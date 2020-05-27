Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Passengers of Delhi-Ludhiana Air India Flight Quarantined After 1 Tests Positive; Mob Attacks Cops in Odisha Over Lockdown Curbs

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: A passenger onboard Air India’s Delhi-Ludhiana flight tested positive for Covid-19 today, following which all those in the flight were placed under state quarantine. The passenger, who works in the security department of Alliance Air, was traveling on a paid ticket. The incident comes just a day after a 24-year-old passenger who took the Chennai-Coimbatore IndiGo flight tested positive for the coronavirus, with test results of a few other passengers being awaited as of Tuesday evening. According to people aware of the flight details, 93 passengers had travelled in the flight.
Meanwhile, as India stays locked up for over two months now, it seems the patience of people is wearing thin. At least 12 police personnel and a journalist were injured when a mob indulged in stone-pelting in the steel city of Rourkela on Tuesday, demanding withdrawal of containment tag from some areas. The areas were declared as containment zones last month to curb the spread of COVID-19, police said. Residents of Mahatab Road and Main Road localities hit the streets, confronted the policemen deployed to enforce containment restrictions and sought to know why the areas should remain sealed for such a long period.
Read More
May 27, 2020 8:17 am (IST)
Coronavirus Doesn't Spread Easily on Flights: CDC | Most viruses and other germs do not spread easily on flights, the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention has said in its Covid-19 guidelines which do not recommend following social distancing between two passengers inside a plane or keeping the middle seat unoccupied.
May 27, 2020 8:09 am (IST)
Trump Wants to Host G-7 Summit | US President Donald Trump believes that there is "no greater example" of reopening amid the Covid-19 pandemic than holding an in-person G7 summit in America near the end of June, the White House has said.
May 27, 2020 8:07 am (IST)
WATCH | Andhra Pradesh Resumes Flights, Bengal To Allow Only Asymptomatic Passengers Onboard
Trump had retweeted a post that appeared to make fun of a photo of Biden in his mask, though he later said he didn't mean to be critical.
May 27, 2020 7:58 am (IST)
Barbers, Hair Salons Open in California | California, the most populous US state, took another step on Tuesday toward ending sweeping lockdowns imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic, allowing barber shops and hair salons in most counties to operate for the first time in more than two months.
May 27, 2020 7:52 am (IST)
Brazil Surpasses US Daily Deaths | CNN reports that Brazil's daily Covid-19 deaths were higher than US in last two days.
May 27, 2020 7:46 am (IST)
Mob Attacks Police Over Containment Measures | Residents of Mahatab Road and Main Road localities hit the streets, confronted the policemen deployed to enforce containment restrictions and sought to know why the areas should remain sealed for such a long period. (2/2)
May 27, 2020 7:44 am (IST)
Mob Attacks Police Over Containment Measures | At least 12 police personnel and a journalist were injured when a mob indulged in stone-pelting in the steel city of Rourkela on Tuesday, demanding withdrawal of containment tag from some areas. The areas were declared as containment zones last month to curb the spread of Covid-19, police said. (1/2)
Cases in Chennai have been soaring for weeks now. As of Tuesday, total active cases in Chennai crossed 6,000, with the city adding 509 victims on Tuesday.
May 27, 2020 7:33 am (IST)
Germany Extends Distancing Measures Till June 29 | Germany has extended social distancing measures until June 29 in an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus.
May 27, 2020 7:28 am (IST)
US Records 700 Coronavirus Deaths | US records less than 700 new coronavirus deaths for the third day in a row, as per Johns Hopkins University. The overall death toll in the country is now 98,875, reports AFP.
May 27, 2020 7:27 am (IST)
Special Train from Vijayawada, AP | Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang flagged off a Shramik Express for North East states from Vijayawada, carrying 1400 passengers, said Andhra Pradesh Police.
May 27, 2020 7:25 am (IST)
79 More Cases in Indore | 79 more coronavirus (Covid-19) cases were reported in Indore, yesterday. Total number of cases in the district is now at 3,182, including 119 deaths, said District Health Department.
May 27, 2020 7:22 am (IST)
Passenger on Air India Flight Tests Positive | One passenger on today's AI9I837 Delhi-Ludhiana flight has been found positive for coronavirus (Covid-19). The passenger who works in the security department of Alliance Air was traveling on a paid ticket. All the passengers of this flight are now under state quarantine: Air India.
Passengers being screened
They demanded immediate steps to withdraw the containment zone tag from the areas, a police officer said. Claiming that they are facing immense hardship because they were kept in illegal confinement, the protesters entered into a heated altercation with the policemen on duty.
Unable to get a favourable response from the police personnel, the crowd manhandled them and pelted them with stones, the officer said. The protesters also uprooted the barricades that were put up around the containment zones and vandalised a police control room, he said.
As the agitators burnt tyres in the area, some portions of the bamboo barricades caught fire. At least a dozen policemen and a journalist covering the incident suffered injuries in the attack. All of them were hospitalized.