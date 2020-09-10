Coronavirus LIVE Updates: IMF Says Covid-19 Far from Over; AstraZeneca Vaccine Trial Halt is 'Safety Valve' at Work, Says Fauci

Coronavirus live updates: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that the Covid-19 pandemic is “far from over” and underscored the need for multilateral cooperation to ensure adequate supplies once a vaccine is available. In an essay published in Foreign Policy magazine, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and chief economist Gita Gopinath said the ongoing economic recovery from the crisis was the result of the rapid implementation and unprecedented scale of government and central bank support, but more efforts would be needed. “The recovery remains very fragile and uneven across regions and sectors. To ensure that the recovery continues, it is essential that support not be prematurely withdrawn,” the two economists wrote in the essay. COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus has killed 900,000 worldwide, and the IMF estimates the total cost of the crisis will reach $12 trillion by the end of 2021, with low-income countries likely to need continued support.
The IMF has provided emergency funding to 75 countries, including 47 low-income countries, and said it was ready to provide further support to a wider range of middle-income countries. In addition to supporting workers and businesses, and investing to arrest global warming and reverse rising inequality, the IMF leaders said governments must cooperate internationally to bring the health crisis to an end. As of September 8, at least 128 vaccines were under development, and 37 had reached human trials, they wrote, forecasting a 90% chance of developing a successful product. But global cooperation was needed to ensure timely production, adequate supplies for all countries, regardless of their financial means, and an equitable distribution. The IMF officials lauded creation of COVAX, a global COVID-19 vaccine allocation plan co-led by the World Health Organization that is backed by 76 rich countries, but not the United States.
Sep 10, 2020 9:04 am (IST)
Green Line (Kirti Nagar/Inderlok to Brig Hoshiar Singh) of the Delhi Metro is operational from today; Visuals from Inderlok metro station.
A commuter says,"It feels good to travel in metro after almost 6 months. It will be better if service hours are extended." pic.twitter.com/Ue3jiPnxeV
Testing Update | The total number of samples tested up to September 9 is 5,29,34, 433 including 11, 29,756 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Sep 10, 2020 8:51 am (IST)
Two undertrial prisoners who tested positive for Covid-19 escaped from the temporary jail set up by Yerawada Central Prison in Pune at about 1 am today. Search underway: Jail Official.
Sep 10, 2020 8:50 am (IST)
Sep 10, 2020 8:33 am (IST)
Sep 10, 2020 8:25 am (IST)
Update | Ladakh reports 40 new Covid-19 cases; 41 patients cured and discharged: Department of Information & Public Relations Leh, Ladakh.
Sep 10, 2020 8:20 am (IST)
Trump Downplayed Risk to Reduce Panic: Book | US President Donald Trump has acknowledged downplaying the dangers of the deadly novel coronavirus as he did not want to create panic, according to a new book by a renowned US investigative journalist. The book, 'Rage', by Bob Woodward is being described by the publisher as an "unprecedented" and "intimate tour de force" of new reporting on the Trump presidency that is facing a pandemic, economic disaster and racial unrest. It is scheduled to hit the stores on September 15, less than two months before the November 3 presidential elections. Excerpts of the book and clippings of the interviews with Trump were released by Woodward to some media outlets on Wednesday.
Sep 10, 2020 8:08 am (IST)
Travellers from India Must Take COVID Tests for Singapore Trip | All travellers from India who are not Singaporeans and permanent residents will have to take a coronavirus test within 72 hours before departing for Singapore from next Thursday, in a move to reduce the number of imported cases from the country. Among the recent infections is a one-year-old Singaporean baby who had arrived from India on August 24. He was the only imported case on Tuesday. On Monday, two of the three imported cases had arrived from India. The travellers will have to present a valid negative test result that has to be taken within 72 hours before their flight to Singapore, the Health Ministry said in a statement.
Sep 10, 2020 8:00 am (IST)
Sep 10, 2020 7:52 am (IST)
Red Line (Rithala-Shaheed Sthal) of the Delhi Metro is operational from today. Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli-HUDA City Centre) & Blue Line (Dwarka Sec21-Noida Electronic City/Vaishali), Pink Line (Majilis Park-Shiv Vihar), Green Line (Kirti Nagar/Inderlok to Brig Hoshiar Singh) & Violet Line (Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh) also operational now: Delhi Metro.
Sep 10, 2020 7:38 am (IST)
Sep 10, 2020 7:25 am (IST)
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) resumes services on red, green and violet lines. People queue up to board metro trains at Kashmere Gate metro station.
Update | The total number of Covid-19 cases in Mizoram is 1,333 including 583 active cases and 750 discharged: State Government.
Sep 10, 2020 7:17 am (IST)
Halt of Vaccine Trial is 'Safety Valve' at Work: Fauci | The top US infectious disease expert said AstraZeneca's suspension of final testing of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate shows one of the safety valves built into the studies to spot any potential problems. It's unfortunate that it happened and hopefully they'll be able to proceed along with the remainder of the trial. But you don't know they need to investigate it further, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, infectious diseases chief at the National Institutes of Health. AstraZeneca had earlier announced its final-stage studies are on temporary hold while the company investigates whether a research volunteer's potentially unexplained illness is a side effect of the shot or a coincidence.
People wearing protective face masks are seen on the streets of New York. (Reuters)
Meanwhile, the top US infectious disease expert said AstraZeneca's suspension of final testing of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate shows one of the safety valves built into the studies to spot any potential problems. "It's unfortunate that it happened and hopefully they'll be able to proceed along with the remainder of the trial. But you don't know they need to investigate it further, Dr. Anthony Fauci, infectious diseases chief at the National Institutes of Health, told CBS This Morning on Wednesday. Late Tuesday, AstraZeneca announced its final-stage studies are on temporary hold while the company investigates whether a research volunteer's potentially unexplained illness is a side effect of the shot or a coincidence. Behind-the-scenes monitors known as the data and safety monitoring board in Britain paused vaccinations while alerting its safety counterparts in the US, said Dr. Moncef Slaoui of Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration's vaccine development program.
Late last month, AstraZeneca began recruiting 30,000 people in the U.S. for its largest study of the vaccine. It also is testing the vaccine, developed by Oxford University, in thousands of people in Britain, and in smaller studies in Brazil and South Africa. Scientists around the world have been scrambling to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus since the pandemic began. Nearly 900,000 deaths have been reported in the pandemic. An AstraZeneca spokesperson confirmed the pause in vaccinations covers studies in the US and other countries. The company would not provide further details of the illness. Earlier stage studies of the vaccine hadn't revealed any serious side effects.
“It's important to point out that that's the reason why you have various phases of trials, to determine if in fact these candidates are safe,” Fauci said. “It's really one of the safety valves you have on clinical trials such as this. Nor is it uncommon for pauses in research to investigate if a reaction is really related to the vaccine or not, he said. I'm not concerned. I simply think is how research works and what we want research to be doing,” said Dr Carlos del Rio of Emory University, who isn't involved with the AstraZeneca testing, on Wednesday.