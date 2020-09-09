Coronavirus LIVE Updates: AstraZeneca Halts Vaccine Trial Due to ‘Unexplained’ Illness in Volunteer; Plasma Therapy Not Beneficial in Reducing Mortality, Says Study

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: In disappointing news on the vaccine front, pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said it had "voluntarily paused" a randomised clinical trial of its coronavirus vaccine in what it called a routine action after a volunteer developed an unexplained illness. The company, which is developing the drug alongside the University of Oxford, is a frontrunner in the global race for a Covid-19 vaccine. "As part of the ongoing randomized, controlled global trials of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine, our standard review process was triggered and we voluntarily paused vaccination to allow review of safety data by an independent committee," a spokesperson said. "This is a routine action which has to happen whenever there is a potentially unexplained illness in one of the trials, while it is investigated, ensuring we maintain the integrity of the trials."
It added that in large trials, illnesses will sometimes happen by chance but must be reviewed independently. "We are working to expedite the review of the single event to minimise any potential impact on the trial timeline," the spokesperson added. It was not immediately clear where the patient was, or the nature and severity of their illness. Holds during clinical trials are not uncommon, but this is thought to be the first time it has happened for a Covid-19 vaccine trial. AstraZeneca is one of nine companies currently in late-stage Phase 3 trials for their vaccine candidates. In the US, the company began enrolling 30,000 volunteers across dozens of sites on August 31. The vaccine, called AZD1222, uses a weakened version of a common cold causing adenovirus that has been engineered to code for the spike protein that the novel coronavirus uses to invade cells. After vaccination, this protein is produced inside the human body, which primes the immune system to attack the coronavirus if the person is later infected.
Sep 9, 2020 8:28 am (IST)
Feels Safe to Travel, say Commuters | Some more pictures as DMRC resumes operations on its Blue Line metro in Delhi today, scenes at the Rajiv Chowk metro station. A commuter called the resumption of train services a good decision and said COVID19 norms are being followed so it feels safe to travel.
French COVID-19 cases and deaths mount | The number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in France rose by 6,544 over the last 24 hours to give a total of 335,524 cases, the health ministry said, as the country battles to avert a second wave of the virus. The number of deaths also climbed by 39 over the last 24 hours to reach a total of 30,764. France has the world's seventh-highest COVID-19 death toll, and authorities are scrutinising the data to see what measures might be needed to help it cope with an expected second wave of the virus this winter.
Sep 9, 2020 8:12 am (IST)
54 patients recover from COVID19 in Nagaland, 25 more test positive, bringing infection tally to 4,245 in state and number of active cases to 496, said a Health department official.
Sep 9, 2020 7:57 am (IST)
Telangana Records 2,479 Fresh Cases | 2,479 Fresh Case #COVID19 cases, 2,485 recoveries & 10 deaths reported in Telangana on 8th September, taking the total number of cases to 1,47,642 in the state. Active cases stand at 31,654: State Health Department
77% Have 1/More Covid Positive Contacts | A survey by local circles found 48% citizens say they have 1 or more individuals among their contacts who despite having symptoms did not get a COVID test done and instead did self-treatment/quarantine. 77% citizens now have 1 or more contacts in their social network who is COVID +ve marking a drastic rise of 1000% from May when the number stood at 7%.
Sep 9, 2020 7:36 am (IST)
Volunteer Expected to Recover, Says AstraZeneca | In a follow-up statement, AstraZeneca said it initiated the study hold. The nature of the adverse reaction and when it happened were not immediately known, though the participant is expected to recover, according to an individual familiar with the matter. The spokesperson described the pause as “a routine action which has to happen whenever there is a potentially unexplained illness in one of the trials, while it is investigated, ensuring we maintain the integrity of the trials.” The spokesperson also said that the company is “working to expedite the review of the single event to minimize any potential impact on the trial timeline.”
Sep 9, 2020 7:29 am (IST)
Metro train leaves from Noida Electronic City metro station as Delhi Metro Rail Corporation resumes services on Blue Line and Pink Line.
Mizoram Reported 69 New Covid Cases | Mizoram reported 69 COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking total cases to 1,192 including 745 discharges and 447 active cases. No death due to the disease has been reported in the state so far: State Health Department.
AstraZeneca Trials Halted Due to Adverse Reaction to Volunteer | AstraZeneca trials were halted because of adverse reactions in a volunteer. Unexplained illness developed in a volunteer. A statement issued by AstraZeneca read - ‘As part of the ongoing randomized, controlled global trials of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine, our standard review process was triggered and we voluntarily paused vaccination to allow review of safety data by an independent committee’.
Sep 9, 2020 7:15 am (IST)
Plasma Therapy Not Associated in Reducing Covid Deaths | ICMR trials on Convalescent Plasma says Convalescent Plasma Therapy was not associated with reduction in mortality or progression to severe COVID-19. This trial has high generalizability and approximates real-life setting of CP therapy in settings with limited laboratory capacity. The results came after conducting study in 39 hospitals across India.
Meanwhile, a multi-centric study funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has found that use of convalescent plasma therapy in coronavirus-infected patients does not help in reducing mortality or progression to severe Covid-19. The 'open-label parallel-arm phase II multicentre randomised controlled trial' (PLACID Trial) was conducted across 39 public and private hospitals across India between April 22 to July 14 to investigate the effectiveness of convalescent plasma (CP) for the treatment of COVID-19, it said. The convalescent plasma (CP) therapy involves taking antibodies from the blood of a person who has recovered from COVID-19 and transfusing those antibodies into an active coronavirus patient to help kickstart the immune system to fight the infection. A total of 464 participants (moderately ill COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals) were enrolled for the study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed and has appeared on medRxiv, a preprint server.
The National Task Force for COVID-19, a committee formed by the ICMR to respond to the pandemic, has reviewed and approved this study, it said. The Clinical Management Protocols for COVID-19 issued by the Union Health Ministry on June 27 allowed use of convalescent plasma (Off label) for treating coronavirus-infected patients in moderate stage of the illness under "investigational therapies" This authorisation has been paralleled by questionable practices such as calls for donors on social media, and the sale of CP on the black market with exorbitant price tags in India, the study said.
Additionally, although CP is a safe therapeutic modality, plasmapheresis, plasma storage and NAb measurement are all resource-intensive processes, with a limited number of institutes in the country having the capacity to undertake these activities in a quality-assured manner. "The CP was not associated with reduction in mortality or progression to severe COVID-19," the study said, adding this trial has high generalisability and approximates real-life setting of CP therapy in settings with limited laboratory capacity. A prior measurement of neutralising antibody titres in donors and participants may further clarify the role of CP in management of COVID-19, it said.
The study trial included 464 moderately ill coronavirus infected hospitalised patients, of whom 235 were given convalescent plasma along with best of standard care while 229 received only standard care, as per the study. Those in the intervention arm received two doses of 200 ml of CP, transfused 24 hours apart, in addition to the BSC (best standard of care). The two plasma units were collected preferably from different donors depending on the availability and ABO compatibility to increase chances of receiving CP with NAb, it said. "The PLACID trial results indicate that there was no difference in 28-day mortality or progression to severe disease among moderately ill COVID-19 patients treated with CP along with BSC compared to BSC alone," the study said.
The central implementation team at the ICMR was responsible for study design, study coordination, data analysis, data interpretation and writing of the report, the study stated. Patient enrolment, data collection and actual conduct of the study was done at public and private hospitals independently and the investigators in the ICMR had no role in it, it added.
Convalescent plasma (CP) as a passive source of neutralising antibodies and immunomodulators is a century-old therapeutic option used for the management of viral diseases. According to the study, only two randomised controlled trials on CP use in COVID-19 have been published, one from China and the other from the Netherlands.
Both were halted prematurely, the China study due to inadequate patient enrolment and the one from the Netherlands due to a need to redesign the trial based on interim findings. In both studies, no mortality benefit was noted, and the Dutch study raised uncertainties regarding pre-transfusion antibody-status of patients as a potential factor in identifying appropriate candidates for CP therapy.
This uncertainty in the published evidence is reflected in a recent systematic review, which remained undecided on both the safety and effectiveness of CP as a therapeutic option in hospitalized patients of COVID-19. Meanwhile, CP therapy has received regulatory approval for use in patients in different countries. This has resulted in its widespread adoption in real-world clinical practice, where it is being used to treat COVID-19 patients with a wide spectrum of disease severity.
"Given these uncertainties, we undertook the current study to determine the effectiveness of using CP in moderately ill COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals across India in limiting progression to severe disease and determine the associated short-term adverse effects," the study said. All participants or their family members or legally authorised representatives were provided with information regarding the trial in a language they were comfortable with, and written informed consent was obtained prior to participant recruitment, it said.