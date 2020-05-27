Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Passengers of Delhi-Ludhiana Air India Flight Quarantined After 1 Tests Positive; Mob Attacks Cops in Odisha Over Lockdown Curbs

Read More

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: A passenger onboard Air India’s Delhi-Ludhiana flight tested positive for Covid-19 today, following which all those in the flight were placed under state quarantine. The passenger, who works in the security department of Alliance Air, was traveling on a paid ticket. The incident comes just a day after a 24-year-old passenger who took the Chennai-Coimbatore IndiGo flight tested positive for the coronavirus, with test results of a few other passengers being awaited as of Tuesday evening. According to people aware of the flight details, 93 passengers had travelled in the flight.Meanwhile, as India stays locked up for over two months now, it seems the patience of people is wearing thin. At least 12 police personnel and a journalist were injured when a mob indulged in stone-pelting in the steel city of Rourkela on Tuesday, demanding withdrawal of containment tag from some areas. The areas were declared as containment zones last month to curb the spread of COVID-19, police said. Residents of Mahatab Road and Main Road localities hit the streets, confronted the policemen deployed to enforce containment restrictions and sought to know why the areas should remain sealed for such a long period.