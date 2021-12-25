Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Omicron Hits Holiday Season, NYC, Italy & UK Record Biggest Single Day Rise; Chile to Offer 4th Covid Vaccine from Feb

Read more

India’s Omicron tally climbed to 358, of which 70 per cent cases have been asymptomatic, the government said. Of the 358 cases, 183 were analysed and it was found that 87 of them were fully vaccinated with three having received booster doses, a Times of India report stated. The vaccination status of 73 is still unknown, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at a press conference.

as the rise of the Omicron variant heralded on Friday another pandemic-tinged Christmas for billions, France set a new daily coronavirus infections record on Friday, registering 94,124 cases over 24 hours, the highest figure since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. It marked the second day in a row that infections climbed to record highs.

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded another spike- 683 new coronavirus cases and one fatality on Friday. The city had reported 490 cases on Wednesday and 602 cases on Thursday. And Delhi recorded 180 fresh Covid infections, the highest in a day since June 16, while the positivity rate mounted to 0.29 per cent, according to the health department’s data.

The spike in daily cases comes on Christmas eve and days ahead of the New Year festivities as people thronged markets and held gatherings despite health experts cautioning them not to lower their guard.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.