Coronavirus LIVE Updates: One-Day Deaths in US Cross 9/11 Toll at 3,000; Aussie Vaccine Dropped After HIV False Positives

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: In a grim milestone, the United States recorded over 3,000 American COVID-19 deaths in a single day, surpassing the fatalities on D-Day or 9/11. The crisis across the country is pushing medical centers to the breaking point and leaving staff members and public health officials burned out and plagued by tears and nightmares.

Meanwhile, a panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to endorse emergency use of Pfizer Inc’s coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for the agency to authorize the shot for a nation that has lost more than 285,000 lives to COVID-19 .

The FDA is widely expected to authorize the vaccine, developed with German partner BioNTech SE, for emergency use in the United States within days. Distribution and inoculations are expected to begin almost immediately thereafter.

Here are live updates:

- Bihar Records 595 New COVID-19 Cases, Four More Deaths | Bihar on Thursday reported 595 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 2,41,533, as per a bulletin issued by the Health Department. Two COVID-19 patients each died in Nawada and Supaul districts, following which the toll increased to 1,307, it said. A total of 442 people recovered in the last 24 hours. There are 5,286 active cases in the state at present.

- Karnataka Slashes Fines for Violating Covid-19 Guidelines | Reeling under backlash from citizens and businesses, the Karnataka government has slashed the fines imposed for violators of Covid-19 guidelines such as wearing mask and maintaining physical distance in shops, hotels, party halls, cinema halls, shopping malls and other public places, an official said on Thursday.

- Bengal Reports 46 More COVID Deaths, 2,801 New Cases | West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll went up to 8,916 after 46 people succumbed to the disease on Thursday, while 2,801 fresh cases of infection took the tally 5,13,752, the health department said in a bulletin here. The discharge rate of coronavirus patients in the state improved to 93.70 per cent after 2,951 recoveries were registered on Thursday.

- Australian COVID-19 Vaccine Dropped over False Positive HIV Result | Development of a Covid-19 vaccine in Australia was abandoned Friday after clinical trials produced a false positive HIV result among subjects involved in early-stage testing.

- The result prompted the government to axe plans to purchase millions of doses of the candidate vaccine and instead increase orders of alternatives from AstraZeneca and Novax, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

- The U.S. recorded 3,124 deaths Wednesday, the highest one-day total yet, according to Johns Hopkins University. Up until last week, the peak was 2,603 deaths on April 15, when New York City was the epicenter of the nations outbreak.

- One-day US Deaths Top 3,000, More Than D-Day or 9/11 | Just when the U.S. appears on the verge of rolling out a COVID-19 vaccine, the numbers have become gloomier than ever: Over 3,000 American deaths in a single day, more than on D-Day or 9/11. One million new cases in the span of five days. More than 106,000 people in the hospital. The crisis across the country is pushing medical centers to the breaking point and leaving staff members and public health officials burned out and plagued by tears and nightmares.

- Talk Show Host Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive for Coronavirus | Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres said on Thursday that she had tested positive for the coronavirus but was feeling fine. The American comedian said on Twitter that all her close contacts had been notified. "I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19 . Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now," she said in a Twitter posting.

- Pfizer had asked that the two-dose vaccine be approved for use in people aged 16 to 85. Several advisory panel members discussed whether 16 and 17-year-olds should be included in the recommendation because the risk to these individuals is low, and the evidence in the trial was scant.