec 07, 2021 08:54 IST

'Costly, Time-Consuming': WHO Advises Against Blood Plasma Treatment for Covid-19

Covid treatments using plasma taken from the blood of recovered coronavirus patients should not be given to people with mild or moderate illness, the World Health Organization said Tuesday. Convalescent plasma showed some early promise when given intravenously to people sick with Covid-19. But in advice published in the British Medical Journal, the WHO now says that “current evidence shows that it does not improve survival nor reduce the need for mechanical ventilation, and it is costly and time-consuming to administer”. READ MORE

Dec 07, 2021 08:50 IST

US Cruise Ship with Covid-19 Infections Has New Passengers

A cruise ship that carried at least 17 passengers and crew members with breakthrough COVID-19 infections when it docked in New Orleans has set sail again with new passengers. Nine crew members and eight passengers were infected when the Norwegian Breakaway arrived on Sunday, a Louisiana Department of Health spokeswoman said Monday. None had any symptoms and only fully vaccinated people are allowed on board, Norwegian Cruise Line said.

Dec 07, 2021 08:40 IST

Assam Reports Six New Deaths, 182 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Assam’s COVID-19 tally rose to 6,17,758 as 182 more people tested positive for the infection on Monday while six new fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,126, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

Dec 07, 2021 08:40 IST

32 Fresh Virus Cases in Haryana, No Death

Haryana on Monday reported 32 coronavirus cases, pushing the state’s infection count to 7,71,851, according to a medical bulletin. No death was reported due to the infection in the state, which has so far reported 10,054 fatalities.

Dec 07, 2021 08:37 IST

WHO Says Malaria Fight Disrupted by Pandemic

Dec 07, 2021 08:30 IST

France Can Avoid Return to Lockdown and Still Save Christmas, Says PM

France will close nightclubs ahead of Christmas and tighten social distancing measures in response to the emergent Omicron variant of the coronavirus but there is no need for new lockdowns or curfews, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Monday. Castex said a fifth wave of the pandemic was now surging through the country. But he said that with 52 million people now vaccinated – nearly 90% of those eligible – the situation is better than in previous outbreaks and there is no need for drastic measures to save Christmas.

Dec 07, 2021 08:14 IST

2 More Indigenous Covid Vaccines Soon, Mandaviya Tells Lok Sabha

Two more indigenous Covid-19 vaccines will be available in the coming days, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in Lok Sabha on Monday during a debate on the passage of the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021 – which was later passed. The Minister said third phase trial data for both the new vaccines has been submitted.

Dec 07, 2021 07:49 IST

Mandaviya Says 85% of Adult Population Got 1st Jab

More than 85 per cent of India’s eligible adult population has received the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine as the cumulative doses administered so far crossed 128.66 crore on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said. Over 71 lakh vaccine doses have been administered on Monday till 7 pm.

Dec 07, 2021 07:20 IST

Emergence of Omicron Was Inevitable, Says Prez Ramaphosa as Cases Increase Five-fold in S Africa

South Africa’s fourth COVID-19 wave was anticipated and the emergence of the new Omicron variant was inevitable, President Cyril Ramaphosa has said, terming the surge in infections a matter of “great concern”. The president said the number of daily infections has increased five-fold in the past week, with nearly a quarter of all COVID-19 tests now returning positive. Two weeks ago, only two per cent of tests were positive.

Dec 07, 2021 07:19 IST

Thailand Reports 'Likely' Case of Omicron

A Thai health official said Monday that the country’s first suspected case of the new omicron variant had been detected but authorities would withhold confirmation ahead of further test results. Head of the Department of Medical Sciences, Supakit Sirilak, said at a daily press briefing that the likely case of the omicron variant had been identified in an American businessman who entered Thailand from Spain.

Dec 07, 2021 07:18 IST

UK Minister Confirms Community Transmission of Omicron

The UK’s health minister on Monday told Parliament that the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 is now in transmission within the community across regions of England, as he confirmed a total of 336 cases of the mutation first detected in South Africa. According to the latest data, there are now 261 cases in England, 71 in Scotland and four in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases across the UK to 336, Sajid Javid said in his statement to the House of Commons.

Dec 07, 2021 07:17 IST

India, Russia Agree to Fast Track Early Mutual Recognition of COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates

India and Russia on Monday expressed confidence that early mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates will further facilitate movement of persons between the two countries and agreed to fast track the formalities for it. The two countries also agreed to consider the resumption of direct passenger and cargo flights to their pre-pandemic capacity, said a joint statement issued after in-person talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Dec 07, 2021 07:17 IST

Mumbai Reports First 2 Cases of Omicron; Maha Tally at 10

Two fully vaccinated persons who returned from abroad last month have tested positive for the new Omicron strain of coronavirus in Mumbai, the first cases of the variant found in the metropolis, the civic body said on Monday, taking the number of such infections in Maharashtra to 10. A man who returned from South Africa and his close contact who came from the US were found infected with the Omicron strain, according to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release.

Dec 07, 2021 07:16 IST

Bangalore Airport Announces Enhanced Measures for Passengers from At-risk Countries

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates the Kempegowda International Airport here, on Monday announced enhanced measures for passengers arriving from at-risk countries. The measures include addition of 50 new testing machines to scale up testing capacities and reduce waiting time, increasing free WI-FI time limit from 45 minutes to four hours, adequate seating area, among others, BIAL said in a late evening release.

laboratories on Saturday said their recommendation was not for the national immunisation programme as many more scientific experiments are required to assess its impact.

In a bulletin issued on Saturday, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) said the mention of the booster dose in its previous bulletin was merely a discussion about the potential role of additional dose of Covid-19 vaccines in high-risk populations. Some experts however say that healthcare workers, who were among the first to be vaccinated, the immunocompromised and the elderly may have decreasing immunity against Covid-19 and can be at higher risk of contracting the virus, particularly in the wake of new variants, according to a Times of India report.

In Rajasthan, nine people, including four members of a family, were found infected with the Omicron. The patients are admitted to the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) Hospital, a dedicated Covid facility of the state government in Jaipur. All the nine patients are asymptomatic, said Dr Narottam Sharma, CMHO. “We are taking the matter seriously and are doing contact tracing and taking effective measures,” Sharma said.

Official sources told PTI that the sample of three more patients who have tested positive for coronavirus have been sent for genome sequencing at the genome sequencing facility developed at the state-run SMS medical college here. One of them is a woman who tested positive for the infection at the Jaipur airport on Monday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

